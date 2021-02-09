T&D REGION SPORTS: HHA, DA boys get basketball wins

ST. GEORGE — Brody Marchant scored 20 points to lead Dorchester Academy to a 76-47 home SCISA Region 2-A win on Tuesday.

The Raiders also got 17 points from Wyatt Judy and 10 points from Hunter Hartzog.

Brody Marchant scored 30 points on Monday, as DA won 74-55 over Andrew Jackson Academy in a home game. Haden Hartzog added 14 points for the Raiders, while Wyatt Judy added 10 points and Ben Singletary added 8 points.

DA is now 4-9 overall, 4-6 in region play.

Andrew Jackson Academy 63

Clarendon Hall 60

SUMMERTON — Andrew Jackson Academy took a 63-60 road SCISA Region 2-A win at Clarendon Hall on Saturday.

Chase Carson led the way with 17 points and 14 rebounds, while D.L. Johnson had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists, and Jeb Fickling had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks. Hunter Owens scored 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range and 3-of-3 shooting from the free throw line.

Kylic Horton had a solid game-high performance of 39 points to lead the Saints in the loss.