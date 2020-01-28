VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Lower Richland 64
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 33
HOPKINS – Lower Richland took a 64-33 home Region 4-4A win against Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Tuesday.
Quenton Flood had a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Diamond Hornets, while Korey Richardson added 18 points and 6 rebounds.
O-W (13-8 overall, 2-3 in region) will play host to Lakewood on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
Lake Marion 53
May River 52
SANTEE – Lake Marion took a 53-52 home Region 8-3A win over May River on Tuesday.
The Gators were led by Tyrine Mazyck with 11 points, Detrick Jenkins with 10 points and Maliek Fuller and Dontrell Thompson with 8 points apiece.
Lake Marion (2-14 overall) will play host to Battery Creek on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
Edisto 59
Swansea 35
CORDOVA – Franklin Winds led Edisto with 11 points in Tuesday's 59-35 home Region 5-3A win against Swansea.
Swansea was led by M. Reed with 13 points.
Edisto (14-5 overall, 3-1 in region) will play host to Strom Thurmond on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
Trinity-Byrnes 69
Orangeburg Prep 42
DARLINGTON – Trinity-Byrnes took a 69-42 home win in SCISA Region 3-3A play against visiting Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday.
OP fell to 11-8 overall, 2-2 in region play.
The Indians were led by Benjamin Davis and Tim Junious with 12 points apiece. Brison Ardis added 6 points.
The Indians return to action Friday night at home against Wilson Hall at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
Andrew Jackson Academy 85
Dorchester Academy 54
ST. GEORGE – Andrew Jackson Academy got 16 points apiece from Chandler Hayden, James Mingo and Jonathan Schaffer to take an 85-54 road win in SCISA Region 2-A play at Dorchester Academy on Tuesday night.
For DA, Rhett Mizzell and Brody Marchant each had 11 points, while Luke Stokes had 9 points.
DA (6-9 overall, 3-5 in region) will play at Holly Hill Academy on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Calhoun County 82
Eau Claire 52
ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County took an 82-52 Region 3-2A home win against Eau Claire on Tuesday, led by 22 points from Russell Brunson Jr.
Also for the Saints, Jabare Perry had 18 points, Christopher Mickel had 17 points, and Kendall Huggins had 14 points.
Eau Claire got 19 points from Larry Bailey.
CC (17-5 overall, 4-1 in region) will play at Columbia on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 88
Williston-Elko 57
NEESES – Hunter-Kinard-Tyler took an 88-57 win at home on Tuesday in Region 3-A play against Williston-Elko.
The Trojans were led by Jordan Singleton with 15 points, 5 steals, and 8 assists, Jamareon Tyler with 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals, Irek Hartwell with a double-double of 12 points, 11 assists, and 3 steals, and Louis Gilmore with 12 points and 4 steals.
H-K-T (9-9 overall, 8-1 in region) will play host to Denmark-Olar at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in another region contest.
Calhoun Academy 68
Williamsburg Academy 54
KINGSTREE – Calhoun Academy got a double-double of 34 points and 12 rebounds from Wells Fleming on Tuesday in taking a 68-54 SCISA Region 2-2A win at Williamsburg Academy.
CA was also paced by Josh Black with 16 points, Bates Felder with 9 points, and Matt Layton with 7 points.
WA was led by Nick Brown with 19 points and Trey Price with 13 points.
CA (11-7 overall, 3-3 in region) will play at Carolina Academy on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
Clarendon Hall 87
Patrick Henry 37
ESTILL – Clarendon Hall got 31 points from Zyan Gilmore in Tuesday's 87-37 SCISA Region 2-A win at Patrick Henry Academy.
The Saints also were paced by Jahnarious Snell with 18 points, Traveon Davis with 11 points, and Kylic Horton with 8 points.
Clarendon Hall (13-3 overall, 7-0 in region) play at Jefferson Davis Academy on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
Blackville-Hilda 45
Denmark-Olar 44
BLACKVILLE – Blackville-Hilda took a one-point home win in Region 3-A play on Tuesday against Denmark-Olar.
Denmark-Olar (9-12 overall, 6-3 in region) were led by Zachary Davis with 21 points, 6 rebounds, a block and 5 assists, Malik Palmer with 16 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, and Diontra Wiggins with 7 rebounds and 2 blocks.
B-H was led by Z. Kinard with 13 points, and C.J. Wilson with 17 points.
The Vikings play Friday at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Trinity-Byrnes 50
Orangeburg Prep 37
DARLINGTON – Orangeburg Prep lost a 50-37 game in SCISA Region 3-3A play at Trinity-Byrnes on Tuesday.
For OP, Reagan Merritt led the way with 12 points, while Campbell Delaney had 9 points and Lindsay Salley and Ryn Grubbs each had 6 points.
OPS will play host to Wilson Hall on Friday at 6:15 p.m. in another region contest.
Lower Richland 33
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 32
HOPKINS – Orangeburg-Wilkinson lost by a single point on Tuesday at Lower Richland in a Region 4-4A game.
After being outscored 11-0 in the third quarter, the Bruinettes outscored the Lady Diamond Hornets 7-2 in the fourth quarter.
O-W (17-3 overall, 3-2 in region) will play host to Lakewood on Friday at 6 p.m. in another region contest.
Calhoun Academy 37
Williamsburg Academy 25
KINGSTREE – Calhoun Academy won a SCISA Region 2-2A road game at Williamsburg Academy 37-25 on Tuesday.
For CA, Rebeka Haigler scored 14 points, followed by Kaylee Kizer with 8 points and Laken Barnes with 6 points and 7 steals.
