O-W's Tucker scores 1,000th point

Orangeburg-Wilkinson senior shooting guard D'Mya Tucker, standing with basketball, scored her 1,000th career high school varsity point in Friday's 68-16 home win against Calhoun County. Tucker signed a national letter-of-intent before this season to play her college basketball at North Carolina A&T State University. The Bruinettes (7-0) return to the court at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday against The Cannon School (NC) in the Vivian Stringer Division bracket of the CresCom Bank Invitational at Myrtle Beach. The Bruinettes will then play Friday against either Florida State University School (FL) or University High (NJ).

 Special to The T&D

VARSITY BOYS

BASKETBALL

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 67

North 60

NEESES - Hunter-Kinard-Tyler opened Region 3A play with a 67-60 home win against North on Tuesday.

The Trojans were led by Irek Hartwell with 23 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals, and Jamerion Tyler with 23 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals.

Literyian Tyler led the North Eagles with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Diontae Dash added 12 points and 5 rebounds, Jurvod Wise added 7 points and 12 rebounds, and Jamarvie Glover added 6 points and 4 rebounds.

North (0-2 overall, 0-1 in region) plays host to Swansea on Friday at 7:30 p.m. 

H-K-T is 2-4 overall, 1-0 region and plays Thursday at Edisto at 7:30 p.m. 

Manning 59

Lake Marion 50

MANNING - Lake Marion lost a road game 59-50 at Manning on Tuesday.

The Gators were led by Gerlante Robinson with 15 points, Dontrelle Thompson with 11 points, and Detrick Jenkins with 10 points.

Lake Marion (0-4) will play at Bethune-Bowman on Saturday at 7 p.m.

East Clarendon 70

Lake Marion 63

TURBEVILLE - Lake Marion dropped a road game at East Clarendon 63-17 on Saturday.

The Gators (0-3) were led by Gerlante Robinson with 26 points, Tyrine Mazyck with 8 points, and Tyvone Davis with 7 points.

Calhoun County 79

Bethune-Bowman 34

ROWESVILLE - Calhoun County picked up a 79-34 road win at Bethune-Bowman on Tuesday, led by 24 points from Russell Brunson Jr. and 23 points from Jabari Perry.

Kendall Huggins added 10 points for the Saints.

The Mohawks were led by B. Washington with 12 points.

Calhoun County plays at Allendale-Fairfax on Thursday.

Denmark-Olar 66

Wagener-Salley 63

WAGENER - Denmark-Olar opened Region 3-A play with a 3-point road win at Wagener-Salley on Tuesday night.

The Vikings were led by Ty'Plique Hill with 15 points, Malik Palmer with 12 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, Zachary Davis with 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists, Zavion Clark with 9 points, 4 assists, and Diontra' Wiggins with 8 rebounds and 3 blocks.

The Vikings are 3-4 overall, 1-0 in region play and play host to Edisto on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

VARSITY GIRLS

BASKETBALL

Denmark-Olar 51

Wagener-Salley 38

WAGENER - Denmark-Olar opened Region 3-A play with a 51-38 win at Wagener-Salley on Tuesday night.

The Lady Vikings were led by Aveion Walker with 17 points, 5 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks and 3 rebounds, Lakiyah Coleman with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, Dyneka Roberts with a double-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals and 3 blocks, and Aijalon Wroten with 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks.

D-O is now 2-2 overall, 1-0 in region and will play Wednesday at home against Edisto at 6 p.m.

