T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep girls basketball starts season 3-0
T&D REGION SPORTS

T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep girls basketball starts season 3-0

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 56

Lugoff-Elgin 40

COLUMBIA - The Orangeburg Prep Lady Indians defeated Lugoff-Elgin 56-40 in the Hoffman and Hoffman Thanksgiving Tournament hosted by Heathwood Hall on Tuesday.

Coming off of an 18-point performance from the night before, Campbell Delaney led all scorers with another 18 points for OP. She added a team-high 6 steals. Reagan Merritt added 8 points, Joanna Hinds contributed 6 points and 6 rebounds, and Abigail Thackston chipped in 6 points. Sidney Adicks pulled down 7 rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep’s record is now 3-0.

The Lady Indians will return to action on Tuesday, December 1, when they travel to Manning to face Laurence Manning Academy.

Orangeburg Prep 36

Heathwood Hall 28

COLUMBIA - Orangeburg Prep took a 36-28 win against Augusta Prep on Monday in the Hoffman and Hoffman Thanksgiving Tournament at Heathwood Hall.

Campbell Delaney led the Lady Indians with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals. Anna Beth Lambrecht chipped in 5 points and Joanna Hinds pulled down 6 rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep moved to 2-0.

Orangeburg Prep 67

Gray Collegiate 33

Orangeburg Prep defeated Gray Collegiate 67-33 in the Low Country Invitational on Saturday to open the season with a win.

Leading the Lady indians was Ryn Grubbs with 15 points and 5 steals, Campbell Delaney with 10 points and 9 rebounds, Joanna Hinds with 10 points, Cate Fogle with 9 points, and Sidney Adicks with 8 points.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

North 71

Airport 65

COLUMBIA - North opened the season by taking a 71-65 win against Airport on Monday in the first day of play in the Capital City Tip Off being played at Columbia High School.

It was the first win with the Eagles for Kurtis Yarbrough as head coach, having spent 6 years as head coach of the Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys junior varsity.

North outscored Airport 25-20 in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles were led by sophomore Jalen Jefferson with 33 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block. Senior Literyian Tyler added 25 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. Freshman Tayshaurn Jackson added 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