CA (10-8 overall, 4-2 in region play) will be in Lake City to play Carolina Academy on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Dorchester Academy 63
Andrew Jackson Academy 31
ST. GEORGE – Lydia Hofstetter had a career-high 32 points and scored her 1,000th career point in Dorchester Academy's 63-31 SCISA Region 2-A home win against Andrew Jackson Academy on Tuesday.
Savanna Varn added 12 points for the Lady Raiders.
DA (12-4 overall, 7-1 in region) will play at Holly Hill Academy on Friday at 6 p.m. in another region contest.
May River 55
Lake Marion 37
SANTEE – Lake Marion lost a 55-37 Region 8-3A home game against May River on Tuesday.
The Lady Gators were led in scoring by Antwanique Walley with 17 points, while Yasmin Richardson added 14 points.
Lake Marion, now 6-9 overall, 2-3 in region play, will host Battery Creek on Friday at 6 p.m.
Calhoun County 45
Eau Claire 41
ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County won a home Region 3-2A game against Eau Claire 45-41 on Tuesday, led by 15 points from Shy'an Cokley.
Nataijah Williams added 9 points for the Lady Saints.
Eau Claire was led by 8 points apiece from K. White, J. Teasley, and J. Solomon.
CC will play at Columbia on Friday in another region contest.
Bethune-Bowman 33
C.E. Murray 26
GREELEYVILLE – Bethune-Bowman picked up a Region 5-A win at C.E. Murray on Tuesday, thanks in part to 9 points apiece from Shatwanna Lee and Alexis Johnson.
The Lady Mohawks are 7-17 overall, 2-4 in region play, and play at Branchville on Tuesday, February 4.
Denmark-Olar 39
Blackville-Hilda 34
BLACKVILLE – Denmark-Olar took a 39-34 road win in Region 3-A play at Blackville-Hilda on Tuesday.
D-O (12-4 overall, 8-1 in region) was led by Dyneka Roberts with a double-double of 18 points, 12 rebounds, an assist, 7 steals and 3 blocks, Aveion Walker with 8 points, 10 rebounds, an assist, 7 steals, and 3 blocks, TaNajya Holman with 6 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and a block, Lakiyah Coleman with 5 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks, and Aijalon Wroten with 2 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks.
The Lady Vikings play Friday at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at 6 p.m. in another region contest.
Wagener-Salley 46
North 37
WAGENER – The Lady War Eagles of Wagener-Salley took a 46-37 home win against North Middle High School in Region 3-A play on Tuesday.
The loss put the record for the Lady Eagles at 2-13 overall and 2-7 in region play.
North was paced by Zoe Hawkins with a double-double of 13 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks, Daja Summers with 14 points, 2 rebounds, Azaria Horton with 9 points, 3 assists, and Keosha Hammonds with 3 points.
The Lady Eagles play Friday at Estill at 6 p.m. in another region contest.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 43
Trinity-Byrnes 9
DARLINGTON – Orangeburg Prep took a 43-9 road win at Trinity-Byrnes on Tuesday to remain unbeaten this season.
Anna Beth Lambrecht and Ashby Garrick each had 11 points and Laine Grubbs added 7 points for the JV Lady Indians.
OPS will host Wilson Hall on Friday at 4 p.m.
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 50
Williston-Elko 40
NEESES – Moses McCall scored 24 points on Tuesday to help Hunter-Kinard-Tyler take a 50-40 home win in region play against Williston-Elko.
Also for the JV Trojans, Dawuain James, Thomas Edwards, Matt Polite, and Jalen Brown each added 6 points.
H-K-T plays host to Denmark-Olar on Friday at 5 p.m. in another region contest.
Calhoun Academy 19
Williamsburg Academy 14
KINGSTREE – Calhoun Academy won 19-14 in a region game at Williamsburg Academy on Tuesday.
The JV Lady Cavs are 10-5 overall, 2-2 in region play.
CA was led in scoring by Laurie Ann McGee with 8 points, followed by Sara Ardis with 6 points.
The JV Lady Cavs play at Carolina Academy on Thursday at 4 p.m.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Edisto 49
Swansea 16
CORDOVA – Edisto won 49-16 at home against Swansea on Tuesday.
The Cougars play at Strom Thurmond on Thursday.
Orangeburg Prep 42
Trinity-Byrnes 39
DARLINGTON – Orangeburg Prep moved to 10-6 overall, (2-2 in region play) with Tuesday's 42-39 loss at Trinity-Byrnes.
Leading scorers for the Indians were Jay Plummer with 14 points and Blake Croft with 13 points.
The Indians host Wilson Hall Friday night at home at 5 p.m.
Andrew Jackson Academy 53
Dorchester Academy 45
ST. GEORGE – Bug Brunson scored 13 points to help Andrew Jackson Academy take a 53-45 road win at Dorchester Academy on Tuesday.
For DA, Manning Thompson scored 19 points, and Ben Marchant scored 13 points.
The JV Raiders (9-6 overall, 5-3 in region) play at Holly Hill Academy on Friday at 5 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy 35
Calhoun Academy 27
KINGSTREE – Williamsburg Academy picked up a home win against Calhoun Academy in region play on Tuesday.
WA was led by Conrad Balder with 12 points and Bradley Muldrow with 9 points.
CA was led by Turner Fleming with 7 points and Kade Strickland with 6 points.
CA (12-4 overall, 3-3 in region) will play at Carolina Academy at 5 p.m. on Thursday, in another region contest.
