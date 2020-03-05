T&D REGION SPORTS: North/South All-Star Basketball Games rosters set

VARSITY BASKETBALL

72nd Annual North/South All-Star

Basketball Games are set

The North/South All-Star Basketball Games will be March 21 at Lexington High School, with the girls game at 1 p.m., and the boys game at 3 p.m.

The rosters for the games were released this week.

Former Calhoun Academy state championship girls basketball coach Chad Cary, now head boys basketball coach at Newberry, will coach the North Boys team.

Cary will be coaching a T&D Region performer, as Hunter-Kinard-Tyler standout I'rek Hartwell will be on the North team.

Former Denmark-Olar boys coach Yusef English, now head boys coach at Hartsville, will coach the South Boys team.

NORTH BOYS

COACHES - Chad Cary, Newberry; Josh Mills, Travelers Rest; Jared Adamson, Nation Ford

PLAYERS - Player School Height Coach

Markus Nastase Clover 6'2 Bailey Jackson

Brenton Benson Daniel 6'6 Ben Touchberry