T&D REGION SPORTS: North/South All-Star Basketball Games rosters set
0 comments
editor's pick

T&D REGION SPORTS: North/South All-Star Basketball Games rosters set

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
generic Basketball clip art

VARSITY BASKETBALL

72nd Annual North/South All-Star

Basketball Games are set

The North/South All-Star Basketball Games will be March 21 at Lexington High School, with the girls game at 1 p.m., and the boys game at 3 p.m.

The rosters for the games were released this week.

Former Calhoun Academy state championship girls basketball coach Chad Cary, now head boys basketball coach at Newberry, will coach the North Boys team.

Cary will be coaching a T&D Region performer, as Hunter-Kinard-Tyler standout I'rek Hartwell will be on the North team.

Former Denmark-Olar boys coach Yusef English, now head boys coach at Hartsville, will coach the South Boys team.

NORTH BOYS

COACHES - Chad Cary, Newberry; Josh Mills, Travelers Rest; Jared Adamson, Nation Ford

PLAYERS - Player School Height Coach

Markus Nastase Clover 6'2 Bailey Jackson

Brenton Benson Daniel 6'6 Ben Touchberry

Justin Amadi Dorman 6'6 Thomas Ryan

Tauris Watson Gray Collegiate 6'2 Dion Bethea

I'rek Hartwell H-K-T 6'0 Stefon Milhouse

Mason Grigg Northwestern 6'2 John Bramlett

Saints win it again: Clarendon Hall boys repeat as state champs

Draylon Burton Powdersville 6'1 Chase Garner

Cincere Scott Ridge View 5'10 Yerrick Stoneman

Derrick Fields Travelers Rest 6'4 Josh Mills

Case Roach Travelers Rest 6'5 Josh Mills

Nick Brenegan Wade Hampton 6'1 Reggie Choplin

Tyler Bowens Wade Hampton 6'4 Reggie Choplin

NORTH GIRLS

COACHES - Jeanette Wilder, Saluda; Susan Wade, Gaffney; Missy Fowler, Byrnes

PLAYERS - Player School Height Coach

Kelsey Brown Brashier Middle Charter 5'7 Michael Cade

Paige Davis Buford 5'11 Susan Scott

Marissa Powe Christ Church 5'9 Ja'Net Vicks

DA Lady Raiders fall in title game

Alexis Rice Dorman 5'8 Valerie Whiteside

Lauren Livingston Emerald 5'6 Megan Parks

Isabella Giarrizzi Fort Mill 5'9 Heather Klipa

Ehrial Wagstaff Irmo 5'8 Monica Williams

Jordan Brown McCormick 5'8 Gena Wideman

Kaliah Kendrick Seneca 5'5 Ashlynn Dewart

Randi Neal South Pointe 5'10 Stephanie Butler Graham

Amyria Moore Spartanburg 5'8 Sharon Dillon

Ja'La Wade Westwood 6'4 Gregory Bauldrick

SOUTH BOYS

COACHES - Bret Jones, Dutch Fork; Stan Wilkins, James Island; Yusuf English, Hartsville

PLAYERS - Player School Height Coach

J.B. Moore A C Flora 6'2 Josh Staley

Ahmad Brown Ashley Ridge 6'5 Curtis Capers

Patrick Antonelli Bishop England 5'11 Bryan Grevey

Malakhi Stremlow Cane Bay 6'7 Jacob Smith

Maddux Harrell Chapin 6'7 Marquett Carr

Wendell Seabrook Charleston Charter 6' Ryan Smith

Tonka Hemingway Conway 6'5 Michael Hopkins

Quentin Hodge Lakewood 6'5 Ed Scott

Leondria Nelson Manning 6'5 Rolando Shuler

Darjawuan Brown North Charleston 6' Christopher Brown

Brian Sparks South Florence 6'1 Christian Savage

Kaiden Mines West Ashley 5'10 Ronnie DuPre

SOUTH GIRLS

COACHES - Charkris Thomas, Hemingway, Ira Owens, Cane Bay, Emily Beyoglides, James Island

PLAYERS - Player School Height Coach

Amanda Blake Ashley Ridge 6'2 Eric Witten

Tatyana Aiken Bluffton 5'7 Lonnie Roberts

CeCe Wells Crestwood 5'7 Tony Wilson

Jukya Bell Dillon 5'9 James McMillian

Aniyah Oliver Goose Creek 5'5 Tim Baldwin

Kolia Adams Goose Creek 5'6 Tim Baldwin

Ari'Yana Hayes Loris 6'2 Douglas Gause

Keyla Britt Marion 5'6 Crasten Davis

Tyliah Burns North Augusta 5'9 Al Young

Ca'Vashia Johnson North Charleston 5'6 Haley Weed

Jordan Berger North Myrtle Beach 5'11 Brooke Smith

Jazlynn Bowman Scott's Branch 5'7 Lucinda Stukes

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News