T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W girls win 5-3A title over Fox Creek

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruinettes took a 50-29 home win against Fox Creek on Thursday to take the SCHSL Region 5-3A tournament title, earning them a No. 1 seed in Class 3A state playoffs.
Shar'dasia Zeigler led O-W with 18 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and 8 steals. Her fellow junior, Asia Graves, added 13 points, a rebound, 2 assists and a steal.
After reaching a 15-9 lead to end the first quarter, the Bruinettes only increased their lead, including outscoring Fox Creek 20-12 in the fourth quarter.
Junior Deondra Darby added 6 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal.
O-W will play host to Manning on Monday night. The Lady Monarchs finished second in Region 6, behind Camden. Fox Creek will play at Camden on Monday.
Should the Bruinettes win on Monday, they will play host to the winner of Monday's Oceanside Collegiate at Loris game. That second-round contest is set for Thursday.
O-W is 12-1 this season and went unbeaten through region play.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lady Indians a No. 1 seed in state playoffs
The Orangeburg Prep Lady Indians earned a No. 1 seed in the SCISA state playoffs and will play at home on Friday at 8 p.m. against Carolina Academy from Lake City.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
OPS to start state playoffs
The Orangeburg Prep Indians will play in the first round of the SCISA state playoffs on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Heathwood Hall in Columbia against Shannon Forrest of Greenville.
Both teams finished in second place in their respective regions. The winner will advance and play on Tuesday, with the site and time of that gameto be determined.
LOCAL GOLF
HMGA to hold tournament
The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will hold a tournament on Feb. 21 with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Golf Course.
The format is individual stroke play with handicap. Please call and sign up at Hillcrest by Saturday afternoon at 803-533-6030.