VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Tyler's 53-point game
leads North over B-H
BLACKVILLE -- The North Eagles took a 76-54 Region 3-A win at Blackville-Hilda on Tuesday, led by Literyian Tyler's career-high 53 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists and 7 steals.
Also for the Eagles, Jurvod Wise had 7 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks. Deontae Dash added 14 points for North, while Marlik Miller added 8 points, 9 assists and 4 rebounds.
North is 4-5 overall, 2-3 in region play. The Eagles play at Williston-Elko on Thursday in region action.
Lakewood 44
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 40
SUMTER -- Lakewood took a 44-40 home win against Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Tuesday to open Region 4-4A play.
Sophomore Jordan Simpson scored a game-high 23 points and had 5 rebounds and 3 steals to lead the Bruins.
Freshman Horaces Jacques added a rebound, 4 assists and a steal, while sophomore Keondre Dixon added 4 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal.
O-W (12-6 overall, 0-1 in region) plays Friday at 8 p.m. at Dreher.
Calhoun County 75
Columbia 58
ST. MATTHEWS -- Jabare Perry had a game-high 28 points to lead Calhoun County in Tuesday's Region 3-2A home win against Columbia.
Russell Brunson Jr. added 17 points for the Saints, while Jaheim Middleton added 11 points, and Kendall Huggins added 8 points.
The Capitals were led by D. Grate with 14 points and C. Morgan with 11 points.
Calhoun County plays host to Gray Collegiate on Tuesday in region action.
Davis scores 1,000th
point in CHS win
SUMMERTON -- Clarendon Hall School got a 79-45 home win against Holly Hill Academy on Tuesday, as Traveon Davis scored his 1,000th career point, leading the way with a game-high 29 points.
Kylic Horton added 12 points and 7 rebounds for the Saints, while Zyan Gilmore added 10 points and Kade Elliott added 8 points.
HHA was led by Jabari Sumpter with 18 points and 5 rebounds, Crawford Thomas with 8 points and 3 steals, and Marion Breland with 7 points.
Clarendon Hall plays at Andrew Jackson Academy on Thursday.
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 71
Estill 57
ESTILL -- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler got a game-high 32 points from Irek Hartwell on Tuesday to take a 71-57 win in region play at Estill.
Hartwell added 9 rebounds and 5 assists for the Trojans.
H-K-T also got a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds from Chris Polite, while Jamareon Tyler added 10 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals.
The Trojans will play host to Blackville-Hilda on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in region action.
Battery Creek 59
Lake Marion 46
BEAUFORT -- Lake Marion lost a Region 8-3A game at Battery Creek on Tuesday.
Detrick Jenkins 13 points, Tyrine Mazyck 8 points, Tyvone Davis 8 points, Dontrell Thompson 6 points.
The Gators are now 1-11 and will play host to Wade Hampton on Friday in region play.
Denmark-Olar 57
Williston-Elko 48
DENMARK -- Denmark-Olar moved to 4-1 in Region 3-A play on Tuesday with a 57-48 home win against Williston-Elko.
The Vikings (7-10 overall) were led by Malik Palmer's double-double of 18 points, 12 assists and 4 blocks. Zachary Davis added 10 points, 8 assists, 3 blocks and 6 rebounds, while Diontra' Wiggins added 9 rebounds, and Ty'Plique Hill added 9 points and 6 rebounds.
W-E was led by T. Baxter with 16 points.
D-O plays host to Ridge-Spring-Monetta on Friday in region action.
Carolina Academy 37
Calhoun Academy 30
ST. MATTTHEWS -- Carolina Academy gave Calhoun Academy its first region loss on Tuesday, in a 37-30 home game for the Cavaliers.
Matt Gaskins had 17 points to lead Carolina, while Matthew Joye added 8 points.
Calhoun was led by Wells Fleming with 13 points, while Josh Black added 7 points.
CA (9-4 overall, 1-1 in region) plays Thursday at Dorchester Academy.
Andrew Jackson Academy 83
Dorchester Academy 51
EHRHARDT -- Mikey Templeton had a double-double of 21 points and 14 points to lead Andrew Jackson Academy to an 83-51 home win against Dorchester Academy on Tuesday.
James Mingo added 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 blocks for the Confederates, while Jonathan Schaffer added 16 points and 7 rebounds, and Chandler Hayden added 10 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals.
AJA will play host to Clarendon Hall on Thursday.
Orangeburg Prep 53
Pinewood Prep 44
Orangeburg Prep improved to 10-4 this season with Tuesday's 53-44 home win against Pinewood Prep.
The Indians were led by Tim Junious with a game-high 20 points.
Benjamin Davis added 16 points for OP.
The Indians travel to play Pelion on Thursday at 7 p.m.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 65
Lakewood 55
SUMTER -- Shar'dasia Zeigler led Orangeburg-Wilkinson to a 65-55 road win at Lakewood to open Region 4-4A play on Tuesday, scoring a career-high 26 points and adding 8 assists.
Asia Graves added 11 points and 4 steals, while D'Mya Tucker added a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.
O-W (13-1 overall, 1-0 in region) will play Friday at 6 p.m. at Dreher, and Saturday in the 5th Annual MLK Bash at Eau Claire High School against Ridge View at 2 p.m.
Lake Marion 71
Battery Creek 58
BEAUFORT -- Lake Marion picked up a Region 8-3A win on the road Tuesday, taking a 71-58 victory against the Battery Creek Lady Dolphins 71-58.
