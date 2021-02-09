 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
T&D REGION SPORTS: HHA, DA boys get basketball wins
0 comments
editor's pick

T&D REGION SPORTS: HHA, DA boys get basketball wins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
generic Basketball clip art library

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Holly Hill Academy 86 

Jefferson Davis Academy 38

HOLLY HILL — Holly Hill Academy moved to 13-0 this season with Thursday's 86-38 home SCISA Region 2-A win against Jefferson Davis Academy.

HHA was led by Jabari Sumpter with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Crawford Thomas with 18 points, Ethan Stokes with 17 points and Tyler Wright, Jordan Stokes, Lucas Caroway and Perrin Breland with 5 points apiece.

HHA will host Clarendon Hall on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

Northside Christian Academy 41

Calhoun Academy 40

Northside Christian held on for a 41-40 win against Calhoun Academy on Tuesday night in Region 1-2A action.

Jeb Riser had a team-high 18 points to lead NCA, while Ronnie Combs added 7 points and Luke Cochran added 6 points.

CA was led by Josh Black with a game-high 20 points, while Kade Strickland added 9 points and Turner Fleming added 3 points.

The Cavaliers will play host to Orangeburg Prep on Friday night.

Dorchester Academy 76

Clarendon Hall 47

ST. GEORGE — Brody Marchant scored 20 points to lead Dorchester Academy to a 76-47 home SCISA Region 2-A win on Tuesday.

The Raiders also got 17 points from Wyatt Judy and 10 points from Hunter Hartzog.

TheTandD.com is your ticket to local news and more

Brody Marchant scored 30 points on Monday, as DA won 74-55 over Andrew Jackson Academy in a home game. Haden Hartzog added 14 points for the Raiders, while Wyatt Judy added 10 points and Ben Singletary added 8 points. 

DA is now 4-9 overall, 4-6 in region play.

Andrew Jackson Academy 63

Clarendon Hall 60

SUMMERTON — Andrew Jackson Academy took a 63-60 road SCISA Region 2-A win at Clarendon Hall on Saturday.

Chase Carson led the way with 17 points and 14 rebounds, while D.L. Johnson had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists, and Jeb Fickling had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks. Hunter Owens scored 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range and 3-of-3 shooting from the free throw line.

Kylic Horton had a solid game-high performance of 39 points to lead the Saints in the loss.

"Kylic Horton is the best player I've seen in SCISA Class A in 10 years of coaching," said Josh Barnes, AJA head boys basketball coach.

Jonathan Schaffer was injured and out of the game early.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holly Hill Academy 46 

Jefferson Davis Academy 30

Holly Hill Academy took a 46-30 home win against Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday night in SCISA Region 2-A play, moving to 4-7 on the season.

Halle Mott led the way with a double-double of 19 points and 22 rebounds, Madison Steele with 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Brooke Fennessy with 12 points.

HHA will play at Patrick Henry Academy on Friday.

Dorchester Academy 31

Clarendon Hall 1

ST. GEORGE — Lauren Creel and Rylee Matthews each scored 8 points to lead Dorchester Academy to a 31-1 home SCISA Region 2-A win on Tuesday.

Pearl Grooms added 7 points for the Lady Raiders, who are 9-5 overall, 7-2 in region play.

Abigail Weathers scored 10 points and Cassidy Gruber added 9 points on Monday, as DA won 45-25 at home against Andrew Jackson Academy in another region contest.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Holly Hill Academy 36

Jefferson Davis Academy 20

HOLLY HILL — Holly Hill Academy took a 36-20 home win against Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday in SCISA Region 2-A play.

Leading the way for HHA was Mason Rudd with 11 points, Ethan Siau with 11 points and Ashby Rickenbacker with 8 points and 6 assists.

HHA improved to 5-2 on the season and will play Friday at Patrick Henry Academy at 5 p.m.

Northside Christian Academy 39

Calhoun Academy 37

Northside Christian edged out a 39-37 win against Calhoun Academy on Tuesday.

Sam Burks and Sullie Crider each had 10 points for NCA, while David Clam and Triton Railey each added 5 points.

CA was led by Connor Hayes with a game-high 19 points, while Hunter Thornburg added 9 points and Chase Strickland added 6 points.

CA will host Orangeburg Prep on Thursday in the season finale.

Dorchester Academy 39

Andrew Jackson Academy 34

ST. GEORGE — Wayland Gruber scored 11 points to lead Dorchester Academy in Monday's 39-34 home region win against Andrew Jackson Academy.

Connor Hartzog added 10 points and Manning Thompson added 7 points for the Raiders, who are 9-1 overall, 6-1 in region play.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holly Hill Academy 24

Jefferson Davis Academy 8

HOLLY HILL — Holly Hill Academy took a 24-8 win against Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday.

Ragan Steele led the way for HHA with 15 points, Leanna Broadway added 8 points, and Sydney Swank added 1 point.

Dorchester Academy 31

Andrew Jackson Academy 14

ST. GEORGE — Pearl Grooms scored 10 points and Rylee Matthews added 6 points on Monday, as Dorchester Academy took a 31-14 home win against Andrew Jackson Academy.

DA is now 8-5 overall, 6-2 in region play. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News