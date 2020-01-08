{{featured_button_text}}
generic Basketball clip art

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 41

Pinewood Prep 29

SUMMERVILLE - Orangeburg Prep won 41-29 in Wednesday's game at Pinewood Prep.

Campbell Delaney posted a double-double with 24 points and 10 steals. Lindsay Salley and Cate Fogle each had 6 points.

OP will start region play on Friday at Wilson Hall at 6:15 p.m.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Pinewood Prep 39

Orangeburg Prep 24

SUMMERVILLE - Orangeburg Prep lost to Pinewood Prep 39-24 on Wednesday.

Andrew Hunter led the Indians with 8 points, while John Mack added 5 points.

OP plays at Wilson Hall on Friday at 5 p.m.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 33

Pinewood Prep 15

Orangeburg Prep took a 33-15 win against Pinewood Prep on Wednesday.

Anna Beth Lambrecht led the way with 9 points, while Isabelle Wassell had 8 points and Ashby Garrick added 6 points.

OPS will travel to Wilson Hall to start region play on Friday at 4 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Holly Hill-Roberts 26

Elloree 20

Holly Hill-Roberts took a 26-20 win against Elloree on Wednesday.

Leading scorers for HH-R were Jaiveon Jamison with 9 points, 4 assists, and Donovan Jenkins and Jamez Way with 6 points apiece.

HH-R (3-3 record) will play host to Bowman on Monday.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holly Hill-Roberts 37

Elloree 10

HOLLY HILL - Holly Hill-Roberts Middle took a 37-10 win over Elloree Middle on Wednesday.

Leading scorer for HH-R was Teonna Allen with 18 points, followed by Reylin Robinson with 12 points, Zymere Weldon with 4 points, and Ciara Smith with 2 points.

HH-R will play host to Bowman on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Men's Golf

Association to host

first event of 2020

The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host its first tournament of 2020 this Sunday at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Golf Course.

Format will be individual stroke play with handicap.

The tournament is open to anyone who would like to be a member of the association for this year, along with current members.

To register, call the HGC pro shop by noon on Saturday or call Randy Shuler at 803-516-1735.

The HMGA hosts monthly tournaments and a club championship in August.

