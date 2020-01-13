{{featured_button_text}}
JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Edisto 32, Strom Thurmond 26

B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 41

Thomas Sumter 11

Orangeburg Prep took a 41-11 home win against Thomas Sumter on Monday.

Orangeburg Prep was led by Madeliene Powell with 8 points, Hannah Lambrecht with 7 points, Graysen Garrick with 6 points, and Kate Holstein and Savannah McClain with 4 points apiece.

OP will host Laurence Manning Academy on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 56

Thomas Sumter 7

Orangeburg Prep improved to 3-3 on the season with a 56-7 home win on Monday night against Thomas Sumter.

The Indians were led by Austin Hall with 12 points, Jody Gillam and Walt Mims with 7 points apiece, Kyran Glover and Avery Ravenell with 6 points apiece, Harris Holstein with 5 and Jacob Smith and Bryson Williams with 4 points apiece.

The B-Team Indians will return to action on Wednesday, hosting Laurence Manning at 6 p.m.

