VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beaufort Academy 67
Holly Hill Academy 24
BEAUFORT -- Beaufort Academy took a 67-24 home win against Holly Hill Academy on Wednesday night.
HHA was led by Madison Steele with 12 points.
The Lady Raiders will play host to St. John's Christian on Friday at 6 p.m.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Beaufort Academy 56
Holly Hill Academy 51
BEAUFORT -- Beaufort Academy won a non-region home game 56-51 against Holly Hill Academy on Wednesday.
HHA was led by Perrin Breland with 14 points, and both Jabari Sumpter and Marion Breland with 13 points apiece.
The Raiders will play host to St. John's Christian on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beaufort Academy 49
Holly Hill Academy 10
Holly Hill Academy lost 49-10 to Beaufort Academy on Wednesday.
HHA was paced by Taylor Weathers with 6 points and Ragan Steele with 2 points.
B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 57
Thomas Sumter 3
DALZELL -- Orangeburg Prep improved to 4-4 on the season with a 57-3 road victory over Thomas Sumter on Wednesday.
The Indians were led in scoring by Austin Hall with 14 points. Jody Gillam added 9 points, Avery Ravenell added 7 points, Kush Patel added 6 points, and Walt Mims and Jackson Strickland each had 4 points.
The Indians will host Wilson Hall on Monday with a 6 p.m. start to the game.
Calhoun Academy 38
Dorchester Academy 22
ST. MATTHEWS -- Calhoun Academy won 38-22 at home against Dorchester Academy on Wednesday.
The B-Team Cavaliers were led by Hunter Thornburg with 7 points and both Thomas Roland and Hamp Thornton with 6 points apiece.
B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 35
Thomas Sumter 3
DALZELL -- Orangeburg Prep took a 35-3 road win at Thomas Sumter on Wednesday.
Leading scorers for the Lady Indians were Izzy Exum with 8 points, Kate Holstein, Lauren Ballew, and Annabelle Hunter each with 6 points, and Hannah Lambrecht with 5 points.
Orangeburg Prep will host Wilson Hall on Monday at 5 p.m.
Holly Hill-Roberts 34
Howard Middle 20
Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School picked up a 34-20 road win at Howard on Wednesday.
Leading scorers for H-HRMS were Zymere Weldon with 10 points, Teonna Allen with 8 points, Reylin Robinson with 6 points, Adrienne Daily with 4 points, Ciara Smith with 4 points, and Nyasia Capers with 2 points.
Holly Hill-Roberts plays next at Clark Middle School in Orangeburg on Wednesday, January 23 at 5:30 p.m.
