T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W boys, OPS girls get wins

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 64
Gilbert 47
GILBERT — Orangeburg-Wilkinson got 15 points from Ja'Juan Strong in Tuesday's 64-47 Region 5-3A win at Gilbert.
The Bruins were also led by Jordan Simpson with 10 points and 5 assists, Larry Howell with 9 points and 4 steals, and Horaces Jacques with 8 points, 6 assists and 3 steals.
O-W will play host to Gilbert in another region contest on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Denmark-Olar 77
Ridge Spring-Monetta 31
DENMARK — Denmark-Olar got a triple-double performance from junior Zachary Davis to take a 77-31 home Region 3-A win against Ridge Spring-Monetta on Tuesday.
The Vikings are now 2-2 overall, 2-2 in region play.
Davis led the way in the win with 17 points, 12 rebounds, 6 blocks and 12 assists. Zavion Clark added 12 points, 6 assists for D-O, while Daveontae Walker added 16 points, 3 blocks. Ja'Quari Williams added 12 points, 5 assists, and Christopher Sanders added 6 rebounds and 2 blocks.
Next game: The Vikings play this Friday at Wagener-Salley, in another region contest.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 71
Allendale-Fairfax 57
BAMBERG — Bamberg-Ehrhardt moved to 16-1 overall, 6-0 in Region 6-A play with Tuesday's 71-57 home win against Allendale-Fairfax.
Senior forward Jacoby Crosby led the Red Raiders with 26 points, 2 blocks, a steal and 6 rebounds.
Senior Justin Baxter added a double-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks, a steal and an assist.
Treyton Still added 7 points and 4 rebounds, Anthony Jones added 7 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds and a steal.
Deandre Vanzego added 6 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and a steal, while Brenden Williams added 6 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals.
The Red Raiders play host to Estill on Friday in another region contest.
Patrick Henry 56
Dorchester Academy 54
ST. GEORGE — Patrick Henry Academy took a 56-54 region road win at Dorchester Academy on Tuesday.
DA was led by Brody Marchant with 18 points, Haden Hartzog with 9 points, and Wyatt Judy with 7 points.
The Raiders are 1-6 overall, 1-5 in region play, and will play Thursday at Colleton Prep.
North 53
Williston-Elko 49
NORTH — Literyian Tyler had 20 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists to lead the North Eagles in Tuesday's 53-49 home Region 3-A win against Williston-Elko.
Sophomore Jalen Jefferson added 18 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals for the Eagles.
North will play at Blackville-Hilda on Friday in another region game.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 40
Palmetto Christian 33
MT. PLEASANT — Orangeburg Prep avenged its lone loss of the season with Tuesday's 40-33 win at Palmetto Christian.
Campbell Delaney led the Lady Indians with 10 points and 8 steals. Cate Fogle added 8 points, pulled down 8 rebounds, and picked up 6 steals. Ryn Grubbs chipped in 6 points and pulled down 9 rebounds. Laine Grubbs added 5 points.
Orangeburg Prep will travel to St. Matthews on Friday to take on Calhoun Academy.
Bethune-Bowman 46
Branchville 17
ROWESVILLE — Bethune-Bowman got a game-high 21 points from Alexis Johnson in Tuesday's 46-17 home Region 6-A win against Branchville.
Neysa Patrick added 11 points for the Lady Mohawks.
On Monday night, Bethune-Bowman won 59-11 at Branchville in another region game.
Bethune-Bowman (2-1 overall, 2-0 in region play) will play at Allendale-Fairfax on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Branchville moved to 0-4.
Patrick Henry 48
Dorchester Academy 35
ST. GEORGE — Patrick Henry took a 48-35 region win at Dorchester Academy on Tuesday.
DA was led by Abigail Weathers and Paige Shelton with 9 points apiece.
PHA was led by Harper Rice with 15 points, Abbie Wiggins with 14 points.
DA is 3-6 overall, 3-3 in region play, and will play at Colleton Prep on Thursday.
North gets first win of the season
NORTH — The North Lady Eagles picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday in a Region 3-A victory over Williston-Elko.
In the excitement, no final score was reported, but North improved to 1-1 overall, 1-1 in region play.
The Lady Eagles will travel Friday to play at region foe Blackville-Hilda.
Burke 59, Lake Marion 34
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Lee Academy 38
Calhoun Academy 30
Lee Academy took a 38-30 win against Calhoun Academy on Tuesday.
CA was led by Connor Hayes with 25 points.
CA (3-3 overall, 1-3 region) will play host to Orangeburg Prep on Friday.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Patrick Henry Academy 24
Dorchester Academy 21
ST. GEORGE — Patrick Henry Academy took a 24-21 region win at Dorchester Academy on Tuesday.
Reagan Burns paced DA with 6 points.
The JV Lady Raiders (5-4 record, 4-2 in region) play Thursday at Colleton Prep.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Dorchester Academy 42
Patrick Henry Academy 34
ST. GEORGE — Dorchester Academy took a 42-34 home region win against Patrick Henry Academy on Tuesday.
For the Raiders, Connor Hartzog had 13 points and 4 steals, Drake Hutto had 8 points and 4 steals, and Manning Thompson had 4 steals and 7 points.