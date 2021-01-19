T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep, Bamberg-Ehrhardt get basketball wins

Anthony Jones added 11 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds and 3 steals. Jaylan Parker added 8 points and 5 assists. Deandre Vanzego added 4 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds and a steal.

B-E will play host to Branchville in another region contest on Wednesday.

The Mohawks (0-2 record) will play at Branchville on Monday.

Orangeburg Prep 69

Northside Christian 42

Orangeburg Prep moved its record to 6-4 overall and 4-1 in Region 1-2A with Tuesday's 69-42 home win against Northside Christian.

Mikey Templeton had a game-high 23 points and 6 rebounds for the Indians. A.J. Tolbert chipped in 15 points and 5 rebounds.

OPS will try to avenge its lone region loss of the season on Tuesday, when the Indians play at Palmetto Christian in Mt. Pleasant.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 47

Northside Christian 24

Orangeburg Prep took a 47-24 home region win against Northside Christian on Tuesday.

Jay Plummer led the way with 15 points and Harris Holstein added 11 points for the Indians.

The JV Indians will play at Palmetto Christian on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0