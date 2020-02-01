VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49
Lakewood 33
Senior shooting guard D'Mya Tucker posted a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds to help lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson in Friday's Region 4-4A home win against Lakewood.
The Bruinettes (18-3 overall, 4-2 in region) were also paced by Stephany Brailey with 8 points, and both Shar'dasia Zeigler and Asia Graves with 7 points apiece.
O-W plays host to Dreher in another region contest on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Dorchester 60
Holly Hill Academy 33
HOLLY HILL – Lydia Hofstetter led Dorchester Academy on Friday with 21 points in a 60-33 SCISA Region 2-A win at Holly Hill Academy.
Savanna Varn added 14 points for the visiting Lady Raiders.
HHA was led by Abby Montgomery with 10 points, Madison Steele with 8 points and 6 rebounds, Halle Mott with 9 rebounds, and Brooke Fennessy with 7 points.
DA (13-4 overall, 8-1 in region) will play at St. John's Christian on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in another region contest.
HHA will host Clarendon Hall on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in another region contest.
Orangeburg Prep 46
Wilson Hall 35
Orangeburg Prep defeated Wilson Hall 46-35 at home on Friday in a SCISA Region 3-3A contest.
Lindsay Salley led the way with 16 points, 5 steals and 6 rebounds for the Lady Indians, while Campbell Delaney added 14 points, 5 rebounds and 6 steals, and Ryn Grubbs added 5 points.
OP will host Laurence Manning Academy on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. in another region contest.
Columbia 43
Calhoun County 35
COLUMBIA – Calhoun County lost a Region 3-2A game 43-35 at Columbia on Friday.
For the Lady Capitals, Damani Wilson had 15 points, while Takeyah Brown had 14 points.
For the Lady Saints, Shy'an Cokley had 9 points, while Warnazia Russell had 8 points and Angela Wright had 7 points.
CC (7-10 overall, 5-1 in region) plays at Gray Collegiate on Friday, February 7 at 6 p.m. in another region contest.
Lake Marion 45
Battery Creek 37
SANTEE – The Lake Marion Lady Gators picked up a 45-37 Region 8-3A win against the visiting Battery Creek Lady Dolphins on Friday.
Lake Marion was led by Yasmin Richardson with 16 points, and Antwanique Walley with 11 points.
The Lady Dolphins were led by K. Wilson with 11 points.
Lake Marion (8-9 overall, 3-2 in region) will play host to Wade Hampton on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. in another region contest.
Denmark-Olar 56
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 19
NEESES – Denmark-Olar won 56-19 at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler on Friday night in Region 3-3A play.
The Lady Vikings were led by Dyneka Roberts with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, Aveion Walker with 10 points, 3 assists and 5 steals, TaNajya Holman with 6 points and 8 rebounds, Lakiyah Coleman with 6 points and 6 rebounds, Aijalon Wroten with 2 points and 6 assists, Ebony Crawford with 5 points, Imani Williams with 5 points, Zy’Kenya Stanley with 3 points, and Teonna Rice with 2 points.
The Lady Vikings improve to 13-4 overall, 9-1 in region play, and will play Tuesday at home against Wade Hampton for senior night at 6 p.m. in another region contest.
Estill 62
North 38
ESTILL – North lost a Region 3-A game at Estill 62-38 on Friday.
The Lady Eagles are now 2-14 overall, 2-8 in region play.
North was led by Zoe Hawkins with 14 points, Keosha Hammond with 8 points, Jakira Scott with 7 points, Azaria Horton with 5 points and Daja Summer with 4 points.
The Lady Eagles will play Tuesday at Ridge Spring-Monetta at 6:30 p.m. in another region contest.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 44
Lakewood 41
Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 44-41 home win against Lakewood in Region 4-4A play on Friday night.
The Bruins (14-8 overall, 3-3 in region) were led by Jordan Simpson with 13 points.
O-W plays host to Dreher in another region contest on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Calhoun County 67
Columbia 62
COLUMBIA – Calhoun County picked up a 67-62 road win in Region 3-2A play at Columbia on Friday.
The Saints were led by Jabare Perry with 24 points and Russell Brunson Jr. with 23 points, while Christopher Mickel and Kendall Huggins each added 10 points.
CC (18-5 overall, 5-1 in region) will play at Gray Collegiate on Friday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
Orangeburg Prep 56
Wilson Hall 49
Orangeburg Prep improved to 12-8 overall, 3-2 in region play with Friday night's home SCISA Region 3-3A win against Wilson Hall.
You have free articles remaining.
