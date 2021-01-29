T&D REGION SPORTS: HHA, B-E boys, B-B, HHA girls get wins

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Wade Hampton 71

Edisto 51

CORDOVA — Wade Hampton took a 71-51 Region 5-2A win at Edisto on Friday.

Leading the way for Wade Hampton, B. Bradley had 20 points, I. Gray had 16 points.

Edisto was paced by Jaquarius Simon with 16 points, and Omarion Ellis with 15 points.

The Cougars play next on Tuesday at home against region rival Silver Bluff.

Holly Hill Academy 91

Andrew Jackson Academy 64

HOLLY HILL — Holly Hill Academy took a 91-64 SCISA Region 2-A home win on Friday, moving the Raiders to 10-0 this season.

Jabari Sumpter had a double-double performance of 25 points, 20 rebounds to lead the way for HHA. Marion Breland added 30 points, 11 rebounds and 5 steals, while Ethan Stokes added 26 points.

The Warriors were led by Jonathan Schaffer with 37 points (including 10-for-16 on free throws) and Chase Carson with 10 points.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 56

Estill 47