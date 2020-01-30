{{featured_button_text}}
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Clarendon Hall 80

Jefferson Davis Academy 36

BLACKVILLE – Jahnarious Snell scored 21 points and Traveon Davis added 20 points to lead Clarendon Hall in an 80-36 road win at Jefferson Davis Academy in SCISA Class 2-A play on Thursday.

The Saints also got 17 points from Zyan Gilmore, 11 points from Kylic Horton, and 9 points from Da'Qavion Miller.

Clarendon Hall is now 14-3 overall, 8-0 in region play, and will play at Holly Hill Academy on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 42

Lakewood 30

Orangeburg-Wilkinson won a home region game against Lakewood 42-30 on Thursday.

The JV Bruins were led by Jerimiah Jacques with 11 points, 3 assists and 3 steals, along with Jabari Gaffney with 9 points, 5 rebounds, and Michael Bowman with 6 points and 13 rebounds.

Edisto 42, Strom Thurmond 31

B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL

MANNING – Orangeburg Prep finished the season undefeated at 10-0 under the guidance of coach Angie Patterson with Thursday's 19-16 win at Laurence Manning.

Leading scorers for Orangeburg Prep were Lauren Ballew with 7 points, Annabelle Hunter with 6 points, and Kate Holstein with 4 points.

B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL

Laurence Manning 36

Orangeburg Prep 20

MANNING – Orangeburg Prep lost to Laurence Manning 36-20 on Thursday to end the season with a 5-5 record.

The Indians were led in scoring by Austin Hall and Brayden Gramling with 5 points each. Jody Gillam and Chris Glover each had 4 points, while Avery Ravenell closed out the scoring with 2 points.

