T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W boys win in region tournament play

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 70

Swansea 38

Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 70-38 win at home on Monday in the Region 5-3A postseason tournament.

The win moves the Bruins into the region title game on Wednesday at home at 6 p.m. against Brookland-Cayce, which beat out Fox Creek on Monday.

On Monday, O-W was led by Jordan Simpson with 16 points and 5 steals.

Elijah Greer added 10 points and 8 rebounds, while Horace Jacques added 10 points and O'quandre Sanders added 8 points.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bethune-Bowman 45

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 24

BAMBERG – Bethune-Bowman (8-3, 8-2) closed out the regular season Friday with a 45-24 win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

Sha'Twanna Lee led the Lady Mohawks in the win with 20 points, followed by Alexis Johnson with 12 points and Neysa Patrick with 9 points.

B-B, having finished second in Region 6-A, opens playoff action Feb. 23 at Lake View, the No. 1 team in Region 5-A.

