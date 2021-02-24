T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W boys, Calhoun County boys both advance in state basketball playoffs

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 70

Oceanside Collegiate 55

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins took a 70-55 win at home on Wednesday in the second round of SCHSL Class 3A lower state playoffs.

The state quarterfinal win puts the Bruins playing against fellow No. 1 seed Marlboro County on Saturday at a site to be determined soon.

Against the Landsharks on Wednesday, Orangeburg-Wilkinson was led by sophomore Horaces Jacques with 28 points, senior Elijah Greer with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds, freshman Jeremiah Jacques with 8 points, junior Jordan Simpson with 6 points, 5 assists, and senior John White with 6 points.

Calhoun County 66

Great Falls 46

GREAT FALLS — The Calhoun County Saints won 66-46 at Great Falls on Wednesday in SCHSL Class A state quarterfinal play.

The Saints advance and will play Southside Christian on Saturday at a neutral site that is yet to be determined.

The Saints were led by Russell Brunson Jr. with a game-high 22 points, while Naissir Guinyard added 14 points, Jaheim Middleton added 12 points.