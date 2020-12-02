T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS girls open season 4-0

BLACKVILLE — Calhoun Academy picked up its first win of the season in a 67-24 road victory at Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers were paced by Matt Layton with 14 points, along with 9 points apiece from Josh Black and Joey Bourgeois.

The Raiders were led by Garrison Owens with 12 points, along with 6 points apiece from Tony Hernandez and Kole Lawson.

Calhoun Academy (1-0) will play at Colleton Prep on Friday.

Laurence Manning 56

Orangeburg Prep 42

MANNING — Laurence Manning took a 56-42 home win against Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday.

Mikey Templeton scored a game-high 20 points for the Indians, while A.J. Tolbert added 8 points. Nick Shafer collected 7 rebounds for OP.

The Indians return to action on Friday at Wilson Hall in the Baron Classic, facing Carolina Academy at 5:30 p.m.

Holly Hill Academy 71

Colleton Prep 49

WALTERBORO — Ethan Stokes scored 22 points to lead Holly Hill Academy to a 71-49 road win at Colleton Prep on Tuesday.