T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS gets win over Lee Academy

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 56
Lee Academy 49
Orangeburg Prep took a 56-49 SCISA Region 1-2A win against Lee Academy on Tuesday.
Mikey Templeton led the way for the Indians with 24 points and 7 rebounds, A.J. Tolbert chipped in a double-double performance with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
OP is now 7-5 overall and 5-2 in region play. The Indians play again on Friday at Northside Christian Academy in Lexington.
Andrew Jackson Academy 88
Clarendon Hall 75
EHRHARDT — The Andrew Jackson Academy Warriors took an 88-75 home SCISA Region 2-A win against Clarendon Hall on Tuesday.
Jonathan Schaffer had a double-double of 23 points, 16 rebounds for AJA, while Chase Carson added 23 points and D.L. Johnson added 16 points.
The Saints were led by Kylic Horton with a game-high 41 points.
AJA is now 9-4 overall, 5-3 in region play. The Warriors will play at Clarendon Hall on Saturday.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 78
Branchville 47
Bamberg-Ehrhardt remained unbeaten in region play with a 78-47 win against Branchville on Tuesday.
Deuce Capers led the Red Raiders with 13 points, 5 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals. Jaylan Parker added 10 points, 10 assists, 2 steals and a rebound, while Treyton Still added 10 points, 3 assists, 4 rebounds and a steal, and Caleb Mintz added 8 points, 5 assists, a steal and 3 rebounds. Luke Ulmer added 8 points, 3 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and a block, and Robert Crosby added 6 points, 3 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks.
Thomas Sumter Academy 62
Calhoun Academy 52
Thomas Sumter Academy took a 62-52 SCISA Region 1-2A win against Calhoun Academy on Tuesday.
CA was led by Turner Fleming with 20 points, Kade Strickland with 10 points, and Connor Hayes with 9 points.
TSA was paced by Sam Lawing with 28 points, Matthew Hawkins with 14 points and Javion Lamey with 12 points.
CA is now 2-4 and will play at Palmetto Christian on Friday.
Denmark-Olar 64
Blackville-Hilda 49
DENMARK — Denmark-Olar moved to 4-0 in Region 3-A play with Tuesday's 64-49 home win against Blackville-Hilda.
Zachary Davis led the way for the Vikings with a double-double of 14 points, 15 assists, 4 blocks, 4 rebounds and 5 steals. D. Walker added 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, while Christopher Sanders added 10 points and 4 assists.
Brushaurd Young added 11 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks. Brandon Prophet added 8 points and 2 blocks, while Zavion Clark added 6 assists and 5 steals.
The Vikings (4-2 overall) will play host to North in another region game on Friday.
Ridge Spring-Monetta 53
North 52
Ridge Spring-Monetta took a 53-52 Region 3-A win against North on Tuesday.
North was led by Jalen Jefferson with 20 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block. Literyian Tyler added 14 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals for the Eagles.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 47
Lee Academy 45 OT
Orangeburg Prep won 47-45 in overtime at home against Lee Academy on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians moved to 15-1 overall, 7-1 in region play.
Cate Fogle led Orangeburg Prep with 16 points, 6 assists, and 6 steals. Campbell Delaney, Ryn Grubbs, and Joanna Hinds all chipped in 6 points apiece. Anna Beth Lambrecht and Abigail Thackston added 4 points apiece.
Orangeburg Prep will travel to Lexington on Friday to play Northside Christian at 5:15 p.m.
Denmark-Olar 47
Blackville-Hilda 37
DENMARK — Denmark-Olar took a 47-37 home Region 3-A win against Blackville-Hilda on Tuesday.
Anija Jones led the Lady Vikings with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while DyNeka Roberts added 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Lakiyah Coleman added 8 points and 11 rebounds.
Rishona Washington had a game-high 30 points for the Lady Fighting Hawks.
Bethune-Bowman 58
Bridges Prep 7
Bethune-Bowman’s girls defeated Bridges Prep 58-7 in Region 6-A play on Tuesday night.
Leading the Lady Mohawks were Sha’quanna Lee with 26 points and Alexis Johnson with 25.
Bethune-Bowman is now 5-1 and 5-0.
The next game is at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
Calhoun County 47
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 19
Calhoun County took a 47-19 win in Region 3-A play on Tuesday.
Shy'an Cokley led the Lady Saints with 17 points, while Angela Wright added 11 points, and Warnazia Russell added 8 points.
Silver Bluff 68, Edisto 20
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 43
Lee Academy 33
Orangeburg Prep took a 43-33 home win against Lee Academy on Tuesday.
Brayden Gramling led the way for the JV Indians with 9 points and 7 rebounds, while T Riley, Jay Plummer, Xavier Ravenell and Jay Plummer each added 7 points. Harris Holstein chipped in 6 points.
Orangeburg Prep will play Wednesday at Wilson Hall.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 37
Lee Academy 12
Orangeburg Prep stayed unbeaten this season with a 37-12 home win against Lee Academy on Tuesday.
Katherine Lambrecht led all scorers with 10 points, while also collecting 6 steals.
Kate Holstein and Savannah McClain chipped in 4 points apiece.
The JV Lady Indians will travel to Wilson Hall on Wednesday to play at 4 p.m.
B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy 29
Thomas Sumter Academy 20
Calhoun Academy took a 29-20 win against Thomas Sumter Academy on Tuesday.
CA was led by Layla Walker with 15 points, Ella Jane Stickles with 6 points, Natalie Grace Porth with 4 points.
The Lady Cavaliers will travel to Bishopville to play Lee Academy on Wednesday.
B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy 53
Thomas Sumter Academy 46
Calhoun Academy took a 53-46 win against Thomas Sumter Academy on Tuesday.
CA was led by Colt Layton with 27 points, while Crews Felder had 12 points and Malachi Hanna added 9 points.