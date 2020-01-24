VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 72
North 69
NORTH – Hunter-Kinard-Tyler came back from a double-digit second-quarter deficit to win a Region 3-A game 72-69 at North on Friday.
The Trojans got the win, despite making just 13 of their 37 free throw attempts.
Irek Hartwell led the way for H-K-T with 33 points, 3 steals, and 7 rebounds, while Arquan Edwards added 12 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.
North held a comfortable lead late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter, before H-K-T found some scoring success.
The Eagles (6-6 overall, 4-4 in region play) were led by Literyian Tyler's double-double of 25 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 blocks and a steal. Marlik Miller added 14 points, 3 assists and a steal, Jurvod Wise added 7 points, 17 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 blocks, while Hassan Frye added 12 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal.
The Trojans are now 8-9 overall, 7-1 in region play, and play host to Williston-Elko on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
North will play at Wagener-Salley on Tuesday in another region contest.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 67
Crestwood 59
Orangeburg-Wilkinson won a Region 4-4A home game 67-59 against Crestwood on Friday night.
The Bruins (13-7 overall, 2-2 in region) were led by junior Larry Howell with 18 points, sophomore Jordan Simpson with 15 points, junior John White with 11 points, and freshman Horaces Jacques with 10 points. Junior Jahmonie Jones-Parker added 6 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals, while sophomore Keondre Dixon added 2 points and 6 rebounds.
The visiting Knights are 0-3 in region play.
O-W will play at Lower Richland on Tuesday in another region contest.
Denmark-Olar 79 OT
Wagener-Salley 70
DENMARK – Denmark-Olar outscored Wagener-Salley 16-7 in overtime on Friday to take a 79-70 home win in Region 3-A play.
Malik Palmer paced the Vikings with 23 points and 8 rebounds, while Diontiae Wiggins added a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds, Zachary Davis added 6 points and 8 rebounds, while Davontae Walker added 7 points and 8 rebounds.
The Vikings (5-11 overall, 6-2 in region play) will be on the road Tuesday to play at Blackville-Hilda in another region contest at 8 p.m.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 59
Lake Marion 45
SANTEE – Ridgeland-Hardeeville picked up a Region 8-3A win at Lake Marion on Friday.
The host Gators were led by Dontrell Thompson and Tyzone Davis with 11 points each, Maliek Fuller with 9 points, and Detrick Jenkins with 7 points.
Lake Marion is 1-14 overall and will play host to May River in another region contest on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Edisto 62
Gilbert 47
CORDOVA – Edisto picked up a 62-47 home 5-3A win against Gilbert on Friday.
The Cougars were led by Dawn Muller with 20 points, and J.J. Nimmons with 15 points.
Gilbert was led by Dylan Rye with 15 points, and Jy Tolan with 14 points.
Edisto (13-5 overall, 2-1 in region play) will host Swansea in another region contest on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Dorchester Academy 69
Jefferson Davis Academy 66
ST. GEORGE – Ben Stokes hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to break a 66-all tie and give Dorchester Academy a 69-66 home Region 2-A win against Jefferson Davis Academy on Friday.
Stokes led the way with 28 points, while Rhett Mizzell added 14 points and Colby Weeks added 12 points.
JDA was led by Garrison Owens with 19 points.
DA (6-7 overall, 3-4 in region play) will play host to Thomas Heyward Academy in a non-region game on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Augusta Christian 70
Orangeburg Prep 63
Orangeburg Prep lost a non-region home game to Augusta Christian on Friday.
Tim Junious led the Indians with 16 points, while Will Shaw and Benjamin Davis each added 12 points. Brison Ardis and A.J. Tolbert each added 8 points.
The Indians travel to Trinity-Byrnes Tuesday night for a region game at 7:30 p.m.
Palmetto Christian 46
Calhoun Academy 42
ST. MATTHEWS – Palmetto Christian won a 46-42 SCISA Region 2-2A road game at Calhoun Academy on Friday.
CA was led by Wells Fleming with 17 points, and Matt Layton with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.
PCA was led by Sully Smith with 17 points and Ethan Lowther with 16 points.
