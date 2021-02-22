T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W teams, OPS girls win playoff contests

The Lady Indians will play Hilton Head Christian in the state semifinal action on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Sumter Civic Center.

Cathedral Academy 63

Dorchester Academy 53

SUMTER — Cathedral Academy took a 63-53 win against Dorchester Academy on Monday in a SCISA Class A state quarterfinal game at Wilson Hall.

DA finished the season with an 8-8 record, including a 7-4 finish in region play.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 44

Lakewood 31

SANTEE — Orangeburg-Wilkinson won 44-31 against Lakewood in Monday's SCHSL Class 3A playoff win at Lake Marion High School.

Jordan Simpson had 9 points, 11 rebounds and 2 steals for the Bruins.

Jeremiah Jacques added 8 points, while Larry Howell added 7 points, Horaces Jacques added 6 points, 5 assists and 3 steals. Elijah Greer added 8 points.

O-W will play host to Oceanside Collegiate on Wednesday at 7 p.m. inside the Bruin's Den, in lower state second-round action.

TUESDAY'S PLAYOFF SCHEDULE:

Orangeburg Prep boys vs. Dillon Christian, at Wilson Hall in Sumter, 5 p.m.; Calhoun Falls girls at Denmark-Olar, 6 p.m.; Calhoun County girls at McBee, 6 p.m.; Bethune-Bowman at Lake View, 6 p.m.; Andrew Jackson Academy boys vs. Cathedral Academy, at Orangeburg Prep, 6 p.m.; Holly Hill Academy boys vs. Newberry Academy, at Orangeburg Prep, 8 p.m.

