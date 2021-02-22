T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W teams, OPS girls win playoff contests

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 45
Manning 32
SANTEE — Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 45-32 second-round lower state SCHSL Class 3A playoff win over Manning on Monday, in a game that was played at Lake Marion High School.
Deondra Darby led the way for the Bruinettes with 18 points, while Shar'dasia Zeigler added 17 points.
O-W will play next on Thursday at home against the winner of Monday's Loris vs. Oceanside Collegiate contest.
Orangeburg Prep 37
Spartanburg Day 26
SUMTER — Orangeburg Prep advanced to the semifinal round of the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs by defeating Spartanburg Day School 37-26 on Monday inside the Sumter County Civic Center.
Ryn Grubbs led the Lady Indians with 10 points and 7 rebounds.
Campbell Delaney had 10 points, 4 steals, and 6 rebounds.
Cate Fogle iced the game with clutch free throws late, scoring 7 points, while also adding 6 assists.
Laine Grubbs chipped in 6 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Joanna Hinds added 4 points and 7 rebounds.
The Lady Indians will play Hilton Head Christian in the state semifinal action on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Sumter Civic Center.
Cathedral Academy 63
Dorchester Academy 53
SUMTER — Cathedral Academy took a 63-53 win against Dorchester Academy on Monday in a SCISA Class A state quarterfinal game at Wilson Hall.
DA finished the season with an 8-8 record, including a 7-4 finish in region play.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 44
Lakewood 31
SANTEE — Orangeburg-Wilkinson won 44-31 against Lakewood in Monday's SCHSL Class 3A playoff win at Lake Marion High School.
Jordan Simpson had 9 points, 11 rebounds and 2 steals for the Bruins.
Jeremiah Jacques added 8 points, while Larry Howell added 7 points, Horaces Jacques added 6 points, 5 assists and 3 steals. Elijah Greer added 8 points.
O-W will play host to Oceanside Collegiate on Wednesday at 7 p.m. inside the Bruin's Den, in lower state second-round action.
TUESDAY'S PLAYOFF SCHEDULE:
Orangeburg Prep boys vs. Dillon Christian, at Wilson Hall in Sumter, 5 p.m.; Calhoun Falls girls at Denmark-Olar, 6 p.m.; Calhoun County girls at McBee, 6 p.m.; Bethune-Bowman at Lake View, 6 p.m.; Andrew Jackson Academy boys vs. Cathedral Academy, at Orangeburg Prep, 6 p.m.; Holly Hill Academy boys vs. Newberry Academy, at Orangeburg Prep, 8 p.m.