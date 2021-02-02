 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
T&D REGION SPORTS
0 comments
editor's pick

T&D REGION SPORTS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
generic Basketball clip art library

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 56

Lee Academy 49

Orangeburg Prep took a 56-49 SCISA Region 1-2A win against Lee Academy on Tuesday.

Mikey Templeton led the way for the Indians with 24 points and 7 rebounds, A.J. Tolbert chipped in a double-double performance with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

OP is now 7-5 overall and 5-2 in region play. The Indians play again on Friday at Northside Christian Academy in Lexington.

Andrew Jackson Academy 88

Clarendon Hall 75

EHRHARDT — The Andrew Jackson Academy Warriors took an 88-75 home SCISA Region 2-A win against Clarendon Hall on Tuesday.

Jonathan Schaffer had a double-double of 23 points, 16 rebounds for AJA, while Chase Carson added 23 points and D.L. Johnson added 16 points.

The Saints were led by Kylic Horton with a game-high 41 points. 

AJA is now 9-4 overall, 5-3 in region play. The Warriors will play at Clarendon Hall on Saturday.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 78

Branchville 47

Bamberg-Ehrhardt remained unbeaten in region play with a 78-47 win against Branchville on Tuesday.

Deuce Capers led the Red Raiders with 13 points, 5 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals. Jaylan Parker added 10 points, 10 assists, 2 steals and a rebound, while Treyton Still added 10 points, 3 assists, 4 rebounds and a steal, and Caleb Mintz added 8 points, 5 assists, a steal and 3 rebounds. Luke Ulmer added 8 points, 3 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and a block, and Robert Crosby added 6 points, 3 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks.

Thomas Sumter Academy 62

Calhoun Academy 52

Thomas Sumter Academy took a 62-52 SCISA Region 1-2A win against Calhoun Academy on Tuesday.

CA was led by Turner Fleming with 20 points, Kade Strickland with 10 points, and Connor Hayes with 9 points.

TSA was paced by Sam Lawing with 28 points, Matthew Hawkins with 14 points and Javion Lamey with 12 points.

CA is now 2-4 and will play at Palmetto Christian on Friday.

Denmark-Olar 64

Blackville-Hilda 49

DENMARK — Denmark-Olar moved to 4-0 in Region 3-A play with Tuesday's 64-49 home win against Blackville-Hilda.

Zachary Davis led the way for the Vikings with a double-double of 14 points, 15 assists, 4 blocks, 4 rebounds and 5 steals. D. Walker added 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, while Christopher Sanders added 10 points and 4 assists.

Brushaurd Young added 11 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks. Brandon Prophet added 8 points and 2 blocks, while Zavion Clark added 6 assists and 5 steals.

The Vikings (4-2 overall) will play host to North in another region game on Friday.

Ridge Spring-Monetta 53

North 52

Ridge Spring-Monetta took a 53-52 Region 3-A win against North on Tuesday.

North was led by Jalen Jefferson with 20 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block. Literyian Tyler added 14 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals for the Eagles.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 47

Lee Academy 45 OT

Orangeburg Prep won 47-45 in overtime at home against Lee Academy on Tuesday.

The Lady Indians moved to 15-1 overall, 7-1 in region play.

Cate Fogle led Orangeburg Prep with 16 points, 6 assists, and 6 steals. Campbell Delaney, Ryn Grubbs, and Joanna Hinds all chipped in 6 points apiece. Anna Beth Lambrecht and Abigail Thackston added 4 points apiece.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to Lexington on Friday to play Northside Christian at 5:15 p.m.

Denmark-Olar 47

Blackville-Hilda 37

DENMARK — Denmark-Olar took a 47-37 home Region 3-A win against Blackville-Hilda on Tuesday.

Anija Jones led the Lady Vikings with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while DyNeka Roberts added 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Lakiyah Coleman added 8 points and 11 rebounds.

Rishona Washington had a game-high 30 points for the Lady Fighting Hawks.

Bethune-Bowman 58

Bridges Prep 7

Bethune-Bowman’s girls defeated Bridges Prep 58-7 in Region 6-A play on Tuesday night.

Leading the Lady Mohawks were Sha’quanna Lee with 26 points and Alexis Johnson with 25.

Bethune-Bowman is now 5-1 and 5-0.

The next game is at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

Calhoun County 47

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 19

Calhoun County took a 47-19 win in Region 3-A play on Tuesday.

Shy'an Cokley led the Lady Saints with 17 points, while Angela Wright added 11 points, and Warnazia Russell added 8 points. 

Silver Bluff 68, Edisto 20

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 43

Lee Academy 33

Orangeburg Prep took a 43-33 home win against Lee Academy on Tuesday.

Brayden Gramling led the way for the JV Indians with 9 points and 7 rebounds, while T Riley, Jay Plummer, Xavier Ravenell and Jay Plummer each added 7 points. Harris Holstein chipped in 6 points.

Orangeburg Prep will play Wednesday at Wilson Hall.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 37

Lee Academy 12

Orangeburg Prep stayed unbeaten this season with a 37-12 home win against Lee Academy on Tuesday.

Katherine Lambrecht led all scorers with 10 points, while also collecting 6 steals.

Kate Holstein and Savannah McClain chipped in 4 points apiece.

The JV Lady Indians will travel to Wilson Hall on Wednesday to play at 4 p.m.

B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 29

Thomas Sumter Academy 20

Calhoun Academy took a 29-20 win against Thomas Sumter Academy on Tuesday.

CA was led by Layla Walker with 15 points, Ella Jane Stickles with 6 points, Natalie Grace Porth with 4 points.

The Lady Cavaliers will travel to Bishopville to play Lee Academy on Wednesday.

B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 53

Thomas Sumter Academy 46

Calhoun Academy took a 53-46 win against Thomas Sumter Academy on Tuesday.

CA was led by Colt Layton with 27 points, while Crews Felder had 12 points and Malachi Hanna added 9 points.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News