In front of a full McAlister Gymnasium on the OP upper campus, Benjamin Davis became only the third player (joining John O’Cain and Glen Johnson ) in Indians history to score 1,000 points in his career.
Davis started the night needing 17 points to reach the milestone. He hit his first three shots, scoring the first 7 Indian points.
The Barons took a 29-26 lead into halftime and extended their lead to 6 points at the end of the 3rd quarter, 43-37.
But OP played well late, as they outscored Wilson Hall 19-6 in the 4th quarter.
With the Indians leading 54-49 and 15.5 seconds left to play, Davis was fouled, needing only one point to reach his 1,000th career point. He connected on the first of 2 free throws, and play was stopped to acknowledge the milestone.
Davis then connected on the second free throw to secure the win.
Davis scored 18 points for OP, while Tim Junious added 14 points and Brison Ardis added 8 points.
Orangeburg Prep returns to action Tuesday, hosting Laurence Manning Academy at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
Lake Marion 56
Battery Creek 44
SANTEE – Lake Marion won a Region 8-3A home game 56-44 against Battery Creek on Friday night.
The Gators were led by Detrick Jenkins with 25 points, Dontrell Thompson with 11 points, and both Tyrine Mazyck and Tyvone Davis with 6 points apiece.
Lake Marion (3-14 overall) will play Tuesday at home against Wade Hampton for senior night at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 73
Denmark-Olar 64
NEESES – Hunter-Kinard-Tyler moved to 9-1 in Region 3A play with Friday's 73-64 home win against Denmark-Olar.
For the Trojans, Jamerion Tyler had 20 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, Irek Hartwell had 17 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals, and Zamion Gleaton had a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds.
H-K-T is 10-9 overall and will play host to Wagener-Salley on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
Holly Hill Academy 64
Dorchester Academy 62
HOLLY HILL – Holly Hill Academy won a SCISA Class 2-A home game 64-62 against Dorchester Academy on Friday.
HHA was led by Davin Walling with 26 points, Jabari Sumpter with 19 points and 6 rebounds, and Marion Breland with 9 points and 6 steals.
DA was paced by Rhett Mizzell with 22 points, Wyatt Judy with 10 points and Hayden Hartzog with 8 points.
DA (6-10 overall, 3-6 in region) will play at St. John's Christian on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
HHA will host Clarendon Hall on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 29
Denmark-Olar 23
NEESES – Hunter-Kinard-Tyler won 29-23 at home against Denmark-Olar on Friday.
The JV Trojans were led by Moses McCall with 14 points, and both Thomas Edwards and Matt Polite with 5 points each.
H-K-T will play host to Wagener-Salley on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Wilson Hall 26
Orangeburg Prep 24
Orangeburg Prep lost 26-24 at home to Wilson Hall Friday night.
Jay Plummer led the JV Indians with 11 points.
OP (10-7 overall, 2-3 in region) returns to action Tuesday night hosting Laurence Manning Academy at 5 p.m.
Dorchester Academy 28
Holly Hill Academy 22
HOLLY HILL – Dorchester Academy won 28-22 in a region game at Holly Hill Academy on Friday.
DA was led by Manning Thompson with 12 points.
HHA was led by Jamie Stephen with 6 points, and both Ashton Soles and Mason Rudd with 5 points apiece.
DA (10-6 overall and 6-3 in region) will play at St. John's Christian on Tuesday in another region contest at 5 p.m.
Lake Marion 38
Battery Creek 24
SANTEE – Lake Marion won 38-24 in a home game Friday against Battery Creek.
For the JV Gators, Najah Myers had 17 points, Jamarion Jamison had a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Dewayne Davis added 6 points and 10 rebounds.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dorchester Academy 39
Holly Hill Academy 13
HOLLY HILL – Dorchester Academy won 39-13 in a region game at Holly Hill Academy on Friday.
For DA, Krystal Judy had 13 points, while Paige Shelton had 10 points.
HHA was led by Lindsay Johnson with 5 points.
The JV Lady Raiders (13-2 overall, 7-0 in region) will play Tuesday at 4 p.m. at St. John's Christian in another region contest.
Orangeburg Prep 43
Wilson Hall 18
Orangeburg Prep defeated Wilson Hall 43-18 in a home region game Friday.
Leading OP was Anna Beth Lambrecht with 16 points, Isabelle Wassell with 6 points and 8 steals, Laine Grubbs with 6 points and 5 rebounds, Ashby Garrick with 5 points, and Katherine Lambrecht with 8 steals.
The JV Lady Indians will play host Laurence Manning Academy on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.