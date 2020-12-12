T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep girls top Wilson Hall, AJA girls win against HHA

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 47
Wilson Hall 22
Orangeburg Prep defeated rival Wilson Hall 47-22 on Friday night to improve to 8-0 this season.
Campbell Delaney led the Lady Indians with a double-double performance of 10 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 steals. Ryn Grubbs added 10 points. Cate Fogle, Anna Beth Lambrecht, and Joanna Hinds each chipped in 6 points. Fogle also recorded 6 steals, 4 assists, and 5 rebounds.
Orangeburg Prep will play host to Dorchester Academy on Monday, December 21 at 6 p.m.
Andrew Jackson Academy 46
Holly Hill Academy 36
EHRHARDT — Andrew Jackson Academy took a 46-36 home win against Holly Hill Academy on Friday night.
AJA was led by Mackenzie Beard with 16 points and 7 rebounds, and Kaylie Carter with 10 points and 8 steals.
HHA (0-2) was led by Brooke Fennessy with 16 points, while Halle Mott added 13 points and 8 rebounds.
The Lady Raiders will play host to St. John's Christian Academy on Tuesday, January 5 at 6 p.m.
Denmark-Olar 38
Battery Creek 23
BEAUFORT — Denmark-Olar picked up a 38-23 road win at Battery Creek on Friday, led by a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double performance from Anija Jones.
Aveion Walker added 10 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 blocks for the Lady Vikings. Lakiyah Coleman added 6 points, while Teonna Rice added 4 points and 7 rebounds, Mikiya Stukes added 3 points and Aijalon Wroten added a point.
D-O has no games scheduled this coming week.
Dorchester Academy 53
Jefferson Davis Academy 23
ST. GEORGE — Dorchester Academy took a 53-23 home win against Jefferson Davis Academy on Friday, led by 12 points apiece from Maura Weathers and Vivian Weathers.
The Lady Raiders are 1-3 overall, 1-0 in region play, and will play host to Andrew Jackson Academy on Friday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Wilson Hall 53
Orangeburg Prep 43
Orangeburg Prep lost 53-43 at home to Wilson Hall on Friday night.
For the Indians, Mikey Templeton scored 18 points and A.J. Tolbert added 7 points.
Tate Sistere scored 16 points for the visiting Barons.
OPS will play host to Dorchester Academy on Monday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Holly Hill Academy 71
Andrew Jackson Academy 62
EHRHARDT — Jabari Sumpter had 26 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks and 5 steals to lead Holly Hill Academy in a 71-62 win at Andrew Jackson Academy on Friday night.
Marion Breland added 14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, while Ethan Stokes added 8 points and 3 steals, Perrin Breland added 8 points, 4 steals, and Tyler Wright added 6 points and 5 rebounds.
AJA was led by a double-double from Jonathan Schaffer with 24 points, 14 rebounds, along with Colson Loadholt's 20 points and 7 rebounds.
HHA will play host to St. John's Christian Academy on Tuesday, January 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 68
Williston-Elko 47
WILLISTON — Bamberg-Ehrhardt picked up a 68-47 win at Williston-Elko on Friday night.
Justin Baxter led the Red Raiders with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, along with 3 steals, 2 blocks and an assist.
Jacoby Crosby added 17 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals and an assist. Deuce Capers added 15 points, 5 rebounds, an assist and a block. Brenden Williams contributed 12 points, 4 steals, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.
Also for B-E, Treyton Still had 5 points, 2 assists and 2 steals, Jaylan Parker had 2 points, 6 assists, 2 steals and 3 rebounds, Deandre Vanzego had 4 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals, Dawson Whitaker had 3 points and an assist, Luke Ulmer had an assist and 2 rebounds, and Robert Crosby added a rebound.
B-E (5-0) will play at Barnwell on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Battery Creek 70
Denmark-Olar 64
BEAUFORT — Denmark-Olar lost 70-64 in a non-region road game at Battery Creek on Friday.
