T&D REGION SPORTS: HHA, DA boys get basketball wins

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Holly Hill Academy 86
Jefferson Davis Academy 38
HOLLY HILL — Holly Hill Academy moved to 13-0 this season with Thursday's 86-38 home SCISA Region 2-A win against Jefferson Davis Academy.
HHA was led by Jabari Sumpter with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Crawford Thomas with 18 points, Ethan Stokes with 17 points and Tyler Wright, Jordan Stokes, Lucas Caroway and Perrin Breland with 5 points apiece.
HHA will host Clarendon Hall on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
Northside Christian Academy 41
Calhoun Academy 40
Northside Christian held on for a 41-40 win against Calhoun Academy on Tuesday night in Region 1-2A action.
Jeb Riser had a team-high 18 points to lead NCA, while Ronnie Combs added 7 points and Luke Cochran added 6 points.
CA was led by Josh Black with a game-high 20 points, while Kade Strickland added 9 points and Turner Fleming added 3 points.
The Cavaliers will play host to Orangeburg Prep on Friday night.
Dorchester Academy 76
Clarendon Hall 47
ST. GEORGE — Brody Marchant scored 20 points to lead Dorchester Academy to a 76-47 home SCISA Region 2-A win on Tuesday.
The Raiders also got 17 points from Wyatt Judy and 10 points from Hunter Hartzog.
Brody Marchant scored 30 points on Monday, as DA won 74-55 over Andrew Jackson Academy in a home game. Haden Hartzog added 14 points for the Raiders, while Wyatt Judy added 10 points and Ben Singletary added 8 points.
DA is now 4-9 overall, 4-6 in region play.
Andrew Jackson Academy 63
Clarendon Hall 60
SUMMERTON — Andrew Jackson Academy took a 63-60 road SCISA Region 2-A win at Clarendon Hall on Saturday.
Chase Carson led the way with 17 points and 14 rebounds, while D.L. Johnson had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists, and Jeb Fickling had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks. Hunter Owens scored 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range and 3-of-3 shooting from the free throw line.
Kylic Horton had a solid game-high performance of 39 points to lead the Saints in the loss.
"Kylic Horton is the best player I've seen in SCISA Class A in 10 years of coaching," said Josh Barnes, AJA head boys basketball coach.
Jonathan Schaffer was injured and out of the game early.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Holly Hill Academy 46
Jefferson Davis Academy 30
Holly Hill Academy took a 46-30 home win against Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday night in SCISA Region 2-A play, moving to 4-7 on the season.
Halle Mott led the way with a double-double of 19 points and 22 rebounds, Madison Steele with 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Brooke Fennessy with 12 points.
HHA will play at Patrick Henry Academy on Friday.
Dorchester Academy 31
Clarendon Hall 1
ST. GEORGE — Lauren Creel and Rylee Matthews each scored 8 points to lead Dorchester Academy to a 31-1 home SCISA Region 2-A win on Tuesday.
Pearl Grooms added 7 points for the Lady Raiders, who are 9-5 overall, 7-2 in region play.
Abigail Weathers scored 10 points and Cassidy Gruber added 9 points on Monday, as DA won 45-25 at home against Andrew Jackson Academy in another region contest.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Holly Hill Academy 36
Jefferson Davis Academy 20
HOLLY HILL — Holly Hill Academy took a 36-20 home win against Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday in SCISA Region 2-A play.
Leading the way for HHA was Mason Rudd with 11 points, Ethan Siau with 11 points and Ashby Rickenbacker with 8 points and 6 assists.
HHA improved to 5-2 on the season and will play Friday at Patrick Henry Academy at 5 p.m.
Northside Christian Academy 39
Calhoun Academy 37
Northside Christian edged out a 39-37 win against Calhoun Academy on Tuesday.
Sam Burks and Sullie Crider each had 10 points for NCA, while David Clam and Triton Railey each added 5 points.
CA was led by Connor Hayes with a game-high 19 points, while Hunter Thornburg added 9 points and Chase Strickland added 6 points.
CA will host Orangeburg Prep on Thursday in the season finale.
Dorchester Academy 39
Andrew Jackson Academy 34
ST. GEORGE — Wayland Gruber scored 11 points to lead Dorchester Academy in Monday's 39-34 home region win against Andrew Jackson Academy.
Connor Hartzog added 10 points and Manning Thompson added 7 points for the Raiders, who are 9-1 overall, 6-1 in region play.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Holly Hill Academy 24
Jefferson Davis Academy 8
HOLLY HILL — Holly Hill Academy took a 24-8 win against Jefferson Davis Academy on Tuesday.
Ragan Steele led the way for HHA with 15 points, Leanna Broadway added 8 points, and Sydney Swank added 1 point.
Dorchester Academy 31
Andrew Jackson Academy 14
ST. GEORGE — Pearl Grooms scored 10 points and Rylee Matthews added 6 points on Monday, as Dorchester Academy took a 31-14 home win against Andrew Jackson Academy.
DA is now 8-5 overall, 6-2 in region play.