T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W boys win in region tournament play

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 70
Swansea 38
Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 70-38 win at home on Monday in the Region 5-3A postseason tournament.
The win moves the Bruins into the region title game on Wednesday at home at 6 p.m. against Brookland-Cayce, which beat out Fox Creek on Monday.
On Monday, O-W was led by Jordan Simpson with 16 points and 5 steals.
Elijah Greer added 10 points and 8 rebounds, while Horace Jacques added 10 points and O'quandre Sanders added 8 points.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethune-Bowman 45
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 24
BAMBERG – Bethune-Bowman (8-3, 8-2) closed out the regular season Friday with a 45-24 win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
Sha'Twanna Lee led the Lady Mohawks in the win with 20 points, followed by Alexis Johnson with 12 points and Neysa Patrick with 9 points.
B-B, having finished second in Region 6-A, opens playoff action Feb. 23 at Lake View, the No. 1 team in Region 5-A.