JV BOYS BASKETBALL

Edisto 38, Pelion 13

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Clarendon Hall 30

Holly Hill Academy 10

SUMMERTON -- Clarendon Hall took a 30-10 home win against Holly Hill Academy on Tuesday night.

T&D REGION SPORTS: North Eagle scores 53 in region win

HHA was led by Laura Grace Atkinson with 6 points and both Taylor Weathers and Chloe Wren with 2 points apiece.

B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep 20

Laurence Manning 13

Orangeburg Prep took a 20-13 home win against Laurence Manning on Wednesday.

T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep B-Team squads sweep Thomas Sumter

Leading scorers for OP were Annabelle Hunter with 7 points and Kate Holstein with 6 points.

Orangeburg Prep’s next game will be at Thomas Sumter on Wednesday, at 5 p.m.

B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL

Laurence Manning 42

Orangeburg Prep 19

Orangeburg Prep fell to 3-4 on the season with Wednesday's home loss to Laurence Manning by a 42-19 score.

OP was led in scoring by Walt Mims with 6 points and Brayden Gramling with 4 points.

The B-Team Indians will be back in action on Wednesday, January 22 at Thomas Sumter in a 6 p.m. game.