CA (10-7 overall, 2-3 in region) will play at Williamsburg Academy on Tuesday in another region contest at 7:30 p.m.
Holly Hill Academy 64
St. John's Christian 59
HOLLY HILL – Holly Hill Academy got 19 points from Tyler Wright in taking a 64-59 SCISA Region 2-A home win against St. John's Christian on Friday night.
For HHA, Perrin Breland added 17 points, while Marion Breland added 11 points.
HHA will play at Andrew Jackson Academy on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in another region contest.
Calhoun County 66, C.A. Johnson 37
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Crestwood 55
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 41
Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 55-41 home Region 4-4A loss against Crestwood on Friday.
The Bruinettes (16-2 overall, 3-1 in region) were led by D'Mya Tucker with 11 points and Shar'dasia Zeigler with 10 points.
O-W will play another region contest on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Lower Richland.
Dorchester Academy 63
Jefferson Davis Academy 22
ST. GEORGE – Dorchester Academy got a 63-22 SCISA Region 2-A win against Jefferson Davis Academy on Friday.
The Lady Raiders (10-4 overall, 6-1 in region play) were led by Lydia Hofstetter with 16 points, and Vivian Weathers with 14 points.
DA will play host to Thomas Heyward Academy on Monday at 6 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep 54
Augusta Christian 48
Orangeburg Prep took a 54-48 home win against Augusta Christian on Friday night.
Campbell Delaney paced the Indians with a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds. Also for OP, Cate Fogle added 10 points and 7 steals, while Bailey Livingston added 10 points, and Reagan Merritt chipped in 8 points.
Orangeburg Prep will travel to play Trinity-Byrnes on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., in a SCISA Region 3-3A contest.
Calhoun County 49
C.A. Johnson 35
COLUMBIA – Calhoun County got a Region 3-2A win at C.A. Johnson on Friday.
The Lady Saints were led by Nataijah Williams with 13 points and Warnazia Russell with 10 points.
T. Cerey led C.A. Johnson with 12 points.
Calhoun County will play host to Eau Claire on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in another region contest.
Lake Marion 63
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 23
SANTEE – Lake Marion picked up a 63-23 home region win on Friday.
The Lady Gators were led in scoring by Quanaisha Myers with 18 points, while Antwanique Walley and Yasmin Richardson finished with 13 points apiece, and JaMyria Green and JaIana Turnage each added 7 points.
The Lady Gators (6-7 overall, 2-2 in region) will host May River on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.
Palmetto Christian 65
Calhoun Academy 27
ST. MATTHEWS – Palmetto Christian gave Calhoun Academy a SCISA Region 2-2A loss at home on Friday.
CA was led by Anna Porth with 8 points, followed by Faith Bookhart with 7 points.
The Lady Cavaliers play at Williamsburg Academy on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in another region contest.
North 50
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 39
NORTH – The Lady Eagles of North Middle High defeated Hunter-Kinard Tyler by the final score of 50-39 on Friday in region play.
North (2-12, and 2-6 in Region 3-A) were paced by double-doubles from Zoe Hawkins and Daja Summers.
Hawkins had 15 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks, while Summers finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds. Azaria Horton added 12 points, Jakira Scott chipped in 5 points, 6 rebounds, Keosha Hammonds added 5 points.
North plays at Wagener-Salley on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in another region contest.
Denmark-Olar 41
Wagener-Salley 21
DENMARK – Denmark-Olar picked up a region win at home on Friday against Wagener-Salley.
The Lady Vikings (11-4 overall, 6-1 in region play) were led by Aijalon Wroten with 14 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 6 steals, while Dyneka Roberts added 13 points, 16 rebounds and 3 steals. Lakiyah Coleman added 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals, while TaNajya Holman added 5 points and 9 rebounds.
D-O plays at Blackville-Hilda on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in another Region 3-A contest.
Scott's Branch 45
Bethune-Bowman 26
ROWESVILLE – Scott's Branch won a Region 5-A game at Bethune-Bowman on Friday.
The Lady Mohawks were led by Shatwanna Lee with 12 points, along with Promise Davis with 10 points.
