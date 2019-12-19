{{featured_button_text}}

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Calhoun County hosting

weekend tournament

Calhoun County High School will host the Oscar Dayson Memorial Holiday Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

Manning will play Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Friday at 6:30 p.m., followed by a game between Calhoun County and Stratford.

CC's Brunson wins MVP, but South team takes 35-13 All-Star win

The third-place game will be played at CCHS on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., followed by the tournament championship game.

Entrance to the games each day is $6 per person, with concessions being sold throughout the tournament.

Dayson was a coach and leader in the St. Matthews community across 4 decades. 

"Mr. Dayson was our girls coach for a long time, but he was an icon in our community and - although he didn't coach me - he was as instrumental as anybody for me growing up," Saints head basketball coach Zam Frederick said.

Calhoun County 64

Allendale-Fairfax 51

ALLENDALE - Calhoun County picked up a 64-51 road win at Allendale-Fairfax on Thursday, led by 20 points from Jabari Perry.

Russell Brunson Jr. and Jaheim Middleton each had 14 points for the Saints.

Calhoun County (5-4) will play host to Stratford on Friday night in game two of the Oscar Dayson Memorial Holiday Tournament in St. Matthews.

Clarendon Hall 66

Beaufort Academy 50

BEAUFORT - Clarendon Hall took a 66-50 road win at Beaufort Academy on Thursday.

The Saints were led by Traveon Davis with 27 points and Zyan Gilmore with 22 points.

Clarendon Hall (3-1 record) will play next on January 2-3 in the Darlington High School Holiday Tournament.

Andrew Jackson Academy 82

Colleton Prep 49

WALTERBORO - Mikey Templeton had a double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds to lead Andrew Jackson Academy to an 82-49 win against Colleton Prep on Thursday in the first round of the Colleton Prep Christmas Tournament.

Jonathan Schaffer added 20 points and 7 rebounds for the Confederates, while James Mingo added 10 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Chandler Hayden added 12 points, 3 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks, D.L. Johnson added 6 points, 6 assists and 7 steals, and Jeb Fickling added 6 blocks.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54

The Cannon School (N.C.) 49

MYRTLE BEACH -  Orangeburg-Wilkinson moved to 7-0 this season with Thursday's 54-49 opening-round win against The Cannon School (N.C.) in the CresCom Holiday Invitational at Myrtle Beach.

Senior guard D'Mya Tucker had 22 points and 9 rebounds to lead the Bruinettes to the win in the Vivian Stringer Division inside the Myrtle Beach Sports Center, while Shar'dasia Zeigler added 9 points and 4 steals, and Asia Graves added 7 points.

The Cannon School was led by Regin Richardson's 29 points.

O-W will play University High (N.J.) on Friday at 2:45 p.m. inside the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Edisto 42, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 22

