JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Edisto 38, Pelion 13
JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clarendon Hall 30
Holly Hill Academy 10
SUMMERTON -- Clarendon Hall took a 30-10 home win against Holly Hill Academy on Tuesday night.
HHA was led by Laura Grace Atkinson with 6 points and both Taylor Weathers and Chloe Wren with 2 points apiece.
B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeburg Prep 20
Laurence Manning 13
Orangeburg Prep took a 20-13 home win against Laurence Manning on Wednesday.
Leading scorers for OP were Annabelle Hunter with 7 points and Kate Holstein with 6 points.
Orangeburg Prep’s next game will be at Thomas Sumter on Wednesday, at 5 p.m.
B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL
Laurence Manning 42
Orangeburg Prep 19
Orangeburg Prep fell to 3-4 on the season with Wednesday's home loss to Laurence Manning by a 42-19 score.
OP was led in scoring by Walt Mims with 6 points and Brayden Gramling with 4 points.
The B-Team Indians will be back in action on Wednesday, January 22 at Thomas Sumter in a 6 p.m. game.
