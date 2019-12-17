VARSITY BOYS
BASKETBALL
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 67
North 60
NEESES - Hunter-Kinard-Tyler opened Region 3A play with a 67-60 home win against North on Tuesday.
The Trojans were led by Irek Hartwell with 23 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals, and Jamerion Tyler with 23 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals.
Literyian Tyler led the North Eagles with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Diontae Dash added 12 points and 5 rebounds, Jurvod Wise added 7 points and 12 rebounds, and Jamarvie Glover added 6 points and 4 rebounds.
North (0-2 overall, 0-1 in region) plays host to Swansea on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
H-K-T is 2-4 overall, 1-0 region and plays Thursday at Edisto at 7:30 p.m.
Manning 59
Lake Marion 50
MANNING - Lake Marion lost a road game 59-50 at Manning on Tuesday.
The Gators were led by Gerlante Robinson with 15 points, Dontrelle Thompson with 11 points, and Detrick Jenkins with 10 points.
Lake Marion (0-4) will play at Bethune-Bowman on Saturday at 7 p.m.
East Clarendon 70
Lake Marion 63
TURBEVILLE - Lake Marion dropped a road game at East Clarendon 63-17 on Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
The Gators (0-3) were led by Gerlante Robinson with 26 points, Tyrine Mazyck with 8 points, and Tyvone Davis with 7 points.
Calhoun County 79
Bethune-Bowman 34
ROWESVILLE - Calhoun County picked up a 79-34 road win at Bethune-Bowman on Tuesday, led by 24 points from Russell Brunson Jr. and 23 points from Jabari Perry.
Kendall Huggins added 10 points for the Saints.
The Mohawks were led by B. Washington with 12 points.
Calhoun County plays at Allendale-Fairfax on Thursday.
Denmark-Olar 66
Wagener-Salley 63
WAGENER - Denmark-Olar opened Region 3-A play with a 3-point road win at Wagener-Salley on Tuesday night.
The Vikings were led by Ty'Plique Hill with 15 points, Malik Palmer with 12 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, Zachary Davis with 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists, Zavion Clark with 9 points, 4 assists, and Diontra' Wiggins with 8 rebounds and 3 blocks.
The Vikings are 3-4 overall, 1-0 in region play and play host to Edisto on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
VARSITY GIRLS
BASKETBALL
Denmark-Olar 51
Wagener-Salley 38
WAGENER - Denmark-Olar opened Region 3-A play with a 51-38 win at Wagener-Salley on Tuesday night.
The Lady Vikings were led by Aveion Walker with 17 points, 5 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks and 3 rebounds, Lakiyah Coleman with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, Dyneka Roberts with a double-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals and 3 blocks, and Aijalon Wroten with 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks.
D-O is now 2-2 overall, 1-0 in region and will play Wednesday at home against Edisto at 6 p.m.
