VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 45
Laurence Manning 35
Orangeburg Prep took a 45-35 home SCISA Region 3-3A win against Laurence Manning on Tuesday.
Campbell Delaney led the way for the Lady Indians with 16 points. Cate Fogle Ryn Grubbs and Bailey Livingston had six points each, while Lindsay Salley and Cierra Banks chipped in five points each. Jojo Wolfe grabbed 7 rebounds for OP.
The Lady Indians will travel to play Florence Christian on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 48
Dreher 43
Orangeburg-Wilkinson posted a 48-43 home Region 4-4A win against Dreher on Tuesday night.
D'Mya Tucker led the way with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Deondra Darby added 12 points (all on 3-pointers), and Shar'dasia Zeigler added 12 points and 6 assists.
O-W (19-3 record, 5-2 in region) will play at A.C. Flora on Friday at 6 p.m. in another region contest.
Thomas Sumter 39
Calhoun Academy 32
DALZELL – Calhoun Academy lost a SCISA Region 2-2A game at Thomas Sumter 39-32 on Tuesday night.
For CA, Rebekah Haigler had 13 points, followed by Laken Barnes with 8 points and Kaylee Kizer with 7 points.
The Lady Cavaliers (10-10 overall, 4-4 in region) play host to Northside Christian on Friday at 6 p.m. in another region contest. It will be senior night for CA.
Bethune-Bowman 56
Branchville 21
BRANCHVILLE – Alexis Johnson scored 18 points to lead Bethune-Bowman in a Region 5-A road win at Branchville on Tuesday.
Shatwanna Lee added 14 points for the Lady Mohawks, while Shontavia Stokes added 10 points and Neysa Patrick added 8 points.
Bethune-Bowman is 8-17 overall, 3-4 in region play, and will play host to Cross on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in another region contest.
Holly Hill Academy 51
Clarendon Hall 29
HOLLY HILL – Holly Hill Academy took a 51-29 home win in SCISA Region 2-A play against Clarendon Hall on Tuesday, led by a double-double from Abby Montgomery, with 28 points and 13 rebounds.
Halle Mott added another double-double for the Lady Raiders, finishing with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
HHA will host Patrick Henry Academy on Friday at 6 p.m. for senior night.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50
Dreher 48
Orangeburg-Wilkinson held off Dreher 50-48 in Tuesday's Region 4-4A home game.
The Bruins were led by sophomore guard Jordan Simpson with 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and a blocked shot. O-W junior John White added 14 points, 8 rebounds and an assist.
Trailing 34-31 entering the third quarter, the Bruins outscored the Blue Devils 19-14 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
O-W (16-8 overall, 5-3 in region) will play at A.C. Flora on Friday at 8 p.m. in another region contest.
Edisto 51
Pelion 25
PELION – Edisto won a Region 5-3A road game at Pelion 51-25 on Tuesday.
The Cougars will return to action on Tuesday, February 11 at Gilbert in another region contest at 8 p.m.
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 88
Wagener-Salley 81
NEESES – Hunter-Kinard-Tyler took an 88-81 home win in Region 3-A play against Wagener-Salley on Tuesday.
The Trojans were led by Irek Hartwell with 28 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals, Zamion Gleaton with a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds, Jamareon Tyler with 15 points, 5 steals and 6 assists, and Chris Polite with a double-double of 12 points, 13 rebounds and 4 steals.
H-K-T (11-9 overall, 10-1 in region play) will host Estill on Friday at 8 p.m. in another region contest.
Laurence Manning 64
Orangeburg Prep 56
Orangeburg Prep lost a 64-56 SCISA Region 3-3A home game to Laurence Manning Academy on Tuesday night.
OP is now 12-9 overall, 3-3 in region.
Tim Junious led the Indians with 16 points, while Benjamin Davis had 15 points and Hunter McClain had 9 points.
The Indians travel to play Camden Military on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Calhoun Academy 63
Thomas Sumter 46
DALZELL – Calhoun Academy picked up a 63-46 road win in SCISA Region 2-2A play at Thomas Sumter on Tuesday.
The Cavaliers were led by Wells Fleming with 26 points, John Michael Flintom with 10 points and Josh Black with 8 points.
