VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 37
Florence Christian 36
Orangeburg Prep improved to 11-6 overall and 2-1 in SCISA Region 3-3A with Tuesday's 37-36 home win over Florence Christian.
Trailing by 2 points with 11 seconds left to play, Brison Ardis hit a baseline jumper to tie the game and then converted on a go-ahead free throw to secure the win for the Indians.
Benjamin Davis led the Indians with 12 points, followed by Tim Junious with 9 points and Ardis with 7 points.
OP will play host to Augusta Christian on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 66
Ridge Spring-Monetta 51
NEESES -- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler took a 66-51 Region 3-A home win against Ridge Spring-Monetta on Tuesday.
Irek Hartwell led the way for the Trojans with 25 points, 4 steals and 8 rebounds, while Jamareon Tyler added 15 points, 7 steals and 5 assists, and Louis Gilmore added 11 points and 3 steals.
H-K-T (7-9 overall, 6-1 in region) will play at North on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
AC Flora 55
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 42
AC Flora took a 55-42 road win in Region 4-4A play on Tuesday at Orangeburg-Wilkinson.
The Bruins were outscored 19-7 in fourth quarter, after entering the final frame trailing just 36-35.
O-W was led by sophomore guard Jordan Simpson with 15 points, junior John White with 10 points, and junior Jahmonie Jones-Parker with 2 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.
The Bruins (12-7 overall, 1-2 in region play) will host Crestwood on Friday in another region contest at 7:30 p.m.
St. John's Christian 59
Dorchester Academy 46
ST. GEORGE -- St. John's Christian took a region win at Dorchester Academy on Tuesday.
DA was led by Brody Marchant with 14 points, while Ben Stokes and Rhett Mizzell each added 10 points.
The Raiders (5-6 overall, 2-3 in SCISA Region 2-A) play at Clarendon Hall on Thursday in another region contest.
Clarendon Hall 85
Robert E. Lee 37
BISHOPVILLE -- Clarendon Hall picked up a non-region road win 85-37 on Tuesday at Robert E. Lee Academy.
The Saints were led by Zyan Gilmore with 33 points, and Traveon Davis and Kylic Horton with 16 points apiece.
Clarendon Hall (9-3 overall, 4-0 in region play) will play host to Dorchester Academy on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in a SCISA Region 2-A contest.
North 81
Denmark-Olar 49
NORTH -- North got 40 points from Literyian Tyler in an 81-49 Region 3-A home win against Denmark-Olar on Tuesday.
Tyler added 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 6 steals for the Eagles, while Marlik Miller added 18 points, 3 assists and a steal, Jurvod Wise added a double-double of 10 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals.
North (6-5 overall, 4-3 in region play) will host to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a region contest.
Gray Collegiate 70
Calhoun County 37
ST. MATTHEWS -- Calhoun County lost a 70-37 home Region 3-2A game to Gray Collegiate on Tuesday.
For the War Eagles (12-7 overall, 1-1 in region play), Tauris Watson had 16 points and Zaire Rogers added 10 points.
The Saints (15-5 overall, 2-1 in region play) were paced by Jabare Perry and Russell Brunson Jr. with 12 points apiece, while Kendall Huggins and Christopher Mickel each added 5 points.
CC plays at C.A. Johnson on Friday in another region contest at 7:30 p.m.
Andrew Jackson Academy 81
Cathedral Academy 70
CHARLESTON -- Andrew Jackson Academy picked up an 81-70 non-region win at Cathedral Academy on Tuesday, led by 27 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists from James Mingo.
Jonathan Schaffer added a double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds, while Chandler Hayden added 17 points, 6 assists and 5 steals, Mikey Templeton added 7 points and 7 rebounds, and both Colyn Peek and Jeb Fickling added 8 points.
In Saturday's showcase game loss to Anderson Christian, Schaffer became the first player in AJA history to score 1,000 points for his varsity career before the end of his sophomore season.
The Confederates (18-4 overall, 4-1 in region play) are at Clarendon Hall on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a Region 2-A contest.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Florence Christian 48
Orangeburg Prep 28
Florence Christian took a 48-28 road win at Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday.
For the Lady Indians, Bailey Livingston had 7 points and Campbell Delaney had 6 points.
OP will host Augusta Christian on Friday at 6 p.m.
