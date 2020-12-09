T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep B-Team squads split with Laurence Manning

B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 40
Laurence Manning Academy 39
Orangeburg Prep remained undefeated with Wednesday night's 40-39 home win against Laurence Manning Academy.
The Indians were paced by T Riley with 20 points. Avery Ravenell added 8 points.
OPS will play host to Trinity-Byrnes on Saturday, December 19 at 11 a.m.
B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL
Laurence Manning Academy 26
Orangeburg Prep 10
Orangeburg Prep lost at home on Wednesday to Laurence Manning Academy by a 26-10 score.
Leading scorers for Orangeburg Prep were Jayme Culler and Mary Legare Delaney with 4 points each. Prestan Schurlknight chipped in 2 points.
Orangeburg Prep will return to action on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 when they play host to Calhoun Academy.
LOCAL GOLF
Hillcrest Men's Golf Association tournament Sunday
The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host a tournament on Sunday, December 13 at Hillcrest Golf Club, beginning with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Each 2-man team will be playing a 9-hole captain's choice format and a 9-hole best ball format, all based on handicap ratings.
Please sign up by Saturday by calling Hillcrest at 803-533-6030 or stopping by the course pro shop.
