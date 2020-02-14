T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W teams swept by Lower Richland

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Lower Richland 49
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 40
Lower Richland took a 49-40 road win in Region 4-4A play at Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Friday night, to finish regular season play.
O-W finished the regular season with a 16-10 overall record, 5-5 in region play.
The Bruins will play at Marlboro County in Bennettsville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to begin Class 4A lower state playoffs.
Edisto 69
Swansea 63
SWANSEA – Edisto won its final Region 5-3A game of the regular season on Thursday, taking a 69-63 road victory at Swansea.
The Cougars (18-5 overall, 7-1 in region), a No. 1 seed in playoffs, will host No. 4 seed Lake Marion in a lower state Class 3A playoff game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
St. John's Christian Academy 68
Holly Hill Academy 51
MONCKS CORNER – St. John's Christian Academy took a 68-51 home win in SCISA Region 2-A play against Holly Hill Academy on Friday.
HHA was led by Marion Breland with 18 points, and Jabari Sumpter with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.
The Raiders now await SCISA Class A playoff brackets for Friday, February 21 play.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lower Richland 56
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54
Lower Richland managed a 56-54 road win to finish out the Region 4-4A season at Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Friday night.
The two teams were only separated by 3 points this season, as the Lady Diamond Hornets took a 33-32 win against the Bruinettes in Hopkins back in late January.
The Bruinettes were led on Friday by D'Mya Tucker with a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds, Aaniya Davis with 10 points and 6 rebounds, and Shar'dasia Zeigler with 8 points and 10 assists.
O-W (20-4 overall, 7-3 in region) will begin Class 4A upper state playoffs at Walhalla High School in Oconee County on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Holly Hill Academy 45
St. John's Christian Academy 26
MONCKS CORNER – Holly Hill Academy won a Region 2-A contest 45-26 to finish regular season play at St. John's Christian Academy on Friday.
HHA was led by Abby Montgomery with a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Madison Steele added a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The Lady Raiders now await the SCISA Class A playoff brackets for Saturday, February 22.
STATE PLAYOFF MATCH-UPS
In other T&D Region playoff contests, the Denmark-Olar girls basketball team will have a bye in first-round action, hosting the winner of Ware Shoals/McBee on Thursday at 7 p.m. in a Class A second-round game.
The Calhoun County girls basketball team will host Kingstree on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Class 2A play.
The Lake Marion girls basketball team will play a road game on Monday at 7 p.m. at a yet-undetermined Region 5 opponent.
The Calhoun County boys basketball team will play host to Latta on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a Class 2A first-round game.
Other T&D Region match-ups will be set up and announced this weekend based on Friday night's results from other regions.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Edisto 44
Swansea 24
SWANSEA – Edisto ended its season with a 44-24 road win in region at Swansea on Thursday.
The Cougars went 15-1 overall and won their fourth-consecutive Region 5-3A title, continuing a region winning streak that is now at 32 games.