VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Clarendon Hall 80
Jefferson Davis Academy 36
BLACKVILLE – Jahnarious Snell scored 21 points and Traveon Davis added 20 points to lead Clarendon Hall in an 80-36 road win at Jefferson Davis Academy in SCISA Class 2-A play on Thursday.
The Saints also got 17 points from Zyan Gilmore, 11 points from Kylic Horton, and 9 points from Da'Qavion Miller.
Clarendon Hall is now 14-3 overall, 8-0 in region play, and will play at Holly Hill Academy on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 42
Lakewood 30
Orangeburg-Wilkinson won a home region game against Lakewood 42-30 on Thursday.
You have free articles remaining.
The JV Bruins were led by Jerimiah Jacques with 11 points, 3 assists and 3 steals, along with Jabari Gaffney with 9 points, 5 rebounds, and Michael Bowman with 6 points and 13 rebounds.
Edisto 42, Strom Thurmond 31
B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL
MANNING – Orangeburg Prep finished the season undefeated at 10-0 under the guidance of coach Angie Patterson with Thursday's 19-16 win at Laurence Manning.
Leading scorers for Orangeburg Prep were Lauren Ballew with 7 points, Annabelle Hunter with 6 points, and Kate Holstein with 4 points.
B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL
Laurence Manning 36
Orangeburg Prep 20
MANNING – Orangeburg Prep lost to Laurence Manning 36-20 on Thursday to end the season with a 5-5 record.
The Indians were led in scoring by Austin Hall and Brayden Gramling with 5 points each. Jody Gillam and Chris Glover each had 4 points, while Avery Ravenell closed out the scoring with 2 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.