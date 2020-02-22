T&D REGION SPORTS: H-K-T boys fall, B-B boys, D-O girls win in playoff action

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Estill 81

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 77

NEESES – The Estill Fighting Gators held off a late charge by the Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Trojans on Friday to take an 81-77 win in the second round of SCHSL Class A upper state playoffs.

Estill moved to a 10-15 record and will play at Great Falls on Tuesday night in third-round action. H-K-T finished the season with a 13-11 record.

Estill, the No. 4 seed from Region 3, had lost twice during the regular season to H-K-T, the No. 1 seed from Region 3. But, in this postseason contest, the score was tied at 21-21 after the first quarter, before H-K-T took a 43-40 lead at the half. The visitors trailed the home team 59-51 entering the fourth quarter, before outscoring them 30-18 in the final frame for the win.

Both teams were in the double bonus late. However, Estill connected on 11 of 16 free throws, while H-K-T made just 3 of 6 from the charity stripe late. The Fighting Gators also made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, while the Trojans made just one.

Estill players even carried head coach Roman Singleton off the court after the postseason victory away from home.