T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W teams, OPS girls win playoff contests
T&D REGION SPORTS

generic Basketball clip art library

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 45

Manning 32

SANTEE — Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 45-32 second-round lower state SCHSL Class 3A playoff win over Manning on Monday, in a game that was played at Lake Marion High School.

Deondra Darby led the way for the Bruinettes with 18 points, while Shar'dasia Zeigler added 17 points.

O-W will play next on Thursday at home against the winner of Monday's Loris vs. Oceanside Collegiate contest.

Orangeburg Prep 37

Spartanburg Day 26

SUMTER — Orangeburg Prep advanced to the semifinal round of the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs by defeating Spartanburg Day School 37-26 on Monday inside the Sumter County Civic Center.

Ryn Grubbs led the Lady Indians with 10 points and 7 rebounds.

Campbell Delaney had 10 points, 4 steals, and 6 rebounds.

Cate Fogle iced the game with clutch free throws late, scoring 7 points, while also adding 6 assists.

Laine Grubbs chipped in 6 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Joanna Hinds added 4 points and 7 rebounds.

The Lady Indians will play Hilton Head Christian in the state semifinal action on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Sumter Civic Center.

Cathedral Academy 63

Dorchester Academy 53

SUMTER — Cathedral Academy took a 63-53 win against Dorchester Academy on Monday in a SCISA Class A state quarterfinal game at Wilson Hall.

DA finished the season with an 8-8 record, including a 7-4 finish in region play.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 44

Lakewood 31

SANTEE — Orangeburg-Wilkinson won 44-31 against Lakewood in Monday's SCHSL Class 3A playoff win at Lake Marion High School.

Jordan Simpson had 9 points, 11 rebounds and 2 steals for the Bruins.

Jeremiah Jacques added 8 points, while Larry Howell added 7 points, Horaces Jacques added 6 points, 5 assists and 3 steals. Elijah Greer added 8 points.

O-W will play host to Oceanside Collegiate on Wednesday at 7 p.m. inside the Bruin's Den, in lower state second-round action.

TUESDAY'S PLAYOFF SCHEDULE: 

Orangeburg Prep boys vs. Dillon Christian, at Wilson Hall in Sumter, 5 p.m.; Calhoun Falls girls at Denmark-Olar, 6 p.m.; Calhoun County girls at McBee, 6 p.m.; Bethune-Bowman at Lake View, 6 p.m.; Andrew Jackson Academy boys vs. Cathedral Academy, at Orangeburg Prep, 6 p.m.; Holly Hill Academy boys vs. Newberry Academy, at Orangeburg Prep, 8 p.m. 

