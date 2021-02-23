T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W sweeps top Region 5-3A honors

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson varsity basketball teams garnered quite a lot of respect for their play this season in Region 5-3A competition.

Both the Bruins and Bruinettes won the region postseason tournament title, as both teams earned coach of the year and player of the year honors, along with a combined total of 7 all-region player selections.

Coach Willie Thomas was named Region 5-3A boys basketball Coach of the Year.

Coach Cedrick Simpson was named Region 5-3A girls basketball Coach of the Year.

Junior guard Jordan Simpson was named Region 5-3A boys basketball Player of the Year.

Junior guard Shar'dasia Zeigler was named Region 5-3A girls basketball Player of the Year.

Joining Jordan Simpson on the Region 5-3A boys basketball All-Region Team are Bruins teammates Horaces Jacques (sophomore), Larry Howell (senior) and Elijah Greer (senior).

Joining Zeigler on the Region 5-3A girls basketball All-Region Team are fellow Bruinette juniors Deondra Darby and Asia Graves.

The Bruins continue Class 3A lower state playoffs on Wednesday, playing host to Oceanside Collegiate at 7 p.m. in a state quarterfinal contest.