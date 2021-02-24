T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W boys, Calhoun County boys both advance in state basketball playoffs

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 70
Oceanside Collegiate 55
The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins took a 70-55 win at home on Wednesday in the second round of SCHSL Class 3A lower state playoffs.
The state quarterfinal win puts the Bruins playing against fellow No. 1 seed Marlboro County on Saturday at a site to be determined soon.
Against the Landsharks on Wednesday, Orangeburg-Wilkinson was led by sophomore Horaces Jacques with 28 points, senior Elijah Greer with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds, freshman Jeremiah Jacques with 8 points, junior Jordan Simpson with 6 points, 5 assists, and senior John White with 6 points.
Calhoun County 66
Great Falls 46
GREAT FALLS — The Calhoun County Saints won 66-46 at Great Falls on Wednesday in SCHSL Class A state quarterfinal play.
The Saints advance and will play Southside Christian on Saturday at a neutral site that is yet to be determined.
The Saints were led by Russell Brunson Jr. with a game-high 22 points, while Naissir Guinyard added 14 points, Jaheim Middleton added 12 points.
CC made 5 of 17 free throws, but got enough scoring from the field to win.
Dre Coleman led Great Falls with 13 points.
Southside Christian 60
Denmark-Olar 50
SIMPSONVILLE — Denmark-Olar's postseason run ended at Southside Christian on Wednesday with a 60-50 loss to the Sabres.
The Vikings finished the season with a 7-3 record, including a 7-0 region record and region title.
Zachary Davis led D-O on Wednesday with a double-double of 18 points, 13 assists and 5 blocks. Brushaurd Young added 11 points and 7 rebounds. Jay Rumph added 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Zavion Clark added 7 assists. Daveontae Walker with 7 rebounds.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday's playoff schedule: Orangeburg Prep vs. Hilton Head Christian, at the Sumter Civic Center, 2 p.m. in a SCISA Class 2A state semifinal; Loris at Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 7 p.m. in a SCHSL Class 3A state quarterfinal; Denmark-Olar at High Point Academy (Spartanburg), 7 p.m. in a SCHSL Class A state quarterfinal
VARSITY BASEBALL
Orangeburg Prep 8
Pinewood Prep 3
OPS opened the season on Tuesday with an 8-3 win over Pinewood Prep.
John Mack was the winning pitcher for the Indians, going 6 complete innings while striking out 9 and giving up 3 runs on 6 hits.
Forest Sutcliff came in to close it out in the 7th, allowing no hits and getting a strikeout.
Leading the offense for the Indians was Peyton Inabinet 3-for-4, Hayden McGugan 2-for-5, Copeland Furtick and Nic Rivas each 1-for-3.
OPS is 1-0 and returns to play Thursday at 7 p.m. at Indian Field in the 1st Annual OPS Classic with Pinewood, Cardinal Newman, Dorchester, Ben Lippen each playing games.
The tournament will continue Thursday, Saturday, Monday and Wednesday.
LOCAL GOLF
HMGA to hold tournament
The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will hold a tournament on Sunday, Feb. 28 with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Golf Course.
The event was originally scheduled for Feb. 21.
The format is individual stroke play with handicap. Call and sign up at Hillcrest by Saturday afternoon at 803-533-6030.