TSA was led by Sam Lawing with 13 points, and Latroy Colwell with 10 points.
CA (12-8 overall, 4-4 in region) will play host to Northside Christian on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
Clarendon Hall 76
Holly Hill Academy 61
HOLLY HILL – Clarendon Hall took a 76-61 road win in SCISA Region 2-A play on Tuesday at Holly Hill Academy.
The Saints were led by Traveon Davis with 23 points, Zyan Gilmore with 16 points, Jahnarious Snell with 15 points, Kylic Horton with 10 points, and DaQavion Miller with 8 points.
HHA was led by a double-double from Jabari Sumpter, including 28 points and 10 rebounds. Marion Breland added 21 points and 6 rebounds.
Clarendon Hall plays at Dorchester Academy on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
HHA will play host to Patrick Henry Academy at 7:30 p.m. on Friday for senior night.
North 75
Ridge Spring-Monetta 54
MONETTA – Literyian Tyler had a double-double of 24 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, a block and a steal to help lead the North Eagles to a 75-54 road win in Region 3-A play at Ridge Spring-Monetta on Tuesday.
North was also paced by Marlik Miller with 21 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, Markien Gleaton with 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal, and Jarvod Wise with 9 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 blocks.
North is 5-6 in region play and will play host to Blackville-Hilda on Friday at 8 p.m. in another region contest.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 33
Laurence Manning 14
Orangeburg Prep moved to 18-0 this season with Tuesday's 33-14 home win against Laurence Manning Academy.
Ashby Garrick led the way for the JV Lady Indians with 9 points, while Anna Beth Lambrecht added 8 points and 6 steals.
OP will travel to Florence Christian on Thursday to play at 4 p.m.
Thomas Sumter 36
Calhoun Academy 16
DALZELL – Calhoun Academy lost a 36-16 game at Thomas Sumter Academy on Tuesday.
For CA, Jayden Waltz and Laurie Ann McGee each had 4 points.
The JV Lady Cavaliers will play host to Northside Christian on Friday at 4 p.m.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 43
Dreher 40
Orangeburg-Wilkinson got 13 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists from Jordon Hampton on Monday night to take a 43-40 home win against Dreher in region play.
Michael Bowman added 8 points, 12 rebounds, an assist and a steal for the Bruins.
Orangeburg Prep 37
Laurence Manning 28
Orangeburg Prep defeated Laurence Manning 37-28 in region play at home Tuesday night.
The Indians were led by Prusher Bair with 12 points and Andrew Hunter with 11 points. Jay Plummer added 9 points.
The Indians improved to 11-7 overall, 3-3 in region play.
Orangeburg Prep travels to Camden Military to play at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Calhoun Academy 22
Thomas Sumter 20
DALZELL – Calhoun Academy took a 22-20 win at Thomas Sumter Academy on Tuesday.
CA got 9 points from Connor Hayes.
TSA was led by Braden Burns with 6 points.
CA (14-4 overall, 5-3 in region) play at home on Friday at 5 p.m. against Northside Christian.
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 40
Wagener-Salley 15
NEESES – Hunter-Kinard-Tyler took a 40-15 home region win against Wagener-Salley on Tuesday.
For the JV Trojans, Moses McCall had 9 points, Jalen Brown had 8 points, and Tyree Jackson and Landy Pough had 6 points each.
H-K-T (8-6 record) will play at home Friday against Estill.
Clarendon Hall 33
Holly Hill Academy 21
HOLLY HILL – Clarendon Hall took a 33-21 road win at Holly Hill Academy on Tuesday.
HHA was paced by Ashton Soles with 7 points and Jamie Stephen with 6 points.
The JV Raiders will play host to Patrick Henry on Friday at 5 p.m.
LOCAL GOLF
Hillcrest Men's Golf
Association event
The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host its monthly tournament at Hillcrest Golf Club on Sunday at 10 a.m.
It will be a shotgun start and the format is 2-man Best Ball with adjusted handicaps.
Please sign up at the Hillcrest Golf Club pro shop by Saturday at noon.
For more information, call HGC at 533-6030 or Randy Shuler at 516-1735.