Keithan Washington led the way for the Vikings with 15 points, while Zachary Davis added 11 points, Zavion Clark and Brushuard Young each added 10 points, Daveontae Walker added 8 points, Brandon Johnson added 6 points, Christopher Sanders added 4 points, and Ja'Quare Williams added 2 points.
D-O is 0-2 and has no games scheduled this coming week.
Dorchester Academy 59
Jefferson Davis Academy 47
ST. GEORGE — Dorchester Academy won 59-47 in Friday's home game against Jefferson Davis Academy.
Brody Marchant had 18 points for the Raiders, while Haden Hartzog added 17 points.
DA is 1-1 overall, 1-0 in region play, and will play host to Andrew Jackson Academy on Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep 61
Dorchester Academy 39
ST. GEORGE — Orangeburg Prep got its second win of the season 61-39 at Dorchester Academy on Thursday.
The Indians were led by A.J. Tolbert with 19 points, Mikey Templeton with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and McCullough Mims with 12 points. Stokes Kirby added 11 rebounds for OPS.
For DA, Brody Marchant had 16 points, Haden Hartzog had 7 points, and Ben Singletary had 7 points.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Wilson Hall 41
Orangeburg Prep 29
Orangeburg Prep lost 41-29 at home to Wilson Hall on Friday.
Jay Plummer scored 15 points for OPS and Austin Hall added 5 points against the Barons.
The Indians will play host to Dorchester Academy on on Monday, December 21 at 5 p.m.
Dorchester Academy 39
Jefferson Davis Academy 13
ST. GEORGE — Brice Cribb and Drake Hutto each scored 7 points as Dorchester Academy took a 39-13 home win against Jefferson Davis Academy on Friday.
The Raiders (2-0 overall and 1-0 in region) will play host to Andrew Jackson Academy on Friday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.
Andrew Jackson Academy 43
Holly Hill Academy 41
EHRHARDT — Andrew Jackson Academy won 43-41 on a last-second putback bucket against Holly Hill Academy on Friday.
HHA was led by Cooper Canaday with a double-double performance of 11 points and 10 rebounds, Jamie Stephen added 9 points and Ashton Soles added 9 points.
HHA (1-1 record) will play on Tuesday, January 5 at home against St. John's Christian Academy at 5 p.m.
Dorchester Academy 37
Orangeburg Prep 27
ST. GEORGE — Dorchester Academy took a 37-27 home win against Orangeburg Prep on Thursday.
The Raiders were led by Manning Thompson with 13 points and 7 rebounds, Drake Hutto with 9 points, and Connor Hartzog with 8 points.
Jay Plummer and Harris Holstein each scored 6 points for the Indians.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 42
Wilson Hall 39
Orangeburg Prep took a 42-39 home win against Wilson Hall on Friday.
Ashby Garrick led all scorers with 14 points for OP. Katherine Lambrecht added 10 points. Savannah McClain chipped in 7 points. Ava Cuttino had 5 points and 8 rebounds.
Orangeburg Prep will play host to Dorchester Academy on on Monday, December 21 at 4 p.m.
Dorchester Academy 40
Jefferson Davis Academy 2
ST. GEORGE — Lauren Creel scored 12 points on Friday in Dorchester Academy's 40-2 home win against Jefferson Davis Academy.
The Lady Raiders are 1-3 overall, 1-0 in region play, and will play host to Andrew Jackson Academy on Friday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m.
Holly Hill Academy 20
Andrew Jackson Academy 18
EHRHARDT — Sydney Swank scored 8 points to lead Holly Hill Academy in Friday's 20-18 win at Andrew Jackson Academy.
Ragan Steele and Leanna Broadway each added 4 points for HHA, while Kaley Bell and Josie Sweatman each scored 2 points.
HHA will play on Tuesday, January 5 at home against St. John's Christian Academy at 4 p.m.
LOCAL GOLF
Hillcrest Men's Golf Association tournament Sunday
The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host a tournament on Sunday, December 13 at Hillcrest Golf Club, beginning with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Each 2-man team will be playing a 9-hole captain's choice format and a 9-hole best ball format, all based on handicap ratings.
Please sign up by Saturday by calling Hillcrest at 803-533-6030 or stopping by the course pro shop.
