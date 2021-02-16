 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W girls a win away from region title
T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W girls a win away from region title

generic Basketball clip art library

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson wins way into region tournament title game

Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 36-26 win against Strom Thurmond on Tuesday in the Region 5-3A tournament.

Shar'dasia Zeigler led O-W with 17 points.

The Bruinettes will play host to Fox Creek on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the tournament championship game.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Thomas Sumter Academy 41

Calhoun Academy 35

Thomas Sumter took a 41-35 win against Calhoun Academy on Tuesday, with Matthew Hawkins scoring a game-high 20 points.

The Cavaliers were led by Josh Black with 19 points, Matt Layton with 8 points and Turner Fleming with 4 points.

TSA also got 6 points apiece from both Javion Lamey and Sam Lawing.

