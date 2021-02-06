T&D REGION SPORTS:

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Denmark-Olar 50
North 33
DENMARK — Denmark-Olar took a 50-33 home Region 3-A win against North on Friday night.
The Vikings moved to 5-0 in region play, 5-2 overall.
Zachary Davis led the way with a double-double of 15 points, 13 assists, while Keithan Washington added 10 points, Christopher Sanders added 7 points, 6 rebounds, and Bashard Young added 7 points, 5 rebounds.
Denmark-Olar plays a region game at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler on Monday night.
Calhoun County 80
Williston-Elko 36
ST. MATTHEWS — Calhoun County won 80-36 on Friday in a home Region 3-A game against Williston-Elko.
Russell Brunson Jr. led the way for the Saints with 22 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals, while Jaheim Middleton added 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals, Kendall Huggins added 15 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, and Nissar Guinyard added 10 points, 3 rebounds.
Williston-Elko was paced by Javier Rudolph with 12 points and Darvis Buggs with 9 points.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 65
Bethune-Bowman 53
BAMBERG — Bamberg-Ehrhardt took a 65-53 home Region 6-A win against Bethune-Bowman on Friday.
Justin Baxter led the way for the Red Raiders with a double-double of 11 points, 17 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks and 4 steals. Jacoby Crosby led all scoreres with 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and a block. Deandre Vanzego added 16 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and a steal, while Brenden Williams added 8 points, 5 steals, 4 steals and 5 rebounds.
Palmetto Christian 70
Calhoun Academy 41
Palmetto Christian took a 70-41 win against Calhoun Academy on Friday.
CA was led by Josh Black with 12 points, Turner Fleming with 10 points, and Matt Layton with 8 points.
PCA was led by Kendall Chakeris with 13 points, Sawyer Garner with 10 points, and Ethan Lowther with 9 points.
Holly Hill Academy 52
Dorchester Academy 47
HOLLY HILL —Holly Hill Academy held on for a 52-47 home SCISA Region 2-A win against Dorchester Academy on Friday.
HHA was led by Ethan Stokes with 17 points, while Jabari Sumpter added 13 points and 13 rebounds, Tyler Wright added 6 points and 8 rebounds.
HHA will play host to Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday, in another region contest.
Patrick Henry 89
Clarendon Hall 85 OT
SUMMERTON — Patrick Henry won an 89-85 SCISA Region 2-A game in overtime at Clarendon Hall on Friday.
Clarendon Hall was paced by Kylic Horton with a game-high 58 points, 21 rebounds and 7 blocks.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 64
Swansea 7
Orangeburg-Wilkinson won 64-7 in Thursday's Region 5-3A home game.
Deondra Darby led the way with 18 points, while Shar’dasia Zeigler added 14 points, 7 assists and 5 steals, and MyKaela Void added 9 points and 4 rebounds.
O-W (7-1) plays Wednesday at Strom Thurmond.
Bethune-Bowman 59
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 36
BAMBERG — Bethune-Bowman got 19 points from Alexis Johnson in Friday's 59-36 win against Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
The Lady Mohawks were also led by Makiyah Johnson with 15 points, and both Neysa Patrick and Sha'twanna Lee with 12 points apiece.
Bethune-Bowman is 6-1 overall and 6-0 in region play.
The Lady Mohawks play host to Estill on Saturday in another Region 6-A game.
Dorchester Academy 56
Holly Hill Academy 31
HOLLY HILL — Dorchester Academy took a 56-31 SCISA Region 2-A win at Holly Hill Academy on Friday.
HHA was led by Madison Steele with 19 points and 15 rebounds.
HHA will play host to Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday, in another region contest.
Orangburg Prep 49
Northside Christian 42
LEXINGTON — Orangeburg Prep took a 49-42 region win against Northside Christian on Friday.
Campbell Delaney led OPS with 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 steals. Cate Fogle scored 11 points and had 9 steals. Ryn Grubbs chipped in 8 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Laine Grubbs added 7 points.
Orangeburg Prep’s next game is Thursday at home against Calhoun Academy. JV girls play will start at 4 p.m., with other games following.
Denmark-Olar 77
North 5
DENMARK — Denmark-Olar won a Region 3A home game against North on Friday by the score of 77-5.
D-O was led by Anija Jones and Mikiya Stukes with 15 points apiece. Lakiyah Coleman and Zykenya Stanley each added 10 points for the winner. Aveion Walker added 9 points, Ry’Naisha Barnes added 8 points, while Dyneka Roberts added 4 points.
North is now 1-4 in the region this season.
The Lady Eagles got 3 points from Kamryn Rhodes and 2 points from Amiyah Robinson.
North play host to Wagener-Salley on Monday, in another region contest at 6 p.m.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Palmetto Christian 52
Calhoun Academy 37
Palmetto Christian took a 52-37 win against Calhoun Academy on Friday.
CA was led by Connor Hayes with 12 points, Hunter Thornburg with 6 points and Crews Felder with 6 points.
PCA was paced by Ben Fletcher with 13 points, Cole Seitz with 12 points and Blaise Sorenson with 7 points.
Northside Christian 49
Orangeburg Prep 41
Orangeburg Prep lost a region game to Northside Christian by the score of 49-41 on Friday.
Austin Hall had a season-high in points and rebounds with 20 points and 14 rebounds for OPS.