T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS girls, B-E and HHA boys pick up wins

Marion Breland added 7 points for HHA. The Raiders play at Clarendon Hall on Monday.

Northside Christian 85

Calhoun Academy 54

LEXINGTON — Northside Christian took an 85-54 home region win against Calhoun Academy on Friday.

CA was led by Turner Fleming with 15 points, Kade Strickland with 10 points and Mac Felder with 8 points.

NCA was paced by Jeb Riser with 20 points, Luke Cochran with 13 points and Ronnie Combs with 12 points.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Patrick Henry Academy 33

Holly Hill Academy 12

HOLLY HILL — Patrick Henry Academy took a 33-12 road win at Holly Hill Academy on Friday.

HHA was led by LeAnna Broadway with 4 points.

The Raiders play at Clarendon Hall on Monday.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Holly Hill Academy 39

Patrick Henry Academy 32

HOLLY HILL — Holly Hill Academy won a home region game 39-32 on Friday against Patrick Henry Academy.