T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W sweeps top Region 5-3A honors

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson varsity basketball teams garnered quite a lot of respect for their play this season in Region 5-3A competition.
Both the Bruins and Bruinettes won the region postseason tournament title, as both teams earned coach of the year and player of the year honors, along with a combined total of 7 all-region player selections.
Coach Willie Thomas was named Region 5-3A boys basketball Coach of the Year.
Coach Cedrick Simpson was named Region 5-3A girls basketball Coach of the Year.
Junior guard Jordan Simpson was named Region 5-3A boys basketball Player of the Year.
Junior guard Shar'dasia Zeigler was named Region 5-3A girls basketball Player of the Year.
Joining Jordan Simpson on the Region 5-3A boys basketball All-Region Team are Bruins teammates Horaces Jacques (sophomore), Larry Howell (senior) and Elijah Greer (senior).
Joining Zeigler on the Region 5-3A girls basketball All-Region Team are fellow Bruinette juniors Deondra Darby and Asia Graves.
The Bruins continue Class 3A lower state playoffs on Wednesday, playing host to Oceanside Collegiate at 7 p.m. in a state quarterfinal contest.
The Bruinettes will continue Class 3A lower state playoffs on Thursday, playing host to Loris in a state quarterfinal contest.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Dillon Christian 82
Orangeburg Prep 52
SUMTER — Orangeburg Prep was eliminated from SCISA Class 2A state playoffs with Tuesday's 82-52 loss to Dillon Christian, in a game played at Wilson Hall in Sumter.
The Warriors were led by Ethan Brewington, who hit 7 three-pointers and led all scorers with 25 points.
A.J. Tolbert led the way for the Indians with 23 points and 9 rebounds. Mikey Templeton chipped in 12 points for OPS.
The Indians ended their season with a 9-6 record.
Newberry Academy 55
Holly Hill Academy 45
Newberry Academy ended Holly Hill Academy's postseason run on Tuesday at Orangeburg Prep in a 55-45 win in SCISA Class A state quarterfinal action.
Ethan Stokes led HHA with 22 points, 3 rebounds and a steal. Marion Breland added 8 points, 5 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals. Jordan Stokes added 7 points and 2 steals. Jabari Sumpter added 4 points, 13 rebounds and an assist.
The Raiders finished the season with a 16-1 record.
Cathedral Academy 90
Andrew Jackson Academy 71
Cathedral Academy ended Andrew Jackson Academy's postseason run with a 90-71 win at Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday in SCISA Class A state quarterfinal action.
The Warriors ended the season with a 12-6 record.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake View 55
Bethune-Bowman 21
LAKE VIEW — The Bethune-Bowman fearless five players who played out the 2021 calendar portion of the season's schedule without assistance of former teammates saw their campaign end in Tuesday's 55-21 SCHSL Class A lower state playoff loss at No. 1-seeded Lake View.
Shatwanna Lee led Bethune-Bowman with 11 points against the Lady Wild Gators, while Alexis Johnson added 5 points.
Gwendasia Page led Lake View (12-0 record) with 17 points, while Zan'Dasia McNeil added 13 points and Ja'Niyah Waters added 12 points.
The Lady Mohawks finished the season with an 8-4 record, having taken second-place in Region 6-A play.
McBee 73
Calhoun County 35
MCBEE — McBee eliminated Calhoun County from SCISA Class A upper state playoffs with Tuesday's 73-35 win.
Jalin Peterson had 20 points to lead the Lady Panthers, while Tynesia Hickman added 19 points, Stormy Harper added 17 points, and 10 rebounds, and Bella Johnson added 10 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.
Warnasia Russell led the Lady Saints with 10 points, while Shy'an Cokley added 7 points.
Denmark-Olar 71
Calhoun Falls 34
DENMARK — Denmark-Olar took a 71-34 home playoff win in Class A upper state bracket play against Calhoun Falls on Tuesday.
Scorers for the Lady Vikings included the following: Dyneka Roberts with 10 points, Aveion Walker with 11 points, Lakiyah Coleman with 4 points, Anija Jones with 16 points, Mikiya Stukes with 2 points, Aijalon Wroten with 14 points, Ry’Naisha Barnes with 10 points and Tanijay Holman with 4 points.
The Lady Vikings advance to play at High Point Academy on Friday at 7 p.m.
HPA won 60-19 on Tuesday at home against C.A. Johnson.