The Lady Gators were led in scoring by Quanaisha Myers with 27 points, Antwanique Walley with 19 points and JaIana Turnage with 17 points.
The Lady Dolphins were led by C. Rutledge with 19 points.
Lake Marion (4-6 record, 1-1 in region) will host Wade Hampton on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in region action.
Orangeburg Prep 30
Pinewood Prep 27
Orangeburg Prep won 30-27 at home on Tuesday against Pinewood Prep.
Campbell Delaney led OPS with 13 points, while JoJo Wolfe added 6 points and 7 rebounds.
The Lady Indians will play at Pelion on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.
Calhoun Academy 36
Carolina Academy 28
ST. MATTHEWS -- Calhoun Academy held off Carolina Academy 36-28 in region play on Tuesday at home.
Anna Porth had 10 points for the Lady Cavaliers, followed by Kaylee Kizer with 8 points.
Calhoun (8-5 overall, 2-0 in region) plays host to Thomas Sumter on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Calhoun County 54
Columbia 45
ST. MATTHEWS -- Calhoun County got a game-high 17 points from Nataijah Williams on Tuesday to take a 54-45 home win against Columbia in Region 3-2A play.
Jayda Brunson added 12 points and Shyan Cokley added 11 points for the Lady Saints in the win.
Columbia was paced by I. Porter with 14 points and Y. Brown with 12 points.
Calhoun County plays host to Gray Collegiate on Tuesday, Jan. 21 in region action.
Holly Hill Academy 58
Clarendon Hall 32
SUMMERTON -- Holly Hill Academy got 22 points from Brooke Fennessy to take a 58-32 win at Clarendon Hall on Tuesday.
Fennessy added 6 rebounds and 5 steals, while Abby Montgomery added 12 points, 6 steals and 6 rebounds, Halle Mott added 7 points and 10 rebounds, and Madison Steele added 7 points and 7 rebounds.
Blackville-Hilda 52
North 40
BLACKVILLE -- The Lady Eagles of North lost 52-40 at fellow Region 3A foe Blackville-Hilda on Tuesday night.
North is now 1-10 overall and 1-4 in Region 3-A.
The Lady Eagles came out red hot behind 8th-grader Keosha Hammond's 3-for-3 shooting from distance and early points from senior Daja Summers to take an 11-0 lead.
However, after an injury to freshman center Serenity Sims 3 minutes into the game, the Lady Hawks were able to chip away at the early lead. The home team took the lead with 2 minutes left in the first half.
North was paced by Keosha Hammond with 15 points, Daja Summers with 15 points, 4 rebounds, and a steal, Zoe Hawkins with 4 points, 14 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks, Azaria Horton with 6 points, 3 rebounds, and a steal, and Ashlyn Fanning with 2 rebounds.
The Lady Eagles will be on the road to play the Lady Blue Devils of Williston-Elko on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Williston.
Scott's Branch 72
Branchville 5
BRANCHVILLE -- Scott's Branch got 21 points from Teja Madison to help take a 72-5 win in Region 5-A play at Branchville on Tuesday.
Branchville plays at Bethune-Bowman on Friday.
Denmark-Olar 52
Williston-Elko 28
DENMARK -- Denmark-Olar took a 52-28 home win in region play against Williston-Elko on Tuesday.
The Lady Vikings (9-4 overall, 4-1 in Region 3-A) were led by Aijalon Wroten with 14 points, 3 assists, 4 steals and 8 rebounds, Dyneka Roberts with 17 points, 12 rebounds, an assist, 4 steals, and a block, Imani Williams with 5 points, 8 rebounds, and a block, Aveion Walker with 5 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 steals, Mikiya Stukes with 5 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal, and a block.
D-O will play host to Ridge-Spring-Monetta on Friday at home at 6:30 p.m.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Carolina Academy 27
Calhoun Academy 6
ST. MATTHEWS -- Carolina Academy took a 27-6 road win at Calhoun Academy on Tuesday.
For Calhoun, Bailey Millender had 3 points.
Calhoun plays host to Thomas Sumter on Friday at 4 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep 28
Pinewood Prep 7
Orangeburg Prep took a 28-7 home win against Pinewood Prep on Tuesday.
Ava Cuttino led OPS with 9 points, while Anna Beth Lambrecht added 8 points.
The JV Lady Indians will play at Pelion on Thursday at 4 p.m.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy 43
Carolina Academy 24
ST. MATTHEWS -- Connor Hayes had a game-high 16 points to lead Calhoun Academy in a home region win against Carolina Academy on Tuesday.
Kade Strickland added 6 points for the Cavaliers.
Carolina was led by G. Sauls with 8 points.
Calhoun (9-2 overall, 1-1 in region) will play at Dorchester Academy on Thursday.
Pinewood Prep 27
Orangeburg Prep 21
Orangeburg Prep lost at home on Tuesday to Pinewood Prep.
The Indians were led by Jay Plummer and Prusher Bair with 6 points apiece, while Forest Sutcliffe had 5 points and Cade Wiles had 4 points.
The Indians (8-3) travel to Pelion on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Clarendon Hall 30
Holly Hill Academy 22
SUMMERTON -- Clarendon Hall won 30-22 at home against Holly Hill Academy on Tuesday.
HHA was led by Jamie Stephen with 10 points and Ashton Soles with 5 points.
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 43
Estill 24
ESTILL - Hunter-Kinard-Tyler got 17 points from Moses McCall to take a win at Estill on Tuesday.
Dawiuan James added 6 points for the JV Trojans.