Calhoun Academy 35
Northside Christian 29
LEXINGTON -- Calhoun Academy won a SCISA Region 2-2A game at Northside Christian Academy on Tuesday by a 35-29 score.
For CA, Rebekah Haigler had 17 points and 8 rebounds, while Kaylee Kizer had 8 points and 6 steals, and Laken Barnes had 5 points and 10 steals.
The Lady Cavaliers are 9-7 overall, 3-1 in region play. CA will host Palmetto Christian on Friday in a 6 p.m. game.
Denmark-Olar 56
North 37
NORTH -- The Denmark-Olar Lady Vikings won a Region 3-A road game at North 56-37 on Tuesday.
D-O was led by Aijalon Wroten with 18 points, 6 assists and a steal, Dyneka Roberts with a double-double of 12 points and 20 rebounds, Lakiyah Colman with 6 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals, Ta’Najya Holman with 9 points and 11 rebounds, and Aveion Walker with 7 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists and 6 steals.
D-O will play host to Wagener-Salley in another region contest on Friday at 6 p.m.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 47
AC Flora 44
D'Mya Tucker had a double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds on Tuesday as Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 47-44 Region 4-4A home win against AC Flora.
Shar'dasia Zeigler added 11 points and 5 steals for the Bruinettes.
O-W (16-1 overall, 3-0 in region play) will play host to Crestwood on Friday in another region contest.
Calhoun County 34
Gray Collegiate 30
ST. MATTHEWS -- With nine players scoring in the game, Calhoun County took a 34-30 win in Region 3-2A play at home against Gray Collegiate on Tuesday.
The Lady Saints were led by Shyan Cokley with 10 points, while Nataijah Williams added 6 points and MarNekia Wilson added 5 points.
Gray Collegiate was led by Aaliyah Lawrence with 18 points, while Truth Doctor added 8 points.
Calhoun County, on a 5-game winning streak, will return to action on Friday at C.A. Johnson at 6 p.m. in another region contest.
Dorchester Academy 61
St. John's Christian 26
ST. GEORGE -- Lydia Hofstetter posted a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Dorchester Academy in a 61-26 SCISA Region 2-A home win against St. John's Christian on Tuesday.
DA also got 14 points from Savanna Varn.
The Lady Raiders (8-4 overall, 4-1 in region) play at Clarendon Hall on Thursday at 6 p.m. in another region contest.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 39
Florence Christian 19
Orangeburg Prep took a 39-19 home win against Florence Christian on Tuesday.
Ava Cuttino led the way for the JV Lady Indians with 12 points and 6 steals, while Anna Brake Plummer added 6 points and 5 rebounds.
OP will host Augusta Christian on Friday at 4 p.m.
Dorchester Academy 45
St. John's Christian 6
ST. GEORGE -- Dorchester Academy posted a 45-6 region home win on Tuesday against St. John's Christian.
The JV Lady Raiders were led by Paige Shelton's 18 points and 8 rebounds, while Lauren Creel and Krystal Judy each scored 8 points.
DA (9-2 overall and 4-0 in SCISA Region 2-A) will play Thursday at Clarendon Hall at 4 p.m. in another region contest.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 34
Florence Christian 26
Orangeburg Prep improved to 10-4 overall (2-1 in region play) with a 34-26 home win over Florence Christian on Tuesday.
Prusher Bair led the Indians on offense with 12 points, while Blake Croft added 7 points, Jay Plummer added 5 points, and both Andrew Hunter and Jacob Powell added 4 points each.
The Indians play Friday night at home against Augusta Christian at 5 p.m.
Dorchester Academy 32
St. John's Christian 31
ST. GEORGE -- Dorchester Academy took a 32-31 home SCISA Region 2-A win on Tuesday against St. John's Christian.
DA was led by Connor Hartzog with 10 points, Caden Weeks with 7 points, and Ben Marchant with 6 points.
The Raiders (6-5 overall, 3-2 in region play) will play at Clarendon Hall at 5 p.m. on Thursday in region action.
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 45
Ridge Spring-Monetta 30
NEESES -- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler picked up a 45-30 region win at home on Tuesday against Ridge Spring-Monetta.
The JV Trojans were led by Moses McCall with 13 points, Tyre Jackson with 8 points and Dawiauwan James with 7 points.
H-K-T will play at North on Friday at 5 p.m.
