T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS sweeps varsity basketball games at DA
T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS sweeps varsity basketball games at DA

  • Updated
Calhoun Academy sports halted

ST. MATTHEWS — Calhoun Academy has paused all basketball games scheduled through at least the end of December, due to concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cavaliers will attempt to return to action in January.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 39

Dorchester Academy 33

ST. GEORGE — Orangeburg Prep improved to 7-0 this season with Thursday's 39-33 win at Dorchester Academy.

Campbell Delaney led the Lady Indians with a double-double performance of 12 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 steals. Isabelle Wassell added 10 points. Ryn Grubbs had 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals. Cate Fogle dished out 7 assists.

DA was led by Maura Weathers with a double-double performance of 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Abigail Weathers added 8 points.

Orangeburg Prep will host Wilson Hall on Friday at 6 p.m.

Dorchester Academy will host Jefferson Davis Academy on Friday at 6 p.m.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 61

Dorchester Academy 39

ST. GEORGE — Orangeburg Prep got its second win of the season 61-39 at Dorchester Academy on Thursday.

The Indians were led by A.J. Tolbert with 19 points, Mikey Templeton with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and McCullough Mims with 12 points. Stokes Kirby added 11 rebounds for OPS.

For DA, Brody Marchant had 16 points, Haden Hartzog had 7 points, and Ben Singletary had 7 points.

OPS will play host to Wilson Hall on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

DA will play host to Jefferson Davis Academy on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 23

Dorchester Academy 4

ST. GEORGE — Orangeburg Prep defeated Dorchester Academy on the road 23-4 on Thursday.

Leading the Lady Indians were Ashby Garrick with 8 points, Katherine Lambrecht with 5 points and 8 steals, and Annabelle Hunter and Ava Cuttino with 4 points apiece.

DA was paced by Lauren Creel with 3 points. 

OPS will host Wilson Hall on Friday at 4 p.m.

DA will play host to Jefferson Davis Academy on Friday at 4 p.m.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Dorchester Academy 37

Orangeburg Prep 27

ST. GEORGE — Dorchester Academy took a 37-27 home win against Orangeburg Prep on Thursday.

The Raiders were led by Manning Thompson with 13 points and 7 rebounds, Drake Hutto with 9 points, and Connor Hartzog with 8 points.

Jay Plummer and Harris Holstein each scored 6 points for the Indians.

DA will play host to Jefferson Davis Academy on Friday at 5 p.m.

OPS will play host to Wilson Hall on Friday at 5 p.m.

