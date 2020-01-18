VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
O-W holds off Ridge View
for 47-41 win in Columbia
By Thomas Grant Jr.
Special to The T&D
Head girls basketball coach Cedrick Simpson has plenty of reasons to be pleased with his Orangeburg-Wilkinson team at this point in the season.
The Bruinettes are ranked 6th in the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association’s Top 10 poll in Class 4A and are off to a 2-0 start in Region 4-4A play.
Saturday afternoon, at Eau Claire High School, they improved to 15-1 overall, with a 47-41 win over 2nd-ranked Ridge View at the 5th-annual Crescent Construction Boys and Girls Martin Luther King Jr. Bash.
North Carolina A&T-bound forward D’Mya Tucker posted a double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) to earn Game MVP honors for O-W. Shar’dasia Ziegler had 15 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds and helped the Bruinettes rally from a 2nd-half deficit to take the victory.
“I’m a little surprised,” Simpson said. “It’s a super young team and I’m thinking, for the most part, we’re growing every single game, every single Bruinette.
"It’s a great job by the entire team.”
The Bruinettes led 25-23 at halftime.
Laila Acox led Ridge View with 13 points and Ariyanna Daney added 10 points, before leaving the game late after an injury from chasing a loose ball out of bounds.
Despite also missing the services of Mya Wasswa and Camri Goodwin due to injury, Ridge View led 34-29 at one point.
The Bruinettes answered with 12 unanswered points to take the lead with 3:49 left in the game.
“Honestly, this is good basketball for us,” Simpson said. “We’re trying to stay healthy and try to stay steady for the region. You don’t want to get anybody hurt. You don’t want to do anything stupid
"This (event) is great for the city (of Columbia). It’s great for the community.”
O-W plays host to A.C. Flora on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in region action.
You have free articles remaining.
Lake Marion 66
Bethune-Bowman 32
SANTEE -- The Lady Gators of Lake Marion defeated the Bethune-Bowman Lady Mohawks 66-32 in a non-region home game on Saturday.
Lake Marion was led by Quanaisha Myers with a game-high 30 points, while Antwanique Walley finished with 14 points.
The Lady Gators (5-7 overall, 1-2 in region) will host Ridgeland-Hardeeville on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Region 8-3A action.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Bethune-Bowman 76
Lake Marion 70
SANTEE -- Bethune-Bowman took a 76-70 non-region road win at Lake Marion on Saturday.
The Mohawks were led by B. Washington with 22 points, K. Johnson with 20 points, and C. McLorin with 12 points.
The Gators were led by Tyrine Mazyck with 23 points, Maliek Fuller, Detrick Jenkins and Dontrell Thompson with 10 points each, and Gerlante Robinson with 9 points.
Lake Marion is 1-13 overall, and will play host to Rideland-Hardeeville on Friday.
Bethune-Bowman hosts Scott's Branch on Friday.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Holly Hill Academy 40
Jefferson Davis Academy 20
HOLLY HILL -- Holly Hill Academy took a 40-20 home win against Jefferson Davis Academy on Friday.
HHA was led by Jamie Stephen with 21 points, Ashton Soles and Ashby Rickenbacker with 7 points apiece, and Cooper Canaday with 5 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.