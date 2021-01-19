 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep, Bamberg-Ehrhardt get basketball wins
T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep, Bamberg-Ehrhardt get basketball wins

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 55

Northside Christian 17

Orangeburg Prep picked up its 12th win of the season by defeating region foe Northside Christian, 55-17, at home on Tuesday.

For the Lady Indians, Campbell Delaney led all scorers with 22 points. Ryn Grubbs added 10 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals. Seniors Abigail Thackston, Joanna Hinds and Sidney Adicks added 5 points, 4 points, and 4 points, respectively. Laine Grubbs pulled down 7 rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep will host Thomas Sumter on Friday, Jan. 22, starting with the B-team boys game at 5 p.m. and varsity girls game at 6 p.m. Winter sports senior athletes will be honored between the two games.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 73

Bethune-Bowman 50

BAMBERG — Bamberg-Ehrhardt moved to 13-1 this season with Tuesday's 73-50 Region 6-A home win against Bethune-Bowman.

Seniors Jacoby Crosby, Justin Baxter and Brenden Williams led the way for the Red Raiders, with all three posting double-double performances. Crosby had 18 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals, while Baxter added 14 points, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks, a steal and 2 assists, and Williams added 14 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds and a steal.

Anthony Jones added 11 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds and 3 steals. Jaylan Parker added 8 points and 5 assists. Deandre Vanzego added 4 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds and a steal.

B-E will play host to Branchville in another region contest on Wednesday.

The Mohawks (0-2 record) will play at Branchville on Monday.

Orangeburg Prep 69

Northside Christian 42

Orangeburg Prep moved its record to 6-4 overall and 4-1 in Region 1-2A with Tuesday's 69-42 home win against Northside Christian.

Mikey Templeton had a game-high 23 points and 6 rebounds for the Indians. A.J. Tolbert chipped in 15 points and 5 rebounds.

OPS will try to avenge its lone region loss of the season on Tuesday, when the Indians play at Palmetto Christian in Mt. Pleasant.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 47

Northside Christian 24

Orangeburg Prep took a 47-24 home region win against Northside Christian on Tuesday.

Jay Plummer led the way with 15 points and Harris Holstein added 11 points for the Indians.

The JV Indians will play at Palmetto Christian on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

