VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 75
Williston-Elko 58
WILLISTON - Hunter-Kinard-Tyler got a 75-58 road win in Region 3-A play at Williston-Elko on Friday, led by Irek Hartwell's 14 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals.
Also for the Trojans, Jamareon Tyler had 12 points and 3 steals, while Zamion Gleaton had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
H-K-T will play on Tuesday at Denmark-Olar at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
Calhoun County 64
Allendale-Fairfax 54
ST. MATTHEWS - The Calhoun County Saints took a 64-54 home win against Allendale-Fairfax on Friday, led by Russell Brunson Jr.'s 19 points.
The Saints (10-4) also got 17 points from Jabari Perry, along with 13 points from Jaheim Middleton.
After scoring just 20 points in the first half, CC scored 29 points in the third quarter, including two 3-pointers and making 5-of-6 free throws.
S. Jones led the Tigers with 13 points, while J. Singleton had 12 points.
The Saints will play host to Woodland on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Darlington 77
Clarendon Hall 51
DARLINGTON - Clarendon Hall lost 77-51 to host Darlington on Friday in the championship game of the Too Tough To Tame Tourney at Darlington High School.
The Saints (4-2 record) were led by Traveon Davis with 23 points, and Zyan Gilmore with 19 points.
After scoring 18 points each in the second and third quarters, Clarendon Hall managed just 7 points in the fourth quarter. Foul trouble plagued the Saints, as both Gilmore and Kylic Horton fouled out.
Clarendon Hall will play Saturday at Greenville High School at 11 a.m. against Greer Middle College in the opening game of the Prep Hoops SC Showcase event.
Denmark-Olar 60
Blackville-Hilda 31
DENMARK - Denmark-Olar got 22 points and 6 assists from Malik Palmer in taking a 60-31 home Region 3-A win against Blackville-Hilda on Friday.
The Vikings are now 5-8 overall, 2-0 in region.
Also for D-O, Ty'Plique Hill added 12 points, Zachary Davis added 9 points and 9 assists, Diontre' Wiggins added 9 points and 13 rebounds, and Davrouetae Walker added 6 assists.
The Vikings will play host to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wagener-Salley 44
North 37
NORTH - The Lady Eagles of North suffered a home loss to Region 3-A foe Wagener-Salley on Friday by a score of 44-37.
North is now 1-7 overall, 1-1 in region play.
The Lady Eagles were led by Zoe Hawkins with 14 points, 3 blocks, and 7 rebounds; Azaria Horton with 8 points, 3 assists, and 2 steals; Serenity Sims with 4 points and 3 rebounds; Daja Summers with 4 points and 3 steals, Keosha Hammond with 3 points, Ashlyn Fanning with 2 points and a rebound, and Jakira Scott with 2 points, 4 steals and 2 rebounds.
The Lady Eagles will host fellow Region 3A foe Estill on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Denmark-Olar 50 OT
Blackville-Hilda 48
DENMARK- Denmark-Olar took a 50-48 home Region 3-A win against Blackville-Hilda in overtime on Friday.
The Lady Vikings (7-4 overall, 2-0 in region) were led by Dyneka Roberts with a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds, along with 5 blocked shots, an assist and a steal.
Aveion Walker added 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks for D-O, while Tanajya Holman added 8 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks, and Aijalon Wroten added 6 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.
D-O plays host to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
