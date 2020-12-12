T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep girls top Wilson Hall, AJA girls win against HHA

DA is 1-1 overall, 1-0 in region play, and will play host to Andrew Jackson Academy on Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep 61

Dorchester Academy 39

ST. GEORGE — Orangeburg Prep got its second win of the season 61-39 at Dorchester Academy on Thursday.

The Indians were led by A.J. Tolbert with 19 points, Mikey Templeton with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and McCullough Mims with 12 points. Stokes Kirby added 11 rebounds for OPS.

For DA, Brody Marchant had 16 points, Haden Hartzog had 7 points, and Ben Singletary had 7 points.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilson Hall 41

Orangeburg Prep 29

Orangeburg Prep lost 41-29 at home to Wilson Hall on Friday.

Jay Plummer scored 15 points for OPS and Austin Hall added 5 points against the Barons.

The Indians will play host to Dorchester Academy on on Monday, December 21 at 5 p.m.

Dorchester Academy 39

Jefferson Davis Academy 13