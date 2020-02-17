T&D REGION SPORTS: Lake Marion, Bethune-Bowman girls teams win playoff games

Walley helped Lake Marion jump out to a 7-2 lead. The Lady Indians answered with an 8-2 run to end the 1st quarter to take a 15-11 lead.

After Gilbert extended its lead to 17-11, the Lady Gators proceeded to outscore the Lady Indians 16-2 the rest of the 2nd quarter. They pushed their lead to as many as 13 points as they used their size advantage to force turnovers that led to fastbreak points.

Lake Marion also found success sending players cutting to the basket for open passes that led to layups.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gilbert kept close as Taylor Spencer nailed three of her four 3-pointers in the 3rd quarter. Madison Pride and Paris Gartman also sparked the comeback as they finished with 14 and 15 points, respectively. Spencer added 12 points.

Lake Marion will play at No. 1-seeded Bishop England on Thursday at 7 p.m. The defending state champion Lady Battling Bishops won their first-round game 78-13 against Lake City on Monday.

Bethune-Bowman 63

Palmetto Scholars 53

ROWESVILLE – Bethune-Bowman got a high-scoring night from both Alexis Johnson and Shatwanna Lee to take Monday's Class A first-round playoff win 63-53 at home against Palmetto Scholars.