T&D REGION SPORTS: H-K-T boys fall, B-B boys, D-O girls win in playoff action

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Estill 81
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 77
NEESES – The Estill Fighting Gators held off a late charge by the Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Trojans on Friday to take an 81-77 win in the second round of SCHSL Class A upper state playoffs.
Estill moved to a 10-15 record and will play at Great Falls on Tuesday night in third-round action. H-K-T finished the season with a 13-11 record.
Estill, the No. 4 seed from Region 3, had lost twice during the regular season to H-K-T, the No. 1 seed from Region 3. But, in this postseason contest, the score was tied at 21-21 after the first quarter, before H-K-T took a 43-40 lead at the half. The visitors trailed the home team 59-51 entering the fourth quarter, before outscoring them 30-18 in the final frame for the win.
Both teams were in the double bonus late. However, Estill connected on 11 of 16 free throws, while H-K-T made just 3 of 6 from the charity stripe late. The Fighting Gators also made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, while the Trojans made just one.
Estill players even carried head coach Roman Singleton off the court after the postseason victory away from home.
H-K-T was led by all-state player Irek Hartwell with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Jamareon Tyler added 16 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals, while Zamion Gleaton added 12 points and 9 rebounds, and Travion Milhouse added 11 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists.
Senior guard Christopher Hopkins led Estill with 21 points (9 of which came in the fourth quarter), while senior forward Cameron Mitchell added 17 points (7 of which came in the fourth quarter), and junior guard Markeim Smith added 12 points (5 of which came in the fourth quarter).
Bethune-Bowman 60
Hemingway 58
HEMINGWAY – The No. 3-seeded Mohawks of Bethune-Bowman outscored the No. 1-seeded Hemingway Tigers 21-14 in the fourth quarter on Friday night to take a 60-58 road win in the second round of SCHSL Class A lower state playoffs.
Bethune-Bowman was led by Bradley Washington with a game-high 34 points.
The Tigers (9-10 record) got 14 points apiece from Aaron Parker and Nigil Singletary.
Bethune-Bowman will play at the winner of C.E. Murray and Charleston Math & Science in a third-round game on Tuesday night.
Cheraw 65
Edisto 46
CORDOVA – The Cheraw Braves got 24 points from Marshall Myers on Friday to take a 65-46 win in the second round of SCHSL Class 3A boys lower state playoffs.
Edisto (19-6 record) was led by Jaquarius Simons with 12 points, while Franklin Winds added 8 points.
Hammond 68
Orangeburg Prep 51
COLUMBIA – Orangeburg Prep lost to Hammond 68-51 on Friday in the first round of the SCISA Class 3A state tournament.
Tim Junious led the Indians with 22 points, while Benjamin Davis added 17 points.
The Indians finished the season with a 13-13 record.
Clarendon Hall 87
Curtis Baptist 38
SUMTER – Defending state champion Clarendon Hall won its opening game in the SCISA Class A state tournament on Friday, taking an 87-38 win against Curtis Baptist.
Kylic Horton led the Saints with 26 points and 7 rebounds, while Traveon Davis added a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds, Jahnarious Snell added 17 points and 3 blocks, and Zyan Gilmore added 10 points, 6 assists and 4 steals.
The Saints (19-3 record) will play Charleston Collegiate on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Wilson Hall.
Beaufort 65
Holly Hill 40
SUMMERVILLE – Holly Hill Academy lost 65-40 on Friday in its opening game of the SCISA Class A state tournament against Beaufort Academy.
HHA was led by Marion Breland with 18 points, while Jabari Sumpter added 12 points.
Denmark-Olar boys
playoff game moved
to Saturday start
The Denmark-Olar boys basketball team (12-15 record) will play its SCHSL Class A second-round upper state playoff game - originally scheduled for Friday - at High Point Academy in Spartanburg on Saturday.
The game will begin at 1 p.m., with the Blackville-Hilda girls basketball team playing High Point immediately following the boys game.
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denmark-Olar 42
McBee 37
DENMARK – Denmark-Olar got 14 points from Aijalon Wroten while taking a 42-37 win against McBee at home on Friday in the second round of SCHSL Class A upper state playoffs.
Wroten also had 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 5 steals and a block, while Dyneka Roberts added a double-double of 13 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks, Aevion Walker added 8 points, 10 rebounds, an assist, 3 steals and 2 blocks, Lakiyah Coleman added 3 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks, and Tanihay Holman added 4 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and a block.
D-O (17-6 record) will play on Monday against the winner of Saturday's Blackville-Hilda/High Point Academy game.
Westwood 46
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 38
BLYTHEWOOD – Orangeburg-Wilkinson lost 46-38 in SCHSL Class 4A second-round action at Westwood on Friday.
The Bruinettes finished the season with a 21-5 record.
SATURDAY'S BASKETBALL
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Dorchester Academy girls vs. Charleston Collegiate at Wilson Hall Gym A, noon
Calhoun Academy girls vs. Robert E. Lee Academy at Wilson Hall Gym B, 1 p.m.
Andrew Jackson Academy girls vs. Richard Winn Academy at Wilson Hall Gym B, 2:30 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep vs. Augusta Christian at Heathwood Athletic Center, 3 p.m.
Holly Hill Academy girls vs. Wardlaw Academy at Heathwood Hall Gym B, 5 p.m.
Calhoun County boys at Allendale-Fairfax, 7 p.m.