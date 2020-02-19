T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W boys lose, CC boys win in 1st-round action

The Saints are now 20-6 on the season and will play in second-round action on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Allendale-Fairfax (9-10 record). The Tigers won in first-round play Wednesday 74-42 at home against Carvers Bay.

CC won both meetings during the regular season with Allendale-Fairfax, winning by 13 points at Allendale and by 10 points at home.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake View 53

Bethune-Bowman 36

LAKE VIEW – Bethune-Bowman's postseason run finished with Wednesday's 53-36 Class A second-round loss at Lake View.

The Lady Mohawks finished with a 10-19 record, and were led by Shatwanna Lee with 21 points, and Alexis Johnson with 6 points.

The Lady Wild Gators (18-3 record) were led by Ja'Niyah Waters and Gwendasia Page with 12 points apiece, and Tianaa Hamilton with 11 points.

Lake View will play next on Monday at 7 p.m. against Thursday's winner between Cross and Military Magnet.

THURSDAY'S BASKETBALL

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

(all games at 7 p.m.)