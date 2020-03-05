T&D REGION SPORTS: North/South All-Star Basketball Games rosters set

VARSITY BASKETBALL
72nd Annual North/South All-Star
Basketball Games are set
The North/South All-Star Basketball Games will be March 21 at Lexington High School, with the girls game at 1 p.m., and the boys game at 3 p.m.
The rosters for the games were released this week.
Former Calhoun Academy state championship girls basketball coach Chad Cary, now head boys basketball coach at Newberry, will coach the North Boys team.
Cary will be coaching a T&D Region performer, as Hunter-Kinard-Tyler standout I'rek Hartwell will be on the North team.
Former Denmark-Olar boys coach Yusef English, now head boys coach at Hartsville, will coach the South Boys team.
NORTH BOYS
COACHES - Chad Cary, Newberry; Josh Mills, Travelers Rest; Jared Adamson, Nation Ford
PLAYERS - Player School Height Coach
Markus Nastase Clover 6'2 Bailey Jackson
Brenton Benson Daniel 6'6 Ben Touchberry
Justin Amadi Dorman 6'6 Thomas Ryan
Tauris Watson Gray Collegiate 6'2 Dion Bethea
I'rek Hartwell H-K-T 6'0 Stefon Milhouse
Mason Grigg Northwestern 6'2 John Bramlett
Draylon Burton Powdersville 6'1 Chase Garner
Cincere Scott Ridge View 5'10 Yerrick Stoneman
Derrick Fields Travelers Rest 6'4 Josh Mills
Case Roach Travelers Rest 6'5 Josh Mills
Nick Brenegan Wade Hampton 6'1 Reggie Choplin
Tyler Bowens Wade Hampton 6'4 Reggie Choplin
NORTH GIRLS
COACHES - Jeanette Wilder, Saluda; Susan Wade, Gaffney; Missy Fowler, Byrnes
PLAYERS - Player School Height Coach
Kelsey Brown Brashier Middle Charter 5'7 Michael Cade
Paige Davis Buford 5'11 Susan Scott
Marissa Powe Christ Church 5'9 Ja'Net Vicks
Alexis Rice Dorman 5'8 Valerie Whiteside
Lauren Livingston Emerald 5'6 Megan Parks
Isabella Giarrizzi Fort Mill 5'9 Heather Klipa
Ehrial Wagstaff Irmo 5'8 Monica Williams
Jordan Brown McCormick 5'8 Gena Wideman
Kaliah Kendrick Seneca 5'5 Ashlynn Dewart
Randi Neal South Pointe 5'10 Stephanie Butler Graham
Amyria Moore Spartanburg 5'8 Sharon Dillon
Ja'La Wade Westwood 6'4 Gregory Bauldrick
SOUTH BOYS
COACHES - Bret Jones, Dutch Fork; Stan Wilkins, James Island; Yusuf English, Hartsville
PLAYERS - Player School Height Coach
J.B. Moore A C Flora 6'2 Josh Staley
Ahmad Brown Ashley Ridge 6'5 Curtis Capers
Patrick Antonelli Bishop England 5'11 Bryan Grevey
Malakhi Stremlow Cane Bay 6'7 Jacob Smith
Maddux Harrell Chapin 6'7 Marquett Carr
Wendell Seabrook Charleston Charter 6' Ryan Smith
Tonka Hemingway Conway 6'5 Michael Hopkins
Quentin Hodge Lakewood 6'5 Ed Scott
Leondria Nelson Manning 6'5 Rolando Shuler
Darjawuan Brown North Charleston 6' Christopher Brown
Brian Sparks South Florence 6'1 Christian Savage
Kaiden Mines West Ashley 5'10 Ronnie DuPre
SOUTH GIRLS
COACHES - Charkris Thomas, Hemingway, Ira Owens, Cane Bay, Emily Beyoglides, James Island
PLAYERS - Player School Height Coach
Amanda Blake Ashley Ridge 6'2 Eric Witten
Tatyana Aiken Bluffton 5'7 Lonnie Roberts
CeCe Wells Crestwood 5'7 Tony Wilson
Jukya Bell Dillon 5'9 James McMillian
Aniyah Oliver Goose Creek 5'5 Tim Baldwin
Kolia Adams Goose Creek 5'6 Tim Baldwin
Ari'Yana Hayes Loris 6'2 Douglas Gause
Keyla Britt Marion 5'6 Crasten Davis
Tyliah Burns North Augusta 5'9 Al Young
Ca'Vashia Johnson North Charleston 5'6 Haley Weed
Jordan Berger North Myrtle Beach 5'11 Brooke Smith
Jazlynn Bowman Scott's Branch 5'7 Lucinda Stukes