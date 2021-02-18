T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W girls win 5-3A title over Fox Creek

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruinettes took a 50-29 home win against Fox Creek on Thursday to take the SCHSL Region 5-3A tournament title, earning them a No. 1 seed in Class 3A state playoffs.

Shar'dasia Zeigler led O-W with 18 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and 8 steals. Her fellow junior, Asia Graves, added 13 points, a rebound, 2 assists and a steal.

After reaching a 15-9 lead to end the first quarter, the Bruinettes only increased their lead, including outscoring Fox Creek 20-12 in the fourth quarter.

Junior Deondra Darby added 6 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal.

O-W will play host to Manning on Monday night. The Lady Monarchs finished second in Region 6, behind Camden. Fox Creek will play at Camden on Monday.

Should the Bruinettes win on Monday, they will play host to the winner of Monday's Oceanside Collegiate at Loris game. That second-round contest is set for Thursday.

O-W is 12-1 this season and went unbeaten through region play.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lady Indians a No. 1 seed in state playoffs