VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 82
Denmark-Olar 69
DENMARK -- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler came back from an 11-point halftime deficit to win 82-69 over Denmark-Olar in a road Region 3-A game on Tuesday.
The Trojans were led by Irek Hartwell with 32 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals, and Jamereon Tyler with 18 points, 5 steals and 5 assists.
Denmark-Olar was led by Diontre' Wiggins with 21 points, 9 rebounds, and a block, Zachary Davis with a double-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists, and Malik Palmer with a double-double of 12 points and 12 assists.
D-O (5-9 overall, 2-1 in region) plays at Edisto on Thursday, before returning to region play at home against Estill on Friday.
The Trojans (4-8 overall, 3-0 in region) play Friday at Wagener-Salley in another region contest.
Dorchester Academy 45
Jefferson Davis Academy 41
BLACKVILLE -- Dorchester Academy held off the home team of Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday to take a 45-41 win.
Ben Stokes led DA with 13 points, while Rhett Mizzell added 11 points.
DA (3-3 overall, 1-0 in region play) will play host to Holly Hill Academy on Friday.
Andrew Jackson Academy 70
Richard Winn Academy 62
EHRHARDT -- Andrew Jackson got double-double performances from Mikey Templeton, Jonathan Schaffer and Chandler Hayden to take a 70-62 home win against Richard Winn Academy on Tuesday.
Templeton had 20 points and 11 rebounds, James Mingo had 20 points and 6 rebounds, Schaffer had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Hayden had 11 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists.
AJA plays Friday at Wardlaw Academy.
Holly Hill Academy 57
Patrick Henry Academy 37
ESTILL -- Jabari Sumpter scored a game-high 31 points to lead Holly Hill Academy to a 57-37 road win at Patrick Henry Academy on Tuesday.
Also for the Raiders, Marion Breland scored 12 points and Zach Pelloni grabbed 10 rebounds.
HHA will play at Dorchester Academy on Friday.
C.E. Murray 86
Branchville 47
BRANCHVILLE -- C.E. Murray picked up an 86-47 Region 5-A win at Branchville on Tuesday.
The War Eagles from Greeleyville were led by Notorious Grant with 16 points, 6 assists and 9 rebounds, Petrie Izzard with 14 points, 2 assists and 4 steals, Sonai Edwards with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Henry Evans with 8 points and 10 rebounds.
Branchville will play host to Cross on Friday.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dorchester Academy 62
Jefferson Davis Academy 28
BLACKVILLE -- Dorchester Academy picked up a 62-28 road win at Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday,
DA was led by Lydia Hostetter with 20 points, Savanna Varn and Vivian Weathers with 10 points apiece.
DA is now 4-2 overall, 1-0 in region play.
DA will play host to Holly Hill Academy on Friday.
Patrick Henry Academy 55
Holly Hill Academy 35
ESTILL -- Patrick Henry Academy took a 55-35 home win against Holly Hill Academy on Tuesday.
HHA was led by Abby Montgomery with 12 points and Leigh Anna Johnson with 10 points.
HHA will play at Dorchester Academy on Friday.
Estill 70
North 32
NORTH -- The Lady Eagles of North lost 70-32 at home on Tuesday to fellow Region 3-A foe The Lady Gators of Estill.
North is 1-8 overall, 1-2 in region play.
The Lady Eagles were paced by Zoe Hawkins with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, Keosha Hammond with 12 points and 3 rebounds, Azaria Horton with 4 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, and Daja Summers with 3 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.
North will play another region game on Friday at home against Ridge Spring-Monetta at 6:30 p.m.
Denmark-Olar 52
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 10
DENMARK -- The Denmark-Olar Lady Vikings won 52-10 at home on Tuesday against Region 3-A foe Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.
D-O (8-4 overall, 3-0 in region) was led by freshman Dyneka Roberts with a double-double of 13 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals, freshman Aijalon Wroten with 6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals and 2 blocks, sophomore Mikiya Stukes with 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, 7th-grader Aveion Walker with 5 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals and 3 blocks, and sophomore Tanijah Holman with 8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals.
The Lady Vikings will play Thursday at Edisto.
Scott's Branch 71
Bethune-Bowman 20
SUMMERTON -- Scott's Branch took a 71-20 home Region 5-A win against Bethune-Bowman on Tuesday night.
The Lady Eagles were led by Cambria Parker with 25 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks.
Jazlynn Bowman added a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.
S. Lee led the Lady Mohawks with 11 points.
Bethune-Bowman will play at Calhoun County on Saturday.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dorchester Academy 20
Jefferson Davis Academy 9
BLACKVILLE -- Paige Shelton and Krystal Judy each scored 8 points to help lead Dorchester Academy to a 20-9 region road win at Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday.
DA (4-2 overall, 1-0 in region) plays host to Holly Hill Academy on Friday.
Patrick Henry Academy 34
Holly Hill Academy 18
ESTILL -- Holly Hill Academy lost 34-18 at Patrick Henry Academy on Tuesday.
HHA was led by Keniyah Bailey with 7 points and both Taylor Weathers and Chloe Wren with 4 points apiece.
HHA will play at Dorchester Academy on Friday.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Dorchester Academy 41
Jefferson Davis Academy 8
BLACKVILLE -- Dorchester Academy picked up a 41-8 road win at Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday.
Leading the way for DA was Ben Marchant with 9 points, Manning Thompson and Caden Weeks with 7 points apiece.
DA (4-2 overall, 1-0 in region) will host Holly Hill Academy on Friday.
Patrick Henry Academy 46
Holly Hill Academy 23
ESTILL -- Patrick Henry Academy took a 46-23 home win against Holly Hill Academy on Tuesday.
HHA was led by Jamie Stephen with 10 points.
The Raiders will play at Dorchester Academy on Friday.
LOCAL GOLF
Hillcrest Men's Golf
Association to host
first event of 2020
The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host its first tournament of 2020 this Sunday at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Golf Course.
Format will be individual stroke play with handicap.
The tournament is open to anyone who would like to be a member of the association for this year, along with current members.
To register, call the HGC pro shop by noon on Saturday or call Randy Shuler at 803-516-1735.
The HMGA hosts monthly tournaments and a club championship in August.
