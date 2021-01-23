T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W Bruins get win in Columbia

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 52

Keenan 43

COLUMBIA — Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 52-43 non-region win at Keenan on Saturday.

The Bruins were led by Horace Jacques with 18 points, 4 assists and 3 steals, Jordan Simpson with 8 points and 8 assists, and Larry Howell with 8 points.

O-W (5-2 record) will play at Gilbert on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in a Region 5-3A.

North 58

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 54

NEESES — Sophomore Jalen Jefferson scored a team-high 19 points, while adding 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks in North's 58-54 road Region 3-A win against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler on Friday.

Junior Thomas Hammond added 15 points for the Eagles, while senior Literyian Tyler added 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 4 blocks.

North (2-2) will play host to Williston-Elko on Tuesday in another region contest. H-K-T (2-1) will play host to Blackville-Hilda on Tuesday in another region contest for the Trojans.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL