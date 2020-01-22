{{featured_button_text}}
generic Basketball clip art

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beaufort Academy 67
Holly Hill Academy 24

BEAUFORT -- Beaufort Academy took a 67-24 home win against Holly Hill Academy on Wednesday night.

HHA was led by Madison Steele with 12 points.

The Lady Raiders will play host to St. John's Christian on Friday at 6 p.m. 

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Beaufort Academy 56

Holly Hill Academy 51

BEAUFORT -- Beaufort Academy won a non-region home game 56-51 against Holly Hill Academy on Wednesday.

HHA was led by Perrin Breland with 14 points, and both Jabari Sumpter and Marion Breland with 13 points apiece. 

The Raiders will play host to St. John's Christian on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beaufort Academy 49

Holly Hill Academy 10

Holly Hill Academy lost 49-10 to Beaufort Academy on Wednesday.

T&D REGION SPORTS: OP, H-K-T and North boys get region wins

HHA was paced by Taylor Weathers with 6 points and Ragan Steele with 2 points.

B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 57

Thomas Sumter 3

DALZELL --  Orangeburg Prep improved to 4-4 on the season with a 57-3 road victory over Thomas Sumter on Wednesday.

T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W teams sweep Dreher in region action

The Indians were led in scoring by Austin Hall with 14 points. Jody Gillam added 9 points, Avery Ravenell added 7 points, Kush Patel added 6 points, and Walt Mims and Jackson Strickland each had 4 points.

The Indians will host Wilson Hall on Monday with a 6 p.m. start to the game.

Calhoun Academy 38

Dorchester Academy 22

ST. MATTHEWS -- Calhoun Academy won 38-22 at home against Dorchester Academy on Wednesday.

TheTandD.com: A gift that keeps on giving

The B-Team Cavaliers were led by Hunter Thornburg with 7 points and both Thomas Roland and Hamp Thornton with 6 points apiece.

B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 35

Thomas Sumter 3

DALZELL -- Orangeburg Prep took a 35-3 road win at Thomas Sumter on Wednesday.

Leading scorers for the Lady Indians were Izzy Exum with 8 points, Kate Holstein, Lauren Ballew, and Annabelle Hunter each with 6 points, and Hannah Lambrecht with 5 points.

Orangeburg Prep will host Wilson Hall on Monday at 5 p.m.

Holly Hill-Roberts 34

Howard Middle 20

Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School picked up a 34-20 road win at Howard on Wednesday.

Leading scorers for H-HRMS were Zymere Weldon with 10 points, Teonna Allen with 8 points, Reylin Robinson with 6 points, Adrienne Daily with 4 points, Ciara Smith with 4 points, and Nyasia Capers with 2 points.

Holly Hill-Roberts plays next at Clark Middle School in Orangeburg on Wednesday, January 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments