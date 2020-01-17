VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 45
Dreher 42
COLUMBIA -- Sophomore Jordan Simpson scored a game-high 16 points to lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson in Friday's Region 4-4A road win at Dreher.
Simpson added 9 rebounds and 7 steals for the Bruins, while John Paul White added 9 points.
O-W (12-6 overall, 1-1 in region play) will play host to AC Flora on Tuesday in region action.
Edisto 47
Pelion 36
CORDOVA -- Edisto got a 47-36 home win in Region 5-3A play against Pelion on Friday.
The Cougars were led by Dawn Muller with 12 points.
Edisto (12-5 overall, 1-1 in region) will play host to Gilbert next Friday at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 86 OT
Blackville-Hilda 84
NEESES -- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler got 29 points from Irek Hartwell (who recently scored his 1,000th career point) in taking an 86-84 home win in overtime against Blackville-Hilda on Friday in Region 3-A play.
Hartwell added 8 rebounds and 6 assists, while Jamareon Tyler added 14 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, Zamion Gleaton added a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds, and TraVion Milhouse added a double-double of 13 points and 11 assists.
H-K-T (6-9 overall, 5-1 in region) plays host to Ridge Spring-Monetta on Tuesday in another region game.
Denmark-Olar 46
Ridge Spring-Monetta 35
DENMARK -- Denmark-Olar picked up its fifth win in Region 3-A play with Friday's 46-35 home victory over Ridge Spring-Monetta.
The Vikings (8-10 overall, 5-1 in region play) were led by Zachary Davis with 10 points, 3 assists and a block, Malik Palmer with 10 points, 9 assists and a block, Devrouetae Walker with 9 points, 2 assists and a block, and Jacquez Shuler with 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks.
D-O will play at North on Tuesday in another region contest.
Wade Hampton 59
Lake Marion 57
HAMPTON -- Wade Hampton took a 2-point home win against Lake Marion in Region 8-3A play on Friday night.
Lake Marion (1-12 overall) was led by Detrick Jenkins with 18 points, Dontrell Thompson with 14 points, and Tyrine Mazyck with 12 points.
The Gators play host to Bethune-Bowman on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson Davis Academy 83
Holly Hill Academy 75
HOLLY HILL -- Jefferson Davis Academy took an 83-75 road win at Holly Hill Academy on Friday night.
HHA trailed 43-21 at halftime and couldn't climb back, despite outscoring JDA 19-18 in the third quarter and 35-22 in the fourth quarter.
Leading the way for HHA was Jabari Sumpter with a double-double of 33 points and 11 rebounds, Marion Breland with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, Davin Walling with 11 points and 4 assists, and Jacob Rogers with 8 points and 10 rebounds.
HHA will play at Beaufort Academy on Wednesday.
Calhoun Academy 51
Thomas Sumter 45
ST. MATTHEWS -- Calhoun Academy got 15 points from Josh Black in taking a 51-45 home win against Thomas Sumter on Friday.
Also for the Cavaliers, Wells Fleming added 10 points and John Michael Flintom added 8 points.
TSA was paced by Sam Lawing's 15 points, along with 9 points apiece from Josh Fugate and Landyn Stevens.
The Cavaliers (10-5 overall, 2-1 in region play) will play at Northside Christian in Lexington on Tuesday.
Laurence Manning 58
Orangeburg Prep 48
MANNING -- Orangeburg Prep fell to 10-6 overall, 1-1 in region play, with Friday's 58-48 loss to Laurence Manning Academy.
Benjamin Davis led the way for the Indians with 15 points, while Tim Junious added 14 points, McCullough Mims added 7 points, and Will Shaw added 6 points.
The Indians return to action Tuesday at home at 7:30 p.m. against Florence Christian.
Andrew Jackson Academy 96
St. John's Christian 75
MONCKS CORNER -- Andrew Jackson Academy improved to 17-3 with Friday's 96-75 road win at St. John's Christian.
AJA was led by James Mingo with a triple-double of 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, Mikey Templeton with 16 points, 9 rebounds, Jonathan Schaffer with a double-double of 38 points, 17 rebounds, and Chandler Hayden with 9 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists.
The Confederates play Saturday against Anderson Christian in a Class A Showcase game at Newberry Academy.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 56
Dreher 40
COLUMBIA -- Orangeburg-Wilkinson picked up a 56-40 road win in Region 4-4A action on Friday at Dreher.
The Bruinettes (14-1 overall, 2-0 in region play) were led by Shar'dasia Zeigler's game-high 16 points and 7 assists, along with D'Mya Tucker's 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Kamesha Gaillard's 11 points and 4 steals.
O-W will play on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Eau Claire High School against Ridge View in the 5th-annual MLK Bash.
Bethune-Bowman 60
Branchville 31
ROWESVILLE - Bethune-Bowman got 27 points from Alexis Johnson in Friday's 60-31 home win against Branchville in Region 5-A play.
