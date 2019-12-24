Benjamain Davis scored 7 of his 17 points in overtime as Orangeburg Prep (8-3) rallied Monday to defeat the Pelion Panthers to claim third place in the Pelion Holiday Classic.
OPS forced overtime after A.J. Tolbert was fouled as time expired in regulation. He hit two free throws to force the extra period in which the Indians outscored Pelion 9-7.
Tim Junious had 11 points for OPS and Tolbert finished with 9. Niko Austin led all scorers with 20 points for Pelion.
The Indians return to action Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. at Pinewood.
North Above The Rim Holiday event Dec. 27
North High School will again host its Eagles Above The Rim Holiday Invitational tournament beginning Friday, Dec. 27.
In the girls bracket, play begins at 9 a.m. on Friday, with Edisto playing Columbia. At 10:30 a.m., boys bracket play will begin with Branchville playing Andrew Jackson.
Girls bracket play will continue at noon with Fox Creek playing Lake Marion, followed by North playing the winner of Edisto/Columbia.
Boys bracket play will pick back up at 3 p.m., with North playing the winner of the Branchville/Andrew Jackson game.
Play will continue on Saturday leading up to the girls championship game at 2:30 p.m. and the boys championship game at 4 p.m.
