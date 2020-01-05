{{featured_button_text}}
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 48

Bethune-Bowman 36

REEVESVILLE - Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 48-36 win at Bethune-Bowman on Saturday.

Sophomore Jordan Simpson had 13 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals to lead the Bruins. Sophomore Juwan Strong added a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, along with 3 assists and 2 steals.

The Bruins (9-5) will play at Woodland on Friday at 8 p.m.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 57

Bethune-Bowman 13

REEVESVILLE - Orangeburg-Wilkinson's D'Mya Tucker had 20 points and 9 rebounds to lead the Bruinettes to a 57-13 road win at Bethune-Bowman on Saturday.

Shar'dasia Zeigler added 10 points and 6 assists for O-W, while Asia Graves added 9 points and 4 steals.

O-W (9-2) will play at Woodland on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

