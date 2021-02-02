T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 56

Lee Academy 49

Orangeburg Prep took a 56-49 SCISA Region 1-2A win against Lee Academy on Tuesday.

Mikey Templeton led the way for the Indians with 24 points and 7 rebounds, A.J. Tolbert chipped in a double-double performance with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

OP is now 7-5 overall and 5-2 in region play. The Indians play again on Friday at Northside Christian Academy in Lexington.

Andrew Jackson Academy 88

Clarendon Hall 75

EHRHARDT — The Andrew Jackson Academy Warriors took an 88-75 home SCISA Region 2-A win against Clarendon Hall on Tuesday.

Jonathan Schaffer had a double-double of 23 points, 16 rebounds for AJA, while Chase Carson added 23 points and D.L. Johnson added 16 points.

The Saints were led by Kylic Horton with a game-high 41 points.

AJA is now 9-4 overall, 5-3 in region play. The Warriors will play at Clarendon Hall on Saturday.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 78

Branchville 47