T&D REGION SPORTS: Lake Marion, Bethune-Bowman girls teams win playoff games

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wilson Hall 43
Orangeburg Prep 34
SUMTER Orangeburg Prep lost to Wilson Hall 43-34 on Monday in the SCISA Region 3-3A tournament.
Leading OPS was Campbell Delaney with 14 points and Reagan Merritt with 6 points.
The Lady Indians now await a bid to the state tournament which starts on Saturday.
Lake Marion 53
Gilbert 50
GILBERT – Antwanique Walley's 3-pointer with 1 second left gave Lake Marion a 53-50 road win over Gilbert in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs Monday.
The shot came after the Lady Indians erased a 4-point deficit in the final minute to tie the game at 50-50.
Following Maddie Stutts' steal and layup with 26 seconds left, the Lady Gators' Quanaisha Myers, who had a game-high 23 points, got the ball and dribbled alone near the team bench for several seconds.
Myers then found an open Walley at the top of the key. Without hesitation, Walley calmly sailed her 16th point of the contest through the nets.
Gilbert (12-8) was unable to get a final shot.
Walley helped Lake Marion jump out to a 7-2 lead. The Lady Indians answered with an 8-2 run to end the 1st quarter to take a 15-11 lead.
After Gilbert extended its lead to 17-11, the Lady Gators proceeded to outscore the Lady Indians 16-2 the rest of the 2nd quarter. They pushed their lead to as many as 13 points as they used their size advantage to force turnovers that led to fastbreak points.
Lake Marion also found success sending players cutting to the basket for open passes that led to layups.
Gilbert kept close as Taylor Spencer nailed three of her four 3-pointers in the 3rd quarter. Madison Pride and Paris Gartman also sparked the comeback as they finished with 14 and 15 points, respectively. Spencer added 12 points.
Lake Marion will play at No. 1-seeded Bishop England on Thursday at 7 p.m. The defending state champion Lady Battling Bishops won their first-round game 78-13 against Lake City on Monday.
Bethune-Bowman 63
Palmetto Scholars 53
ROWESVILLE – Bethune-Bowman got a high-scoring night from both Alexis Johnson and Shatwanna Lee to take Monday's Class A first-round playoff win 63-53 at home against Palmetto Scholars.
Johnson had 23 points and Lee added 21 points, while Neysa Patrick added 10 points and Promise Davis added 8 points.
Bethune-Bowman will travel to play at Lake View on Thursday at 7 p.m.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Laurence Manning 56
Orangeburg Prep 54
SUMTER – Orangeburg Prep varsity boys lost in the first round of the SCISA Region 3-3A tournament 56-54 to Laurence Manning on Monday night at the Sumter Civic Center.
Tim Junious led the Indians with 25 points and Benjamin Davis added 14 points.
The Indians (13-12 overall) await their playoff destination in play which begins on Friday.
T&D BASKETBALL
TEAMS IN PLAYOFFS
(all games at 7 p.m.)
Tuesday's games – Denmark-Olar boys at Lamar, Palmetto Scholars boys at Bethune-Bowman, Orangeburg-Wilkinson girls at Walhalla, Carvers Bay girls at Woodland, Kingstree girls at Calhoun County, Lake Marion boys at Edisto
Wednesday's games – Woodland boys at East Clarendon, Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys at Marlboro County
Thursday's games – McBee girls at Denmark-Olar, Bethune-Bowman girls at Lake View, Denmark-Olar/Lamar boys winner at High Point, McCormick/Estill boys winner at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Bethune-Bowman/Palmetto Scholars boys winner at Hemingway