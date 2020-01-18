{{featured_button_text}}
generic Basketball clip art

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

O-W holds off Ridge View 

for 47-41 win in Columbia

By Thomas Grant Jr.

Special to The T&D

Head girls basketball coach Cedrick Simpson has plenty of reasons to be pleased with his Orangeburg-Wilkinson team at this point in the season.

The Bruinettes are ranked 6th in the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association’s Top 10 poll in Class 4A and are off to a 2-0 start in Region 4-4A play.

Saturday afternoon, at Eau Claire High School, they improved to 15-1 overall, with a 47-41 win over 2nd-ranked Ridge View at the 5th-annual Crescent Construction Boys and Girls Martin Luther King Jr. Bash.

T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W teams sweep Dreher in region action

North Carolina A&T-bound forward D’Mya Tucker posted a double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) to earn Game MVP honors for O-W. Shar’dasia Ziegler had 15 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds and helped the Bruinettes rally from a 2nd-half deficit to take the victory.

“I’m a little surprised,” Simpson said. “It’s a super young team and I’m thinking, for the most part, we’re growing every single game, every single Bruinette.

"It’s a great job by the entire team.”

The Bruinettes led 25-23 at halftime.

Laila Acox led Ridge View with 13 points and Ariyanna Daney added 10 points, before leaving the game late after an injury from chasing a loose ball out of bounds.

Despite also missing the services of Mya Wasswa and Camri Goodwin due to injury, Ridge View led 34-29 at one point.

The Bruinettes answered with 12 unanswered points to take the lead with 3:49 left in the game.

T&D REGION SPORTS: OP, DA girls teams get wins

“Honestly, this is good basketball for us,” Simpson said. “We’re trying to stay healthy and try to stay steady for the region. You don’t want to get anybody hurt. You don’t want to do anything stupid

"This (event) is great for the city (of Columbia). It’s great for the community.”

O-W plays host to A.C. Flora on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in region action.

Lake Marion 66

Bethune-Bowman 32

SANTEE -- The Lady Gators of Lake Marion defeated the Bethune-Bowman Lady Mohawks 66-32 in a non-region home game on Saturday.

TheTandD.com: A gift that keeps on giving

Lake Marion was led by Quanaisha Myers with a game-high 30 points, while Antwanique Walley finished with 14 points.

The Lady Gators (5-7 overall, 1-2 in region) will host Ridgeland-Hardeeville on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Region 8-3A action.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Bethune-Bowman 76

Lake Marion 70

SANTEE -- Bethune-Bowman took a 76-70 non-region road win at Lake Marion on Saturday.

The Mohawks were led by B. Washington with 22 points, K. Johnson with 20 points, and C. McLorin with 12 points.

The Gators were led by Tyrine Mazyck with 23 points, Maliek Fuller, Detrick Jenkins and Dontrell Thompson with 10 points each, and Gerlante Robinson with 9 points.

Lake Marion is 1-13 overall, and will play host to Rideland-Hardeeville on Friday. 

Bethune-Bowman hosts Scott's Branch on Friday.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Holly Hill Academy 40

Jefferson Davis Academy 20

HOLLY HILL -- Holly Hill Academy took a 40-20 home win against Jefferson Davis Academy on Friday.

HHA was led by Jamie Stephen with 21 points, Ashton Soles and Ashby Rickenbacker with 7 points apiece, and Cooper Canaday with 5 points.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments