VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Calhoun County hosting
weekend tournament
Calhoun County High School will host the Oscar Dayson Memorial Holiday Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Manning will play Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Friday at 6:30 p.m., followed by a game between Calhoun County and Stratford.
The third-place game will be played at CCHS on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., followed by the tournament championship game.
Entrance to the games each day is $6 per person, with concessions being sold throughout the tournament.
Dayson was a coach and leader in the St. Matthews community across 4 decades.
"Mr. Dayson was our girls coach for a long time, but he was an icon in our community and - although he didn't coach me - he was as instrumental as anybody for me growing up," Saints head basketball coach Zam Frederick said.
Calhoun County 64
Allendale-Fairfax 51
ALLENDALE - Calhoun County picked up a 64-51 road win at Allendale-Fairfax on Thursday, led by 20 points from Jabari Perry.
Russell Brunson Jr. and Jaheim Middleton each had 14 points for the Saints.
Calhoun County (5-4) will play host to Stratford on Friday night in game two of the Oscar Dayson Memorial Holiday Tournament in St. Matthews.
Clarendon Hall 66
Beaufort Academy 50
You have free articles remaining.
BEAUFORT - Clarendon Hall took a 66-50 road win at Beaufort Academy on Thursday.
The Saints were led by Traveon Davis with 27 points and Zyan Gilmore with 22 points.
Clarendon Hall (3-1 record) will play next on January 2-3 in the Darlington High School Holiday Tournament.
Andrew Jackson Academy 82
Colleton Prep 49
WALTERBORO - Mikey Templeton had a double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds to lead Andrew Jackson Academy to an 82-49 win against Colleton Prep on Thursday in the first round of the Colleton Prep Christmas Tournament.
Jonathan Schaffer added 20 points and 7 rebounds for the Confederates, while James Mingo added 10 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Chandler Hayden added 12 points, 3 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks, D.L. Johnson added 6 points, 6 assists and 7 steals, and Jeb Fickling added 6 blocks.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54
The Cannon School (N.C.) 49
MYRTLE BEACH - Orangeburg-Wilkinson moved to 7-0 this season with Thursday's 54-49 opening-round win against The Cannon School (N.C.) in the CresCom Holiday Invitational at Myrtle Beach.
Senior guard D'Mya Tucker had 22 points and 9 rebounds to lead the Bruinettes to the win in the Vivian Stringer Division inside the Myrtle Beach Sports Center, while Shar'dasia Zeigler added 9 points and 4 steals, and Asia Graves added 7 points.
The Cannon School was led by Regin Richardson's 29 points.
O-W will play University High (N.J.) on Friday at 2:45 p.m. inside the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.