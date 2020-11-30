T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Holly Hill Academy 53
Thomas Sumter Academy 52
The Holly Hill Academy Raiders opened the season with a 53-52 win against Thomas Sumter Academy on Monday.
The Raiders were paced by Jordan Stokes with 15 points, Marion Breland with 14 points, Jabari Sumpter with 10 points, and Ethan Stokes with 8 points.
All 4 HHA teams play at Colleton Prep on Tuesday, with the JV girls game starting at 4 p.m.
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 87
Branchville 41
NEESES - Hunter-Kinard-Tyler opened the season with an 87-41 home win against Branchville on Monday.
Jordan Singleton led the way for the Trojans with 22 points, 4 steals and 7 assists. Travion Milhouse had 20 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals. Jamareon Tyler added 16 points, 7 rebounds 10 steals and 5 assists, while Moses McCall added 10 points and 5 steals.
Next game: H-K-T plays host to Bethune-Bowman on Monday at 7 p.m.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 45
Bethune-Bowman 32
ROWESVILLE - Shar'dasia Zeigler scored 30 points and added 10 steals and 5 assists to lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson to a 45-32 season-opening win at Bethune-Bowman on Monday.
Stephany Brailey added 8 points for the Bruinettes, who play host to Calhoun County on Friday at 6 p.m.
VARSITY FOOTBALL
H-K-T players honored
NEESES - Hunter-Kinard-Tyler had 6 players named to the Region 3-A All-Region Team after the 2020 season.
All Region 3-A selections from the combined North/H-K-T team include the following:
Karrlen Waymyers (Defensive Lineman of the Year), Jamareon Tyler (Co-Defensive Back of the Year), Malik Parker, Jaden Jamison, Kaytwan Shuler, Zamion Gleaton.
Second Team All-Region selections from North/H-K-T include the following: Daryl Hammonds, Daiquan James, Travis Gordon, Landy Pough, Jordan Singleton.
B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 13
Northside Christian 2
Orangeburg Prep opened the season with a 13-2 home win over Northside Christian on Monday.
Hannah Lambrecht, Morgan Newsome, Mary Legare Delaney, Leigha Maier, Ansley Newsome, and Jayme Culler each scored 2 points for the Lady Indians. Brooke Fogle chipped in one free throw.
Orangeburg Prep (1-0) will travel to Columbia on Wednesday to play Timmerman School at 5 p.m.
B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 45
Northside Christian 25
Orangeburg Prep started the season with a 45-25 home win over the Northside Christian Crusaders on Monday night.
The Indians were led by T Riley with 17 points, Hart Wiles with 7 points, Avery Ravenel with 7 points, Kyran Glover with 6 points, Charlie McCutchen with 6 points, and Morrison Burroughs with 2 points.
The Indians will play Wednesday night in Columbia at Timmerman School.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!