The Lady Mohawks also got 21 points from Shatwanna Lee, and 9 points from Calandria Willis.
B-B is now 6-15 overall, 1-2 in region play, and will play Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Lake Marion.
Holly Hill Academy 51
Jefferson Davis Academy 27
HOLLY HILL -- Madison Steele scored 12 points and added 7 rebounds in Friday's 51-27 home win for Holly Hill Academy against Jefferson Davis Academy.
Also for HHA, Brooke Fennessy added 11 points, 5 assists and 5 steals, while Halle Mott added 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals, and Abby Montgomery added 9 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals.
HHA plays at Beaufort Academy on Wednesday.
Williston-Elko 46
North 40
WILLISTON -- The Lady Eagles of North Middle High suffered a 6 point defeat to Region 3-A foe Williston-Elko on Friday.
North is now 1-11 overall and 1-5 in region play.
The Lady Eagles were paced by Zoe Hawkins with a double-double of 12 points, 11 rebounds, 6 blocks and 5 steals, Jakira Scott with 7 points, 12 rebounds, 5 steals, Keosha Hammonds with 12 points and a rebound, Daja Summers with 7 points, 6 steals, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, and Nyriel Charley with a point, 7 rebounds and 3 steals.
The Eagles play host to Denmark-Olar on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Denmark-Olar 37
Ridge Spring-Monetta 23
DENMARK -- Denmark-Olar won 37-23 at home on Friday against Ridge Spring-Monetta in Region 3-3A action
The Lady Vikings were paced by Aijalon Wroten with 14 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals, Aveion Walker with 9 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals, Dyneka Roberts with 4 points, 7 rebounds and a steal, Tanijah Holman with a point, 14 rebounds, an assist and 4 steals, and Lakiyah Coleman with 9 points, 5 rebounds and an assist.
D-O (10-4 overall, 5-1 in region) plays at North on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Wade Hampton
Lake Marion
HAMPTON -- Lake Marion lost a Region 8-3A road game at Wade Hampton on Friday. The loss was reported, without the final score.
The Lady Gators (4-7 overall, 1-2 in region play) were led by Quanaisha Myers with 18 points, Yasmin Richardson with 18 points and Antwanique Walley with 9 points.
Lake Marion will host Bethune-Bowman on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning 41
Orangeburg Prep 35
MANNING -- Orangeburg Prep lost 41-35 at Laurence Manning Academy on Friday.
For the Lady Indians, Reagan Merritt had 10 points, while Cate Fogle added 8 points.
OP will host Florence Christian on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Thomas Sumter 32
Calhoun Academy 28
ST. MATTHEWS -- Thomas Sumter picked up a road win at Calhoun Academy on Friday in a 32-28 game.
For CA, Rebekah Haigler had a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds.
CA plays at Northside Academy in Lexington on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 34
Blackville-Hilda 27
NEESES -- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler picked up a 34-27 home win against region foe Blackville-Hilda on Friday.
The JV Trojans were led by Moses McCall with 12 points and Thomas Edwards with 7 points.
Laurence Manning 38
Orangeburg Prep 28
MANNING -- Orangeburg Prep lost 38-28 at Laurence Manning on Friday.
Jay Plummer led the JV Indians with 12 points, while Andrew Hunter and John Mack each had 4 points.
OP plays Tuesday at home against Florence Christian at 5 p.m.
Calhoun Academy 47
Thomas Sumter 36
ST. MATTHEWS -- Calhoun Academy got 17 points from Turner Fleming to take a 47-36 home win against Thomas Sumter on Friday.
CA also got 11 points from Connor Hayes, 8 points from Kade Strickland and 7 points from Mac Felder.
TSA was paced by 12 points from Brandon Burns, 9 points from Louis Wright and 7 points from Ben June.
CA (11-2 overall, 2-1 in region play) will play at Northside Christian in Lexington on Tuesday.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 35
Laurence Manning 10
MANNING -- Orangeburg Prep took a a 35-10 road win against Laurence Manning Academy on Friday.
Katherine Lambrecht led the JV Lady Indians with 11 points, while Anna Brake Plummer and Ava Cuttino added 6 points each, and Laine Grubbs grabbed 9 rebounds.
OP will play host to Florence Christian on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Thomas Sumter 32
Calhoun Academy 8
ST. MATTHEWS -- Calhoun Academy lost 32-8 on Friday at home against Thomas Sumter.
Coker Carson led the JV Lady Cavaliers with 4 points.
CA plays on Tuesday at Northside Christian in Lexington at 4 p.m.
Holly Hill Academy 25
Jefferson Davis Academy 23
HOLLY HILL -- Holly Hill Academy won a close contest by a 25-23 score on Friday at home against Jefferson Davis Academy.
The host Lady Raiders were paced by Taylor Weathers with 8 points, Chloe Wren with 7 points, and Lindsey Johnson with 6 points.
HHA plays at Beaufort Academy on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
