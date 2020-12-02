T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS girls open season 4-0

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 65
Laurence Manning 40
MANNING — Orangeburg Prep remained undefeated, improving to 4-0, with Tuesday's 65-40 win at Laurence Manning.
Campbell Delaney led all scorers with a career-high 32 points, along with 8 rebounds, 4 steals, and 4 assists. Also for the Lady Indians, Anna Beth Lambrecht had 10 points and 6 rebounds, Cate Fogle had 7 points, 7 steals, and 8 assists, and Isabelle Wassell had 6 points and 6 rebounds.
OPS will play at Wilson Hall in the Baron Bash on Friday at 4 p.m.
Colleton Prep 39
Holly Hill Academy 36
WALTERBORO — Colleton Prep got a half-court shot to win 39-36 at the final buzzer on Tuesday in a home game against Holly Hill Academy.
The visiting Lady Raiders (0-1) were led by Brooke Fennessy with 17 points, Madison Steele with 8 points and 7 rebounds, and Halle Mott with 3 points and 16 rebounds.
HHA plays at Calhoun Academy on Monday.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy 67
Jefferson Davis Academy 24
BLACKVILLE — Calhoun Academy picked up its first win of the season in a 67-24 road victory at Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday.
The Cavaliers were paced by Matt Layton with 14 points, along with 9 points apiece from Josh Black and Joey Bourgeois.
The Raiders were led by Garrison Owens with 12 points, along with 6 points apiece from Tony Hernandez and Kole Lawson.
Calhoun Academy (1-0) will play at Colleton Prep on Friday.
Laurence Manning 56
Orangeburg Prep 42
MANNING — Laurence Manning took a 56-42 home win against Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday.
Mikey Templeton scored a game-high 20 points for the Indians, while A.J. Tolbert added 8 points. Nick Shafer collected 7 rebounds for OP.
The Indians return to action on Friday at Wilson Hall in the Baron Classic, facing Carolina Academy at 5:30 p.m.
Holly Hill Academy 71
Colleton Prep 49
WALTERBORO — Ethan Stokes scored 22 points to lead Holly Hill Academy to a 71-49 road win at Colleton Prep on Tuesday.
The Raiders (2-0) also got a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds from Jabari Sumpter, along with Perrin Breland 7 points and 4 steals, and Crawford Thomas with 12 rebounds.
Holly Hill Academy plays at Calhoun Academy on Monday.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 39
Laurence Manning 23
MANNING — Orangeburg Prep picked up its first win of the season with a 39-23 road victory at Laurence Manning Academy on Tuesday.
Leading the Lady Indians was Ashby Garrick with 11 points and 6 steals, Ava Cuttino with 7 points and 5 steals, Annabelle Hunter with 6 points, and Graysen Garrick with 6 points.
Orangeburg Prep will return to action on Tuesday, December 8, hosting Colleton Prep at 4 p.m.
Holly Hill Academy 29
Colleton Prep 19
WALTERBORO — Holly Hill Academy took a 29-19 win at Colleton Prep on Tuesday, thanks in part to 13 points from Ragan Steele.
The Lady Raiders also got 8 points from Leanna Broadway, 4 points from Peyton Strickland, and 2 points apiece from Sydney Swank and Kaley Bell.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 32
Laurence Manning 29
MANNING — Laurence Manning took a 32-29 home win against Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday.
It was the opening game of the season for the Indians, who were led by Austin Hall's 9 points and 7 rebounds. Jay Plummer chipped in 8 points for OPS.
Holly Hill Academy 23
Colleton Prep 22
WALTERBORO — Holly Hill Academy edged out a 23-22 road win at Colleton Prep on Tuesday.
Top scorers for the Raiders were Jamie Stephen with 6 points and Ashby Rickenbacker with 6 points.
HHA (1-0) will play December 7 at Calhoun Academy at 5 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!