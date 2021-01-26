 Skip to main content
editor's pick

T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W boys, OPS girls get wins

generic Basketball clip art library

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 64

Gilbert 47

GILBERT — Orangeburg-Wilkinson got 15 points from Ja'Juan Strong in Tuesday's 64-47 Region 5-3A win at Gilbert.

The Bruins were also led by Jordan Simpson with 10 points and 5 assists, Larry Howell with 9 points and 4 steals, and Horaces Jacques with 8 points, 6 assists and 3 steals.

O-W will play host to Gilbert in another region contest on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Denmark-Olar 77

Ridge Spring-Monetta 31

DENMARK — Denmark-Olar got a triple-double performance from junior Zachary Davis to take a 77-31 home Region 3-A win against Ridge Spring-Monetta on Tuesday.

The Vikings are now 2-2 overall, 2-2 in region play.

Davis led the way in the win with 17 points, 12 rebounds, 6 blocks and 12 assists. Zavion Clark added 12 points, 6 assists for D-O, while Daveontae Walker added 16 points, 3 blocks. Ja'Quari Williams added 12 points, 5 assists, and Christopher Sanders added 6 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Next game: The Vikings play this Friday at Wagener-Salley, in another region contest.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 71

Allendale-Fairfax 57

BAMBERG — Bamberg-Ehrhardt moved to 16-1 overall, 6-0 in Region 6-A play with Tuesday's 71-57 home win against Allendale-Fairfax.

Senior forward Jacoby Crosby led the Red Raiders with 26 points, 2 blocks, a steal and 6 rebounds.

Senior Justin Baxter added a double-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks, a steal and an assist.

Treyton Still added 7 points and 4 rebounds, Anthony Jones added 7 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds and a steal.

Deandre Vanzego added 6 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and a steal, while Brenden Williams added 6 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals.

The Red Raiders play host to Estill on Friday in another region contest.

Patrick Henry 56

Dorchester Academy 54

ST. GEORGE — Patrick Henry Academy took a 56-54 region road win at Dorchester Academy on Tuesday.

DA was led by Brody Marchant with 18 points, Haden Hartzog with 9 points, and Wyatt Judy with 7 points.

The Raiders are 1-6 overall, 1-5 in region play, and will play Thursday at Colleton Prep.

North 53

Williston-Elko 49

NORTH — Literyian Tyler had 20 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists to lead the North Eagles in Tuesday's 53-49 home Region 3-A win against Williston-Elko.

Sophomore Jalen Jefferson added 18 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals for the Eagles.

North will play at Blackville-Hilda on Friday in another region game.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 40

Palmetto Christian 33

MT. PLEASANT — Orangeburg Prep avenged its lone loss of the season with Tuesday's 40-33 win at Palmetto Christian.

Campbell Delaney led the Lady Indians with 10 points and 8 steals. Cate Fogle added 8 points, pulled down 8 rebounds, and picked up 6 steals. Ryn Grubbs chipped in 6 points and pulled down 9 rebounds. Laine Grubbs added 5 points.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to St. Matthews on Friday to take on Calhoun Academy.

Bethune-Bowman 46

Branchville 17

ROWESVILLE — Bethune-Bowman got a game-high 21 points from Alexis Johnson in Tuesday's 46-17 home Region 6-A win against Branchville.

Neysa Patrick added 11 points for the Lady Mohawks.

On Monday night, Bethune-Bowman won 59-11 at Branchville in another region game. 

Bethune-Bowman (2-1 overall, 2-0 in region play) will play at Allendale-Fairfax on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Branchville moved to 0-4.

Patrick Henry 48

Dorchester Academy 35

ST. GEORGE — Patrick Henry took a 48-35 region win at Dorchester Academy on Tuesday.

DA was led by Abigail Weathers and Paige Shelton with 9 points apiece.

PHA was led by Harper Rice with 15 points, Abbie Wiggins with 14 points.

DA is 3-6 overall, 3-3 in region play, and will play at Colleton Prep on Thursday.

North gets first win of the season

NORTH — The North Lady Eagles picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday in a Region 3-A victory over Williston-Elko.

In the excitement, no final score was reported, but North improved to 1-1 overall, 1-1 in region play.

The Lady Eagles will travel Friday to play at region foe Blackville-Hilda.

Burke 59, Lake Marion 34

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Lee Academy 38

Calhoun Academy 30

Lee Academy took a 38-30 win against Calhoun Academy on Tuesday.

CA was led by Connor Hayes with 25 points.

CA (3-3 overall, 1-3 region) will play host to Orangeburg Prep on Friday.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Patrick Henry Academy 24

Dorchester Academy 21

ST. GEORGE — Patrick Henry Academy took a 24-21 region win at Dorchester Academy on Tuesday.

Reagan Burns paced DA with 6 points.

The JV Lady Raiders (5-4 record, 4-2 in region) play Thursday at Colleton Prep.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Dorchester Academy 42

Patrick Henry Academy 34

ST. GEORGE — Dorchester Academy took a 42-34 home region win against Patrick Henry Academy on Tuesday.

For the Raiders, Connor Hartzog had 13 points and 4 steals, Drake Hutto had 8 points and 4 steals, and Manning Thompson had 4 steals and 7 points. 

DA, now 6-1 overall, 5-1 in region play, will play at Colleton Prep on Thursday.

