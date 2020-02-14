T&D REGION SPORTS: OP JV girls finish undefeated regular season, varsity girls top Trinity-Byrnes

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 48
Trinity-Byrnes 38
Orangeburg Prep took a 48-38 home win in SCISA Region 3-3A play against Trinity-Byrnes on Thursday in the last game of the regular season.
Campbell Delaney led all scorers with a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds.
OP finished 3rd in the region and will play Monday at 3:30 p.m. at the Sumter Civic Center in postseason action.
Denmark-Olar 41
North 26
DENMARK -- Denmark-Olar took a 41-26 home win in Region 3-A play against North on Thursday.
The Lady Vikings (16-6 overall, 12-2 in region) were led by Dyneka Roberts with a double-double of 15 points, 17 rebounds and 3 steals, Aveion Walker with 7 points, 3 assists and 7 steals, and Mikiya Stukes with 8 points.
Under first-year head coach Jacob Moorer, the North Eagles are 2-18 overall, 2-12 in region play.
The Lady Eagles were paced by Zoe Hawkins with a double-double of 17 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, Keosha Hammond with 4 points, a steal, and Jakira Scott with 2 points, 7 rebounds, a steal.
Class A playoff games begin on Monday.
Dorchester Academy 32
Calhoun Academy 23
ST. MATTHEWS -- Dorchester Academy took a 32-23 non-region win at Calhoun Academy on Thursday.
CA was led by Faith Bookhart with 9 points.
The Lady Cavaliers finished the regular season with an 11-12 overall record, 5-5 in region play.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Trinity-Byrnes 64
Orangeburg Prep 48
Orangeburg Prep closed out the regular season with a 64-48 home loss to Trinity-Byrnes on Thursday.
Leading scorers for the Indians were Benjamin Davis with 15 points and Hunter McClain with 13 points.
OP ended the regular season with a 13-11 record, 4-4 in region play.
The Indians will play in the region tournament starting Monday at the Sumter Civic Center at 5 p.m. in a game against Laurence Manning.
Calhoun Academy 53
Dorchester Academy 45
ST. MATTHEWS -- Calhoun Academy picked up a 53-45 non-region home win against Dorchester Academy on Thursday night.
CA was led by Wells Fleming's double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds. Bates Felder added 11 points and Josh Black added 9 points.
DA was paced by Ben Stokes and Colby Weeks with 12 points apiece, while Rhett Mizzell added 11 points.
CA finished the regular season with a 13-10 record, 4-6 in region play.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep finishes
unbeaten season at 20-0
Orangeburg Prep finished the regular season with a perfect 20-0 record on Thursday with a 28-8 home win against Trinity-Byrnes.
Ashby Garrick led the way for the JV Lady Indians with 11 points, while Katherine Lambrecht had 5 points and Isabelle Wassell chipped in 4 points.
OP will travel to Trinity-Byrnes to start region tournament play on Saturday with a 1:30 p.m. game.
Dorchester Academy 35
Calhoun Academy 11
ST. MATTHEWS -- Dorchester Academy took a 35-11 non-region road win at Calhoun Academy on Thurday.
CA (10-9 regular season record) was led by Bailey Millender with 6 points.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy 39
Dorchester Academy 36
ST. MATTHEWS -- Jude Walker scored 15 points to lead Calhoun Academy in a 39-36 home win against Dorchester Academy on Thursday.
The Cavaliers also got 12 points from Turner Fleming.
DA was led by Manning Thompson with 9 points and Drake Hutto with 8 points.
CA finished the season with a 16-5 overall record, 6-4 in region play.
Trinity-Byrnes 37
Orangeburg Prep 31
Orangeburg Prep lost 37-31 at home Thursday night against Trinity-Byrnes.
OP was led by Andrew Hunter with 11 points and 5 rebounds, while Blake Croft had 8 points and 5 steals.
The JV Indians finished the regular season 12-8 overall and 4-4 in region.
They travel to Trinity-Byrnes on Saturday for a 12:15 p.m. game against Laurence Manning in the region tournament.