T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W downs Swansea

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 72, Swansea 36

Jordan Simpson and Horace Jacques each scored 17 points in Thursday’s 72-36 home region win for Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

Simpson also had 5 rebounds, while Jacques also had 7 rebounds and 4 steals.

The Bruins also got 10 points and 6 rebounds from Larry Howell, and 8 points from Elijah Greer.

O-W will play a home game on Monday at 6 p.m. in a 2nd-round contest for the region tournament.

Calhoun County 75, North 67

NORTH -- Calhoun County defeated North 75-67 on Wednesday.

For Calhoun, Russell Brunson had 24 points, followed by Nissar Guinyard with 15, Kendall Huggins with, 11 and Christopher Mickell and Jaheim Middleton with 10 each.

For North, Jalen Jefferson had 29 points and Literyian Tyler had 28.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 60, Calhoun Academy 24