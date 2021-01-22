T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS girls, B-E and HHA boys pick up wins

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 38
Thomas Sumter 21
Orangeburg Prep won a region home game 38-21 on Friday against Thomas Sumter on senior night.
Campbell Delaney led all scorers with 15 points, 8 rebounds, 8 steals, and 3 blocks. Ryn Grubbs chipped in 7 points and pulled down 8 rebounds. Senior Abigail Thackston added 5 points.
The basketball seniors recognized included Sidney Adicks, Joanna Hinds, Thackston, Stokes Kirby, A.J. Tolbert, Brison Ardis, James Thomas Robertson, and Nick Shafer.
Orangeburg Prep teams will travel to Palmetto Christian on Tuesday for region games beginning with JV boys at 5 p.m.
Patrick Henry Academy 68
Holly Hill Academy 45
HOLLY HILL — Brooke Fennessy scored 19 points in leading Holly Hill Academy to a 68-45 home region win against Patrick Henry Academy on Friday.
Madison Steele added a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Halle Mott added 4 points and 14 rebounds, Julianna Grooms added 7 points and Taylor Weathers added 8 rebounds.
The Raiders play at Clarendon Hall on Monday.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 74
Bridges Prep 48
BEAUFORT — Bamberg-Ehrhardt took a 74-48 region win at Bridges Prep on Friday.
The Red Raiders were led by senior forward/center Justin Baxter with 10 points, 18 rebounds, an assist, 5 steals and 5 blocks.
Senior forward Jacoby Crosby added 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 2blocks and 3 assists.
Senior guard Jaylan Parker added 10 assists, 2 points, 5 steals and 2 rebounds, while senior forward Brenden Williams added 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal.
Junior guard Anthony Jones added 10 points, 2 assists, a rebound and 2 steals, while Deandre Vanzego added 9 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals.
B-E (15-1 record, 5-0 in Region 6-A) plays host to Allendale-Fairfax in another region contest on Tuesday.
Holly Hill Academy 79
Patrick Henry 50
HOLLY HILL — Holly Hill Academy took a 79-50 home region win against Patrick Henry Academy on Friday.
For the host Raiders, Ethan Stokes had 29 points, while Jabari Sumpter had a double-double of 28 points and 19 rebounds.
Marion Breland added 7 points for HHA. The Raiders play at Clarendon Hall on Monday.
Northside Christian 85
Calhoun Academy 54
LEXINGTON — Northside Christian took an 85-54 home region win against Calhoun Academy on Friday.
CA was led by Turner Fleming with 15 points, Kade Strickland with 10 points and Mac Felder with 8 points.
NCA was paced by Jeb Riser with 20 points, Luke Cochran with 13 points and Ronnie Combs with 12 points.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Patrick Henry Academy 33
Holly Hill Academy 12
HOLLY HILL — Patrick Henry Academy took a 33-12 road win at Holly Hill Academy on Friday.
HHA was led by LeAnna Broadway with 4 points.
The Raiders play at Clarendon Hall on Monday.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Holly Hill Academy 39
Patrick Henry Academy 32
HOLLY HILL — Holly Hill Academy won a home region game 39-32 on Friday against Patrick Henry Academy.
Jamie Stephen had 11 points for the Raiders, while Ashton Soles added 10 points and Mason Rudd added 7 points.
The Raiders play at Clarendon Hall on Monday.
Northside Christian 56
Calhoun Academy 54
LEXINGTON — Northside Christian took a 2-point home region win against Calhoun Academy on Friday.
For CA, Connor Hayes had 23 points, Hunter Thornburg had 18 points, Carter Johnson had 8 points.
For NCA, Braedon Petterson had 20 points, Sam Burks had 10 points, Triton Railey had 9 points.