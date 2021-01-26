T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W boys, OPS girls get wins

Neysa Patrick added 11 points for the Lady Mohawks.

On Monday night, Bethune-Bowman won 59-11 at Branchville in another region game.

Bethune-Bowman (2-1 overall, 2-0 in region play) will play at Allendale-Fairfax on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Branchville moved to 0-4.

Patrick Henry 48

Dorchester Academy 35

ST. GEORGE — Patrick Henry took a 48-35 region win at Dorchester Academy on Tuesday.

DA was led by Abigail Weathers and Paige Shelton with 9 points apiece.

PHA was led by Harper Rice with 15 points, Abbie Wiggins with 14 points.

DA is 3-6 overall, 3-3 in region play, and will play at Colleton Prep on Thursday.

North gets first win of the season

NORTH — The North Lady Eagles picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday in a Region 3-A victory over Williston-Elko.

In the excitement, no final score was reported, but North improved to 1-1 overall, 1-1 in region play.