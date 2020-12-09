T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep B-Team squads split with Laurence Manning

B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 40

Laurence Manning Academy 39

Orangeburg Prep remained undefeated with Wednesday night's 40-39 home win against Laurence Manning Academy.

The Indians were paced by T Riley with 20 points. Avery Ravenell added 8 points.

OPS will play host to Trinity-Byrnes on Saturday, December 19 at 11 a.m.

B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL

Laurence Manning Academy 26

Orangeburg Prep 10

Orangeburg Prep lost at home on Wednesday to Laurence Manning Academy by a 26-10 score.

Leading scorers for Orangeburg Prep were Jayme Culler and Mary Legare Delaney with 4 points each. Prestan Schurlknight chipped in 2 points.

Orangeburg Prep will return to action on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 when they play host to Calhoun Academy.

LOCAL GOLF

Hillcrest Men's Golf Association tournament Sunday