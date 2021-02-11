 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W downs Swansea
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 72, Swansea 36

Jordan Simpson and Horace Jacques each scored 17 points in Thursday’s 72-36 home region win for Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

Simpson also had 5 rebounds, while Jacques also had 7 rebounds and 4 steals.

The Bruins also got 10 points and 6 rebounds from Larry Howell, and 8 points from Elijah Greer.

O-W will play a home game on Monday at 6 p.m. in a 2nd-round contest for the region tournament.

Calhoun County 75, North 67

NORTH -- Calhoun County defeated North 75-67 on Wednesday.

For Calhoun, Russell Brunson had 24 points, followed by Nissar Guinyard with 15, Kendall Huggins with, 11 and Christopher Mickell and Jaheim Middleton with 10 each.

For North, Jalen Jefferson had 29 points and Literyian Tyler had 28.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 60, Calhoun Academy 24

The Orangeburg Prep Varsity girls picked up a region win on the road by defeating Calhoun Academy 60-24. Ryn Grubbs led the way for the Indians scoring 19 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and picking up 8 steals. Campbell Delaney scored 12 points, had 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 5 steals. Orangeburg Prep ends the regular season with a record of 17-1 and 9-1 in the region. The Lady Indians are waiting on the seedings to come out for the State basketball tournament next week.

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 53, Calhoun Academy 29

The Indians closed out their season with a 53-29 win over Calhoun Academy. Austin Hall had 19 points and Brayden Gramling added a double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Connor Hayes scored 14 for Calhoun.

