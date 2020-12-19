T&D REGION SPORTS:

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 82

Barnwell 66

BAMBERG — Bamberg-Ehrhardt took an 82-66 home win against Barnwell on Friday to remain undefeated at 7-0.

Deuce Capers had a double-double for the Red Raiders, with 13 points, 12 rebounds, an assist and 3 blocks. Jacoby Crosby led B-E with 25 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals and a block.

Brenden Williams added a double-double of 20 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and a block. Justin Baxter had 4 points, a game-high 18 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Jaylan Parker added 11 points, 6 assists, a steal and 3 rebounds. Deandre Vanzego added 5 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists and a steal, while Treyton Still added 4 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

B-E will play January 5 at home against Bridges Prep in a Region 6-A contest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0