T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS sweeps varsity games at DA

ST. GEORGE — Orangeburg Prep got its second win of the season 61-39 at Dorchester Academy on Thursday.

The Indians were led by A.J. Tolbert with 19 points, Mikey Templeton with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and McCullough Mims with 12 points. Stokes Kirby added 11 rebounds for OPS.

For DA, Brody Marchant had 16 points, Haden Hartzog had 7 points, and Ben Singletary had 7 points.

OPS will play host to Wilson Hall on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

DA will play host to Jefferson Davis Academy on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 23

Dorchester Academy 4

ST. GEORGE — Orangeburg Prep defeated Dorchester Academy on the road 23-4 on Thursday.

Leading the Lady Indians were Ashby Garrick with 8 points, Katherine Lambrecht with 5 points and 8 steals, and Annabelle Hunter and Ava Cuttino with 4 points apiece.

DA was paced by Lauren Creel with 3 points.

OPS will host Wilson Hall on Friday at 4 p.m.

DA will play host to Jefferson Davis Academy on Friday at 4 p.m.