T&D REGION SPORTS

ROWESVILLE - Shar'dasia Zeigler scored 30 points and added 10 steals and 5 assists to lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson to a 45-32 season-opening win at Bethune-Bowman on Monday.

Stephany Brailey added 8 points for the Bruinettes, who play host to Calhoun County on Friday at 6 p.m.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

H-K-T players honored

NEESES - Hunter-Kinard-Tyler had 6 players named to the Region 3-A All-Region Team after the 2020 season.

All Region 3-A selections from the combined North/H-K-T team include the following:

Karrlen Waymyers (Defensive Lineman of the Year), Jamareon Tyler (Co-Defensive Back of the Year), Malik Parker, Jaden Jamison, Kaytwan Shuler, Zamion Gleaton.

Second Team All-Region selections from North/H-K-T include the following: Daryl Hammonds, Daiquan James, Travis Gordon, Landy Pough, Jordan Singleton.

B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 13

Northside Christian 2

Orangeburg Prep opened the season with a 13-2 home win over Northside Christian on Monday.