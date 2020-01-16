{{featured_button_text}}
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 37

Pelion 36

PELION -- Orangeburg Prep completed a come-from-behind win in non-region play at Pelion on Thursday, as a made basket by freshman Campbell Delaney with 2 seconds let to play gave the Lady Indians a 37-36 victory over the Lady Panthers.

Delaney scored 6 of her 8 points in the 4th quarter.

Also leading OP was Lindsay Salley with 8 points, and Abigail Thackston with 6 points.

Orangeburg Prep plays at Laurence Manning on Friday at 6:15 p.m. in region action.

Pelion plays at Edisto on Friday.

Dorchester Academy 47

Calhoun Academy 27

ST. GEORGE -- Dorchester Academy took a 47-27 home win against Calhoun Academy on Thursday, thanks in part to a game-high 23 points from Lydia Hofstetter.

Savanna Varn added 10 points for the Lady Raiders (7-3 overall, 3-0 in region play).

DA plays at Patrick Henry on Friday at 6 p.m.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Pelion 48

Orangeburg Prep 45

PELION -- Pelion took a 48-45 home win against Orangeburg Prep in non-region action on Thursday night.

OP, now 10-5, was led by 24 points from Tim Junious and 8 points from McCullough Mims.

Orangeburg Prep plays at Laurence Manning on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Dorchester Academy 52

Calhoun Academy 41

ST. GEORGE -- Dorchester Academy won 52-41 at home on Thursday against Calhoun Academy.

The Raiders (4-5 overall, 1-2 in region play) were led by Ben Stokes with 16 points, and Rhett Mizzell with 12 points.

The Cavaliers were paced by Wells Fleming with 17 points.

DA plays at Patrick Henry on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Clarendon Hall 66

Andrew Jackson Academy 62

EHRHARDT -- Clarendon Hall picked up a 66-62 road win at Andrew Jackson Academy on Thursday.

The Saints were led by Kylic Horton with a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds, Zyan Gilmore with 20 points, and Traveon Davis with 10 points.

The Confederates were paced by Mikey Templeton with a double-double of 15 points, 19 rebounds and 2 blocks, James Mingo with 24 points and 5 rebounds, Chandler Hayden with 13 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, and Jonathan Schaffer with 8 points and 8 rebounds.

CHS plays at Robert E. Lee Academy on Tuesday.

AJA plays at St. John's Christian Academy on Friday.

North 65

Williston-Elko 50

WILLISTON -- The North Eagles won 65-50 at Williston-Elko on Thursday in Region 3-A play.

Jurvod Wise led North with a double-double of 23 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks and 5 steals. The Eagles also were paced by Literyian Tyler with 21 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals, Hassan Frye with 8 points, a rebound, and 3 steals, and Marlik Miller with 10 points, 3 assists and a steal.

North (5-5 overall, 3-3 in region) plays host to Denmark-Olar on Tuesday.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 39

Pelion 7

PELION -- Orangeburg Prep defeated Pelion 39-7 in non-region play on Thursday.

Katherine Lambrecht had 7 points for the JV Lady Indians, while Isabelle Wassell and Laine Grubbs each had 6 points, and Ava Cuttino added 5 points.

OP will travel to play Laurence Manning on Friday at 4 p.m.

Dorchester Academy 21

Calhoun Academy 17

ST. GEORGE -- Dorchester Academy got 8 points apiece from Paige Shelton and Eddy Sosebee on Thursday night in a 21-17 home win against Calhoun Academy.

DA (7-2 overall, 2-0 in region play) plays Friday at Patrick Henry at 4 p.m.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 28

Pelion 22

PELION -- Orangeburg Prep improved to 9-3 with a 28-22 non-region road win over Pelion on Thursday.

Prusher Bair led the JV Indians with 13 points, followed by Jay Plummer with 7 points. Cade Wiles added 9 rebounds.

OP returns to action on Friday at Laurence Manning at 5 p.m.

Calhoun Academy 34

Dorchester Academy 26

ST. GEORGE -- Calhoun Academy took a 34-26 road win at Dorchester Academy on Thursday.

Jude Walker led CA with 9 points.

DA was led by Manning Thompson with 15 points. 

DA (5-4 overall, 2-1 in region play) plays at Patrick Henry on Friday at 5 p.m.

B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 40

Jefferson Davis 8

BLACKVILLE -- Calhoun Academy took a 40-6 win at Jefferson Davis on Wednesday night, led by Hunter Thornburg's 16 points.

Seth Burns and Thomas Roland each added 6 points, while Chase Strickland and John Goodwin Felder each had 4 points, and Crews Felder and Lowndes Weeks each had 2 points.

CA will play host to Dorchester Academy on Wednesday.