B-B is now 6-17 overall, 1-5 in region play, and will play at C.E. Murray on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in another region contest.
Holly Hill Academy 49
St. John's Christian 30
HOLLY HILL – Holly Hill Academy got 15 points apiece from Abby Montgomery and Madison Steele on Friday to win a SCISA Region 2-A home game 49-30 against St. John's Christian.
Montgomery added 5 steals, while Steele added 14 rebounds and 5 steals.
The Lady Raiders also got 9 points and 7 rebounds from Leigh Anna Johnson, and 8 points and 10 rebounds from Halle Mott.
HHA will play at Andrew Jackson Academy on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in another region contest.
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dorchester Academy 26
Jefferson Davis Academy 9
ST. GEORGE – Dorchester Academy took a 26-9 home win on Friday against Jefferson Davis Academy.
For the Lady Raiders, Paige Shelton had 12 points, while Krystal Judy added 8 points.
DA (11-2 overall and 6-0 in region) plays host to Thomas Heyward Academy on Monday at 4 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep 33
Augusta Christian 13
Orangeburg Prep took a 33-13 home win against Augusta Christian on Friday.
For the JV Lady Indians, Anna Beth Lambrecht had 12 points and 9 rebounds, while Lauryn Williams had 6 points, Ava Cuttino added 6 points and 5 steals, and Laine Grubbs grabbed 8 rebounds.
OPS will travel to Darlington County to play Trinity-Byrnes on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
St. John's Christian 20
Holly Hill Academy 14
HOLLY HILL – Holly Hill Academy lost 20-14 at home to St. John's Christian on Friday.
The JV Lady Raiders were paced by Chloe Wren with 5 points and Taylor Weathers with 4 points.
HHA plays at Andrew Jackson Academy on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Palmetto Christian 33
Calhoun Academy 11
ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun Academy lost a region game at home to Palmetto Christian on Friday.
For CA, Bailey Millender had 5 points, followed by Sara Ardis with 4 points.
CA plays at Williamsburg Academy on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Dorchester Academy 46
Jefferson Davis Academy 26
ST. GEORGE – Dorchester Academy got 18 points from Connor Hartzog on Friday to take a 46-26 home win against Jefferson Davis Academy.
Caleb Byron added 6 points for the JV Raiders.
JDA was led by James Grubbs with 14 points.
DA (8-5 overall, 5-2 in region) will play host to Thomas Heyward Academy on Monday at 5 p.m.
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 37
North 33
NORTH – Hunter-Kinard-Tyler picked up a 37-33 road win in region play Friday at North.
H-K-T was led by Thomas Edwards with 8 points, and Tyre Jackson with 6 points.
The Trojans will play Tuesday at home against Williston-Elko at 5 p.m.
Palmetto Christian 37
Calhoun Academy 31
ST. MATTHEWS – Palmetto Christian got a 37-31 SCISA Region 2-2A road win at Calhoun Academy on Friday.
CA was led by Kade Strickland with 15 points and Jude Walker with 7 points.
PCA was led by Grayson Campbell with 12 points and Tyson Kaiser with 10 points.
CA (12-3 overall, 3-2 in region play) will play on Tuesday at Williamsburg Academy in another region contest.
St. John's Christian 41
Holly Hill Academy 20
HOLLY HILL – St. John's Christian took a 41-20 region win at Holly Hill Academy on Friday.
HHA was led by Jamie Stephen with 12 points.
The JV Raiders will play at Andrew Jackson Academy on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 30
Crestwood 29
Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 30-29 home win against Crestwood on Friday.
Michael Bowman led the JV Bruins with 10 points and 3 blocks.
O-W will play at Lower Richland on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Augusta Christian 52
Orangeburg Prep 38
Orangeburg Prep fell to 10-5 on the season with Friday night's 52-38 home loss to Augusta Christian.
Jay Plummer led the Indians with 15 points, while Prusher Bair added 11 points, Blake Croft added 5 points and John Mack added 3 points and 11 rebounds.
The JV Indians play at Trinity-Byrnes on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
