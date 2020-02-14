T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W teams swept by Lower Richland

The Raiders now await SCISA Class A playoff brackets for Friday, February 21 play.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lower Richland 56

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54

Lower Richland managed a 56-54 road win to finish out the Region 4-4A season at Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Friday night.

The two teams were only separated by 3 points this season, as the Lady Diamond Hornets took a 33-32 win against the Bruinettes in Hopkins back in late January.

The Bruinettes were led on Friday by D'Mya Tucker with a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds, Aaniya Davis with 10 points and 6 rebounds, and Shar'dasia Zeigler with 8 points and 10 assists.

O-W (20-4 overall, 7-3 in region) will begin Class 4A upper state playoffs at Walhalla High School in Oconee County on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Holly Hill Academy 45

St. John's Christian Academy 26

MONCKS CORNER – Holly Hill Academy won a Region 2-A contest 45-26 to finish regular season play at St. John's Christian Academy on Friday.